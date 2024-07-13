Photos show Trump with blood on his face after shots fired at rally

Photographers captured former President Donald Trump being rushed away from a campaign rally by Secret Service members. Trump was removed after shots were fired while he was onstage at the Pennsylvania rally. Trump was seen with thin streaks of blood on his face. The Trump campaign said in a statement that he was "fine" and that he was taken to a medical facility.
Evan Vucci | AP Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Donald Trump with thin streaks of blood on his face as he was rushed away by Secret Service members after shots were fired while he was onstage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
The Trump campaign in a statement Saturday evening said Trump was "fine" and that he is "being checked out at a local medical facility."
Here are photos of the incident:
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.
Photo by Trump Campaign Office | Getty Images A screen grab captured from a video shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump appears to be injured after gunshots were reported as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images Secret Service tend to Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage at a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Reuters Tv | Via Reuters Security forces members operate at the site where Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump was attending a campaign event where gunfire rang out, at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024, in this screen grab taken from a video.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images Republican candidate Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage at a rally on Saturday.
Photo by Trump Campaign Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images A screen grab captured from a video shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump appears to be injured after gunshots were reported as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was seen bloodied on his right ear as he was being evacuated from the stage, according to social media footage. (Photo by Trump Campaign Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Rebecca Droke | Afp | Getty Images Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with what appears to be blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by guards during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images Law enforcement officers tend to a man at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images A Secret Service member and the crowd is seen at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images A Secret Service member and members of the crowd are seen at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after grazing former U.S. President Donald Trump with a bullet, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images The crowd reacts after shots were fired at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after grazing former U.S. President Donald Trump with a bullet, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting.
Gene J. Puskar | AP Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gesture after multiple gunshots rang out at Trump's campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images People watch the news on television inside a bar on July 13, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after hearing that Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage of his rally in Pennsylvania after shots were fired.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters Security personnel inspect the site after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters A woman reacts after gunfire rang out during a former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters The stage is pictured as multiple shots ring out at Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.
Saul Martinez | Getty Images Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside of Mar-a-Lago on July 13, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. According to Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger, a suspected gunman is dead after injuring former President Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, killing one audience member and injuring at least one other.