Watch: Community Leaders Discuss Importance of Black Heritage, Representation and Mentorship

Founder and CEO of the Black Joy Parade Elisha Greenwell sits down with Velena Jones to talk about her inspiration for starting the Black Joy Parade

“One of our goals for the Black Joy Parade is to create more positive stories,” Greenwell said. “Our intelligence, our creativity, our beauty and our power, that is ours and ours to own and I hope the Black Joy Parade is part of creating those new narratives and those new stories.”

Urban Ed Academy’s Executive Director Randy Seriguchi talks with Kari Hall about the power of representation.

Urban Ed Academy’s Executive Director Randy Seriguchi talks with Kari Hall about the power of representation and why having Black male educators is so important for all children.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“You can’t be what you can’t see,” Seriguchi said. “When we talk about representation mattering, it especially has to matter in the classroom. In order to have a full reflection of what you can be, kids have to see that.”

Seriguchi also talks about how the teachings of Frederick Douglass have influenced his work and the mission of Urban Ed Academy in moving the Black community forward.

Chris Chatmon, Founder & CEO of Kingmakers of Oakland tells Marcus Washington about the mentors that have inspired him in his work.

Chris Chatmon, Founder and CEO of Kingmakers of Oakland tells Marcus Washington about the mentors that have inspired him in his work

Chatmon also speaks to the importance of looking back in history so that we can move forward.

“In order to manifest greatness, you can expand that vision of self if you take time to know the importance and the beauty and the diversity of greatness of which you come from,” Chatmon said.