Santa Clara County Office of Education faces staff retaliation claims amid federal review

Multiple Santa Clara Office of Education (SCCOE) staff members tell NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit steps are being taken to separate and silence their concerns about misuse of federal taxpayer funds.

Last month, the Investigative Unit first reported that SCCOE was under federal review for some of these allegations. In April, the Administration for Children and Families Office of Head Start notified the county office that it received reports of “inappropriate and misuse of federal funds.” That’s according to a letter reviewed by NBC Bay Area from agency’s regional office to SCCOE’s superintendent. The concerns prompted the federal office to request a formal investigation by SCCOE.

SCCOE conducted that internal investigation and told federal monitors that the county office only misallocated $135,372.97, which involved a new Director – Early Learning and Care Initiatives position. A spokesperson called it “an accounting error” that has since been fixed. Whether the Office of Head Start agrees is to be determined. The office is not published its findings.

Shortly after NBC Bay Area’s July news report, dozens of SCCOE Early Learning Services staff received an email from their union president saying management is interested in relocating their jobs and reclassifying their positions.

The proposals called for “all Early Learning Staff [to] be located at school sites instead of at Ridder Park with few exceptions,” and for the “reclassification of office specialists to Admin II.”

“It’s clearly a demotion in classification and eventually in pay,” a staff member told the Investigative Unit. She asked that her identity be kept anonymous over fears of retaliation. “There’s a lot of fear among the staff that received this email.”

The staff member is with SCCOE’s Head Start program and is a part of Early Learning Services staff. Head Start is a federal program that provides grants to Santa Clara County to help at-risk South Bay children with early development.

“I feel like the main reason is they want us out of Ridder Park,” the staff member said. “I feel like they’re trying to control us by controlling information that we receive [and] trying to silence us.”

This employee isn’t the only one accusing SCCOE administration of retaliation.

“Many of the workers expressed similar concerns,” said President of SEIU Local 521 Sarah Gianocaro.

Gianocaro recently met with dozens of staffers who also reported fearing for their jobs. She said there is a pattern of retaliation concerns with SCCOE Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan and her administration.

“There are a number of staff across our organization, when an issue arises, are afraid to speak up because there are many instances of perceived retaliation,” she said.

One example, according to local Head Start staff and volunteers NBC Bay area spoke with, their director Antonio Fuentes being placed on leave last March. When we asked why, SCCOE officials said they could not comment on personnel issues. Two sources close to that investigation told the Investigative Unit Fuentes was one of the people who reported concerns with how SCCOE was handling Head Start money.

“I feel like I'm very much not alone, in my fears and in my concerns, so that's why I’m here,” said the staff member.

The Investigative Unit brought these issues to Superintendent Dewan requesting an interview. She did not respond to the request.

SCCOE Executive Director Kelly Wylie sent NBC Bay Area a statement saying, “For several years now, there have been informal conversations regarding ways to increase access for children and families to the Head Start Program and we greatly value the incredible work our Head Start team members do.”

Wylie added, “One of the ideas…is having head start team members more visible out in the community where our students and familiar are most accessible.”

Gionacaro says that rationale is not aligned with what the staff do.

“Starting with the fact that they don’t work directly with students and families,” she said.

