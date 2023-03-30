Turkey Formally Approves Finland's NATO Membership, in Setback for Russia

The vote follows months of stalling that saw Turkey demand certain concessions from Finland and its neighbor Sweden.

Ankara has yet to approve of Sweden's membership bid, while Hungary has approved Finland's accession, but not Sweden's.

Turkey's parliament voted unanimously to formally approve Finland's membership to NATO on Thursday, marking a historic step for the traditionally nonaligned Nordic country that shares an 830-mile border with Russia.

The vote follows a months-long saga that saw Turkey demand certain concessions from Finland and its neighbor Sweden, both of whom applied to NATO in May 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Joining NATO requires unanimous approval from all member states. Ankara's vote late on Thursday marked Finland's clearing of its final hurdle in the accession process.

Turkey and Hungary remained the final holdouts standing in the way of the Nordic states' accession to the 74-year old alliance. Ankara has yet to approve of Sweden's membership bid, while Hungary — whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been on friendly terms with Russian leader Vladimir Putin — has approved Finland's accession, but not Sweden's.

Turkey joined NATO in 1952, and has the second-largest military in the alliance after the United States.

