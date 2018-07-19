File photo of the Sacramento Bee newspaper offices in Sacramento, California on Monday, March 13, 2006.

Employees of a newspaper in the capital of California had to evacuate their building Thursday morning as police investigate a suspicious package left outside, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Officials cleared scene and there were no explosives or anything dangerous inside a package found outside the Sacramento Bee's main office near downtown Sacramento, Sacramento Police said.

There will be an investigation, police told The Bee.

After the evacuation, one of The Bee's employees, Shawn Hubler, tweeted: "Why I’m tweeting from ⁦@peetscoffee⁩ right now and trying to remember all the opinions we published this week."

Newsrooms across the country have been on alert and increased security measures after a gunman shot and killed five people last month at The Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland.