Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

Sunday, May 23

The Hilton Union Square in San Francisco will be reopening to guests Monday morning after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

The mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum is officially closed. Alameda County officials said they administered more than 500,000 shots. But they’re still working to reach community members that haven’t been vaccinated yet.

Sonoma County officials have decided to close some vaccination sites in the region and focus on mobile and pop-up clinics in efforts to reach herd immunity.

The CDC is looking into reports that a very small number of teenagers and young adults who got the COVID-19 vaccine may have experienced heart problems.

Sunday, May 16

Californians are still waiting for word on the mask mandate in the state. It's been more than a few days since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed mask guidelines for vaccinated people. The president of the California Nurses Association is asking state leaders not to follow the CDC's new mask guidance.

Beginning this week, middle school and high school campuses in Contra Costa County will be hosting vaccine clinics. Starting Tuesday, vaccines will be available at Concord High School and also Antioch Middle School. It's all part of a county wide plan to get more people vaccinated.

Great America is welcoming back visitors in Santa Clara on May 22. It has a number of COVID-19 safety measures in place and park leaders are asking guests to check the website for the latest requirements.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at SFO, is expanding to offer shots for children 12 and up. They also added a new date to accommodate more appointments.

They may not have a traditional prom because of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate. In Pleasanton, 600 high school seniors were enjoying their prom night with COVID-19 restrictions Sunday.

Students on the Peninsula came to get the Pfizer vaccine at Palo Alto High School Sunday, through a partnership with the school district which held its first clinic by offering doses for eligible students 12 and up.

Saturday, May 15

Mounting confusion across the Bay Area after the CDC’s new guidance that people who are fully vaccinated can ditch their masks in most settings.

With the goal of getting clarity on the origin of the coronavirus, that has killed more than 3 million people worldwide, a group of 18 prominent scientists penned a letter. They are calling for an international investigation into exactly how COVID-19 began.

Friday, May 14

While the CDC has changed the mask guidance for vaccinated people, California hasn’t given that plan the green light yet. This is leaving local restaurants and other businesses caught in the middle of the confusion.

Every day seems to bring a new sign of things getting back to normal. For one San Jose school, that now includes a junior-senior prom. Prom at Notre Dame High School will be held under very strict COVID-19 protocols.

It wasn’t clear heading into Friday when and whether California would adopt new health guidelines after the federal government said fully vaccinated people can quit wearing face coverings and social distancing in most situations outside or inside.

Some of the largest retailers in the world aren’t waiting for the state and counties to decide whether to agree with the CDC that vaccinate people no longer need masks in most situations. Trader Joe’s, Costco and Walmart have all announced they're now dropping their mask mandates for those who are fully vaccinated.

Thursday, May 13

While the CDC has loosened the mask-wearing guidance for vaccinated Americans. There are still a few exceptions and Californians aren’t allowed to do it just yet. Ian Cull reports.

As children 12 and older are now lining up for their shots. Now, Stanford researchers are having younger children to be a part of the new COVID-19 vaccine trial group.

San Francisco health officials are waiting for guidance from the state after the Centers for Disease Control on Thursday said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or practice social distancing in most cases.

Despite the CDC easing mask-wearing guidance for those who are fully vaccinated, some people in the Bay Area said they just aren’t ready to take them off even if they can.

Thursday marked the first day California children between the ages of 12 and 15 could get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. There was no shortage of demand, with many youngsters saying they're ready to get back to hanging out with friends.

Wednesday, May 12

400 nurses were remembered Wednesday night at the Oakland Coliseum as part of a nationwide tribute to nurses who died during the pandemic.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12-15, many Bay Area counties and school districts already had made preparations to give out those shots.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the nation’s most populous state would stop requiring people to wear masks in almost all circumstances on June 15, describing a world he said will look “a lot like the world we entered into before the pandemic.”

Contra Costa County parents are frustrated after a kindergarten teacher reportedly told students their Zoom class was canceled because she’ll be in Mexico for a wedding. But they don’t blame the teacher, they blame the district for giving teachers the option to work from home.

NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre spoke with UCSF’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong about the latest announcement from Governor Gavin Newsom on lifting mask mandate by June 15.

NBC Bay Area’s Scott Budman shows what’s currently available surrounding vaccine appointments for teens following CDC approval.

Tuesday, May 11

San Mateo County is the second county in the Bay Area to move into the state's yellow tier for COVID-19 reopening. Businesses in San Mateo County such as restaurants, bars, wineries and places of worship can expand indoor capacities in the least restrictive tier.

All San Francisco Muni subway stations are scheduled to reopen Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced drastic cutbacks in service more than a year ago, according to city officials.

The California Restaurant Foundation and PG&E announced that 62 restaurants in Alameda and San Francisco counties will each receive $3,500 to help rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bay Area may be approaching a COVID-19 turning point — herd immunity. Experts say it doesn’t mean the virus will disappear, but it will have a harder time spreading.

The county and San Francisco 49ers are hoping to get more youth vaccinated with this week’s teen vaccination nights program. High school students showed up to the kickoff event at the Levi’s Stadium mass vaccination site to urge others to follow their lead.

Experts are hoping to find out soon if a booster shot will be needed to remain protected from the coronavirus, but many questions remain unanswered.

