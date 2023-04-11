Stock Futures Are Flat Ahead of Key March Inflation Data: Live Updates

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Tuesday as investors turned their focus to March's highly anticipated inflation report.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures inched 0.04% and 0.07% higher, respectively.

Stocks ended Tuesday's regular session mixed. The S&P 500 closed little changed, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.29% and Nasdaq Composite lost 0.43%. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors finished positive, led to the upside by a 0.9% gain in the energy sector. Information technology stocks slumped 1%, led to the downside by chip names and megacap software giant Microsoft.

Wall Street looked ahead to March's consumer price index, a key data point that could affect the Federal Reserve's rate decision come May. It could also cement the case for a stop to the central bank's rate-hiking regime. Economists polled by Dow Jones predict that CPI rose by 0.2% in March, compared to a 0.4% gain in February.

"It kind of feels like the calm before the storm," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at the Carson Group. "I mean it's light volume, not a lot of big moves today. Traders are just kind of getting the eye on the prize, looking to that big CPI number."

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting are also due out Wednesday, and slated to offer further clues into the mindset behind the central bank's 25 basis point hike in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and the turmoil that rattled the broader banking sector.

Later in the week, the health of the U.S. economy and consumer will be put to the test as first-quarter earnings season kicks into full gear. Banking behemoths JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are on deck, as well as health-care giant UnitedHealth.

Earnings season could 'clarify' market trajectory, says LPL Financial's Krosby

This earnings season could playing a pivotal role in helping to "clarify the path" ahead for financial markets, according to Quincy Krosby, LPL Financial's chief global strategist.

Corporate earnings kicks into full gear this week with reports from major banking giants. The commentary and results should offer further insight into the state of the economy and whether a recession is on the horizon.

Investor attention remains laser-focused on whether corporate America "finds itself under pressure to the point that earnings suffer along with guidance, and that margin pressure compels them to cut costs, including layoffs," Krosby wrote.

This time around, she said, Wall Street will be closely watching whether cyclical or defensive stocks lead the market higher from here. Earnings are also expected to decline before inching up in the second and third quarters, she added.

"The hope is that as markets get through the earnings season and digest guidance, and the possibility of another Fed rate hike in early May, that the bond market and equity markets will adjust and emerge more in sync," she said. "Until then, the messages are seemingly disparate and confusing."

— Samantha Subin

The banking industry is still vulnerable as the central bank has raised interest rates too quickly, Thomas Hoenig says

The banking industry is still in a fragile state as the Federal Reserve continues to hike benchmark interest rates, according to former Kansas City Fed chief Thomas Hoenig.

"We're still concerned — they should be at least — about the condition of the banking industry overall," Hoenig said on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "And you don't want to make that part of the industry even more vulnerable by raising rates unless you absolutely have to."

Despite the difficulty of adding to more turmoil by raising rates further, the central bank would also be acting prematurely by turning dovish, Hoenig added.

"Pivoting now would be way too soon," he said.

— Brian Evans

Stock futures open flat

— Samantha Subin