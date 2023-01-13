california storm

Tahoe Travel Could Be ‘Very Difficult to Impossible' This Holiday Weekend

By Brendan Weber

Traveling through the Sierra Nevada this holiday weekend could be "very difficult to impossible" due to heavy snow and gusty winds, the National Weather Service said Friday morning.

A winter storm warning for the Sierra will be in effect from 1 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Monday, the weather service said. The holiday weekend forecast is calling for 3 to 6 feet of fresh snow.

Snow levels will be between 5,000 and 6,000 feet Friday before dropping to 3,500 to 4,500 feet Saturday night, the weather service said. Wind gusts are expected to top out at about 55 mph.

"Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the weather service said. "Check the forecast and roads BEFORE you head out the door!"

