Thin trade in Europe expected on public holiday as Fed rate decision looms

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Light trading volumes are expected in Europe on Wednesday, with only London's FTSE index open, due to the May Day/Labor Day public holiday in the region.

Nonetheless, global markets are focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest interest rate announcement after the central bank's monetary policy committee concludes a two-day meeting later on Wednesday.

The latest interest rate decision follows another hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading last Friday. The central bank is widely anticipated to keep the borrowing cost unchanged but investors will closely monitor the post-announcement press conference with Chair Jerome Powell for clues on when that stance might change.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

S&P 500 futures slipped Tuesday night as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's rate policy decision. In the Asia-Pacific region overnight, Australian and Japanese markets fell as investors braced for the Fed's rate decision. Most Asian markets are also closed on Wednesday due to the Labor Day holiday.

GSK hikes full-year profit outlook

GSK reported a 27% rise in core operating profit in the first-quarter, coming in above expectations in a company-compiled consensus, as the pharmaceutical giant raised its growth outlook for the full-year.

The British company said it now expects core operating profit growth of 9% to 11% in 2024, up from a previous outlook between 7% and 10%. It now also anticipates core earnings per share will expand by between 8% and 10%, from a previous guidance of 6% to 9% growth.

— Jenni Reid

CNBC Pro: Only 2 stocks in Europe have beaten estimates for 5 quarters and rallied each time

Only two European stocks have positively surprised markets every quarter for the past five quarters, according to analysis by CNBC Pro.

CNBC Pro screened for Stoxx 600 stocks that report EPS figures and have analysts' estimates available on FactSet.

One of the stocks stood out for several large share price jumps following quarterly earnings releases. Most recently, the company beat earnings estimates by 6.1% and shares rallied by more than 8% in the following session. Similarly, the stock rallied by 12.8% in a single session four quarters ago.

CNCB Pro subscribers can read more about the stocks here.

— Ganesh Rao

Oil on pace for three straight days of losses amid rising inventory and ceasefire hopes

Oil prices have fallen for a third straight day as U.S. inventories rise as well as optimism for a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East.

Brent contracts slid 0.88% to $85.57 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude saw a larger loss of 1.03% to $81.09 per barrel.

Reuters reported that U.S. crude oil inventories swelled last week by 4.906 million barrels, while gasoline and distillate stockpiles fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

— Lim Hui Jie

CNBC Pro: Citi names 3 biotech stocks to play a growing $2.9 billion opportunity — giving one about 50% upside

The outlook is starting to look bright for biotech stocks, according to some.

With markets now expecting the first rate cut to be in September rather than June or July, as previously thought, biotech stocks could start to do well.

Biotech encompasses many different areas, but Citi has identified one with a $2.9 billion market — which it says is set for even more growth. According to Citi, the market for it is set to grow by mid-single digit over the next five years.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

Only London's FTSE index is open today with the German DAX, French CAC and Italian FTSE MIB closed for the May Day/Labour Day holiday.

The FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points lower at 8,132, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from GSK, Next, Abrdn, Metro Bank, Aston Martin Lagonda and Domino's Pizza Group.

— Holly Ellyatt