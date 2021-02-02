Here's How American Stimulus Checks Stack Up to Other Countries' Covid Relief

The coronavirus has forced unprecedented shutdowns in countries across the globe.

Governments raced to pass stimulus relief packages to keep economies running and citizens indoors.

In March, the U.S. passed the CARES Act, which focused heavily on enhanced unemployment benefits, loans to small businesses, and a one-time stimulus check.

In December, Congress passed more relief centered around a $600 stimulus check that left many underwhelmed.

But how do American efforts stack up to those of other countries?

Many other nations focused on subsidizing workers' salaries without providing direct payments, according to Zsolt Darvas, a senior fellow at the Brussels-based think tank Bruegal.

Check out this video for a breakdown of how much money other countries paid in stimulus.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.