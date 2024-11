🗳️ Election results by county and state: Alameda | Contra Costa | Marin | Napa | San Francisco | San Mateo | Santa Clara | Solano | Sonoma | California

Follow our Election Day live blog for extended coverage and updates on Bay Area and California races.

Santa Clara County election results

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Campbell election results

Milpitas election results

San Jose election results