Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Investors Await U.S. Jobs Report; South Korea's Kakao Bank Jumps in Debut

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Shares of South Korea's Kakao Bank surged in their Friday debut, rising nearly 80% from the issue price.
  • The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee on Friday kept interest rates unchanged, a decision that was largely in line with expectations of economists in a Reuters poll. The repo rate, the key lending rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks, was left unchanged at 4%.
  • Investors looked ahead to the closely watched U.S. jobs report for July, set to be released on Friday stateside.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Friday as investors awaited the release of a closely watched U.S. jobs report.

Shares of South Korea's Kakao Bank surged in their Friday debut, rising nearly 80% from the issue price. South Korea's broader Kospi slipped 0.18% to close at 3,270.36.

Mainland Chinese stocks fell on the day, with the Shanghai composite down 0.24% to 3,458.23 while the Shenzhen component dipped 0.301% to 14,827.41. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was around 0.1% higher, as of its final hour of trading.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia closed 0.36% higher at 7,538.40.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.33% to close at 27,820.04 while the Topix index ended the trading day little changed at 1,929.34.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, shares of Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak made their trading debut Friday, jumping 25% from an initial public offering price of 850 rupiah ($0.06) to 1,060 rupiah. The price move triggered the stock exchange's auto rejection mechanism and the price stayed at 1,060 rupiah as of 2:04 p.m. local time.

Money Report

coronavirus 20 mins ago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Business 29 mins ago

Loungefly's Geeky Backpacks Are Big Business for Collectible Company Funko

Those gains outpaced the wider Jakarta Composite in Indonesia, which slipped 0.12%.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee on Friday kept interest rates unchanged, a decision that was largely in line with expectations of economists in a Reuters poll. The repo rate, the key lending rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks, was left unchanged at 4%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.15%.

Goldman Sachs raises year-end S&P 500 forecast to highest on Wall Street because of low rates

20 strategists predict when stocks will have the next big tumble — and how far they'll fall

Forget the U.S. — Europe is now the place to pick out cheap stocks, Bernstein says

Investors looked ahead to the closely watched July U.S. jobs report set to be released Friday morning stateside, with a wide range of estimates from economists about what the report will show.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.307 — still above levels below 92 seen earlier in the week.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.74 per dollar, weaker than levels below 109.2 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7391, against an earlier high of $0.7407.

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.59% to $71.71 per barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 0.59% to $69.50 per barrel.

— CNBC's Saheli Roy Choudhury contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us