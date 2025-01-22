Asia-Pacific markets set to open mixed ahead of a slew of economic data in the region

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open mixed Thursday ahead of a slew of economic data in the region.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.42% lower at the open.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a higher open for the market. The futures contract in Chicago were at 39,875 and their counterpart in Osaka last traded at 39,810 compared to the index's previous close of 39,646.25.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 19,924, higher than the HSI's last close of 19,778.77.

South Korea's economy expanded 1.2% year on year in the fourth quarter, marking its slowest expansion since the second quarter of 2023.

Singapore is expected to report its inflation numbers for December, and Japan is slated to post its trade date for the same month. The Bank of Japan is also holding its next policy meeting today and tomorrow, where the BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda had signaled intentions to hike rates.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages advanced, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh all-time high as technology shares such as Oracle and Nvidia rallied on artificial intelligence optimism and President Donald Trump's new term in office.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.61% after hitting an intraday record of 6,100.81, exceeding the last milestone touched in December before the market pullback. The broad index closed at 6,086.37, slightly below its all-time closing high.

The Nasdaq Composite popped 1.28% to 20,009.34, underscoring the outperformance of tech names. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.92 points, or 0.3%, to 44,156.73, boosted by Procter & Gamble's gain of nearly 2% on the back of strong earnings.

