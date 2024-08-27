California

California's contractors board suspends embattled ADU builder's license

By NBC Bay Area staff

A home builder has been suspended following a recent NBC Bay Area Responds investigation.

Families around the Bay Area said that Anchored Tiny Homes took big money up front, but abandoned the projects in their backyards.

California's Contractors State License Board said that Anchored Tiny Homes canceled its required bond over the weekend. On Monday, the state suspended its contractor license.

The CEO of Anchored Tiny Homes has previously said he was exploring bankruptcy. The company did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Monday.

Customers claim millions of dollars are missing. The state said it’s investigating several complaints where a “probable violation” occurred.

It’s sent one case to the California Attorney General's Office to revoke the builder’s license.

