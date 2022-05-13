U.S. Treasury Prices Slip as Investors Pile Back Into Stocks

U.S. Treasury prices slipped on Friday, seeing yields jump, as investors sold out of government bonds and looked to move back into stock markets.

Throughout the week, investors appear to have rotated out of stocks and into Treasurys in search of a safe haven, as persistently high inflation data has fueled recession fears.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note surged 9 basis points to 2.9131% at 4:15 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed 9 basis points to 3.0704%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. stock futures jumped in early trading on Friday, with markets seeking to avoid falling into bear territory, after heavy selling in recent days.

Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell said in an interview with Marketplace on Thursday that he couldn't guarantee a "soft landing" for the economy, despite the central bank's efforts to control inflation.

Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" that she expected the Fed to announce a "few more 50-basis-point [interest rate] hikes in relatively close succession."

"But beyond that I actually anticipate the Fed will make another pivot and a get a bit more dovish," she added.

In terms of data releases due out on Friday, April's import and export prices are slated to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan is then set to release its preliminary May consumer sentiment findings at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled to held on Friday.