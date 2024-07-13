Photos show Trump with blood on his face after shots fired at rally

Photographers captured former President Donald Trump being rushed away from a campaign rally by Secret Service members.

Trump was removed after shots were fired while he was onstage at the Pennsylvania rally.

Trump was seen with thin streaks of blood on his face.

The Trump campaign said in a statement that he was "fine" and that he was taken to a medical facility.

Evan Vucci | AP

Photographers captured former President Donald Trump with thin streaks of blood on his face as he was rushed away by Secret Service members after shots were fired while he was onstage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The Trump campaign in a statement Saturday evening said Trump was "fine" and that he is "being checked out at a local medical facility."

Here are photos of the incident:

