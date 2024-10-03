Santa Clara County education board fires schools superintendent without cause

The Santa Clara County Board of Education voted Wednesday night to terminate without cause Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan, according to a statement to all staff release Thursday.

The vote came at the end of the board's regular meeting, and no clear reason was provided. Four board of trustees voted yes on the motion, two voted no and one abstained.

The motion passed and Superintendent Dewan was immediately placed on paid administrative leave Thursday. Her official termination date is set for November 2.

Dewan will be receiving around $400,000 in severance pay, according to her contract.

"I believe in doing what's right and getting justice for any wrongdoing," said Yadira Orozco, a parent of an SCCOE student. Orozco is also the Policy Council Chair for SCCOE's Head Start program. Head Start is a federal program has helps support low-income students with early development.

Orozco was one of the individuals whose complaints sparked a federal review of the Santa Clara County Office of Education over concerns it misused some federal funds.

Between January and June of this year, the SCCOE’s internal investigation found $131,054.14 of Head Start grant money incorrectly went to that director’s salary and benefits, and another $4,318.83 went to the person’s travel expenditures.

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit requested an interview with SCCOE Superintendent Mary Ann Dewan at the time to find out how that happened. Dewan did not respond, but her executive director and public information office Kelly Wylie sent us a statement calling the issues “an accounting error which was promptly fixed and that should have been identified and addressed by the end of the fiscal year.”

Regarding Dewan's firing this week, Orozco said, "I'm just satisfied and I just want parents to know that it is very important for them to advocate."

Over the summer, NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit first reported on these complaints. The complaints also included staff retaliation allegations during a related federal review. At the time of our report, Dewan's staff said actions interpreted by staff as retaliation were actually "...informal conversations regarding ways to increase access for children and families to the Head Start Program and we greatly value the incredible work our Head Start team members do.”

Dewan provided the following statement for Thursday's release.

"It has been a complete honor and privilege to serve Santa Clara County, its schools, community, staff and students. I have dedicated my life to service of our community and hold the work of the County Office of Education in high esteem. I am incredibly proud of all we have done together to advance equity, inclusion, diversity and partnership."

Late Thursday night, SCCOE board trustee Tara Sreekrishnan sent out a press release announcing a rally to condemn what she calls "the abrupt, behind-closed-doors firing of Superintendent Mary Ann Dewan." She said the decision was made without public input and is calling for greater transparency from the board.

The rally will take place Friday October 4 at 10 AM outside Santa Clara County Office of Education at 1290 Ridder Park Drive, San Jose, CA 95131.