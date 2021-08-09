Demand for Testing Spur Long Lines, Wait Times at COVID Clinic

As the delta variant has surged, so has the demand for COVID tests. And that means if you're among the many looking to get tested, expect a wait for hours or maybe even days.

In Pleasanton, people with appointments Monday at a COVID clinic had a two-hour wait.

Deep Chhaya was one of the many who struggled to be patient with the line at the testing site. With school starting this week, Chhaya is determined to get his test.

Rob Shane also was in line and said he was looking for a test as a precaution after learning someone he had contact with had tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am vaccinated," Shane said. "The delta surge got a vaccinated person infected. It's a different beast."

Business owner Jessica Fitzgibbons agrees.

"I'm vaccinated, but I know a breakthrough case," she said.

And for $129, Fitzgibbons thinks the rapid test will tell her for sure.

While there are many reasons for people in line to get tested, there was no reason given for the long delay -- even for those with appointments.

The manager in the COVID Clinic Trailer said they were too busy to provide a comment to NBC Bay Area, but mentioned their computers were down.

People who work in the area said the extremely long lines are becoming common and are a growing problem.

NBC Bay Area also contacted the Alameda County Health Department to get more information on the COVID clinic, but the county said it has not affiliation with the clinic and could not speak to the problems experienced on Monday.