Monday, May 10

The FDA is giving emergency approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be given to 12- to 15-year-olds, but not all parents are eager to sign their kids up.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will expand the state's economic stimulus program to middle income families, which means the Golden State Stimulus now provides at least $600 to two-thirds of Californians.

The California Comeback plan provides immediate relief to those who need it most.



➡️Golden State Stimulus checks to 2/3 of Californians - a $12 BILLION tax rebate



➡️Largest statewide renter assistance program in the U.S.



➡️Billions to help pay utilities https://t.co/roCOuHOhSg — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 10, 2021

Gov. @GavinNewsom says he’s the 1st CA Governor to announce $75.7B budget surplus. He is proposing to spend $5.2B to help tenants w/ unpaid rent. $2B in direct relief to help people pay overdue utility expenses. $1B grant to help displaced workers go back to school @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/qyb9Z2fH0P — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) May 10, 2021

Sunday, May 9

It’s Mother’s Day and people are taking time to celebrate moms. This year, pandemic related restrictions have eased and vaccines are available.

Saturday, May 8

As more and more adults continue to get their COVID-19 shots, infection rates are plummeting across the country. But according to new figures from the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 infections in children are remaining stubbornly constant.

It won’t speed the manufacture of vaccines. It enraged the developers who delivered lifesaving doses in record time. But President Joe Biden’s decision to support waiving intellectual property rights for coronavirus shots had a broader purpose: to broadcast his administration’s commitment to global leadership.

The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology Saturday by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023.

Friday, May 7

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, many people are planning to celebrate Mother’s Day outdoors. NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre speaks with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, UCSF infectious disease specialist on how to celebrate the holiday with family safely.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at all Contra Costa County-run vaccination sites, county officials announced Friday.

A COVID-19 trailer park is a haven for homeless people in San Francisco, born in the early days of the pandemic. But some fear the very air around it could be putting already vulnerable lives at risk.

Almost every state including California is considering legislation about mandatory COVID-19 vaccines. NBC Bay Area’s Ian Cull spoke with Santa Clara University Law Professor Donald Polden about the issues surrounding it.

The FDA is expected to grant emergency authorization for Pfizer to make vaccines available for children and teens between the ages of 12 to 15. NBC Bay Area’s Cheryl Hurd reports

Thursday, May 6

A 106-year-old man in the South Bay received his second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday. He was so happy to get the shot that he dressed up for the occasion.

San Francisco on Thursday officially moved into the COVID-19 yellow tier, and many businesses that were hit hard during the pandemic may soon see some reprieve.

A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to open in Alameda as East Bay and North Bay counties’ vaccination rates climb and the hub at the Oakland Coliseum prepares to close.

Wednesday, May 5

In a matter of weeks, people as young as 12-years-old could be given the green light to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine. However, some parents are still unsure about whether its a good idea.

An East Bay high school is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak after the school says a number of students attended an off-campus gathering.

The COVID-19 vaccination sites at the Oakland Coliseum will close later this month after a rapid reduction in demand for first-dose appointments, Alameda County announced Wednesday.

The city of San Francisco kept COVID case numbers low, and it has one of the highest vaccination rates of any major U.S. city. Now comes the real test

As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine slows, Bay Area cities and counties are making access easier. Some counties are no longer requiring appointments while others have lifted restrictions on where patients live or work and still others are mobilizing clinics to reach underserved communities.

Tuesday, May 4

San Francisco has been moved to the least restrictive yellow reopening tier, which allows for further easing of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Today we moved to the Yellow Tier! This is a great step forward on our recovery and means we can continue to reopen and expand more businesses and activities in San Francisco. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 4, 2021

Here's a breakdown of where each Bay Area county stands on reopening guidelines.

Monday, May 3

The city of San Francisco is expecting to enter the yellow COVID-19 reopening tier this week. Bar owners and customers say they are hoping the city moves to the yellow tier, so their business can move back inside as getting a drink outside in foggy cold San Francisco does take a lot of bundling up.

The Chinatown walking tour is making a comeback a year after being paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers are excited to tell the neighborhood's stories as tourism re-emerges in the city.

Health officials say vaccine hesitancy is the biggest challenge to reach herd immunity, but local experts believe COVID-19 case rates can still decrease enough for a return to normal.

San Francisco’s Acting Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip on Monday called a recent decision by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do away with masks outdoors “fantastic news.”

Sunday, May 2

A new vaccination site is set to open in the South Bay. It will be set up at VTA’s Santa Teresa light rail station in south San Jose.

The free vaccine shuttle provided by AC transit will temporarily return at the Oakland Coliseum starting Monday.

Saturday, May 1

Kaiser officials say the Moscone Center vaccination center in San Francisco will close on May 28 due to the decrease in demand and vaccines becoming more available.

Hanna Zhang is the owner of ICafe in San Francisco's Chinatown, and she has weathered both the pandemic and the loss of her business partner.

Friday, April 30

It’s looking more likely that San Francisco could move to the least restrictive yellow tier. Health leaders say they’re optimistic the state will move San Francisco on Tuesday.

The state health department reports that 66% of Latinos in Santa Clara County have not received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Los Tigres del Norte, one of the most popular bands in Mexico, shot a vaccine promo with NBC Bay Area's sister station Telemundo 48 to push vaccination.

Monitoring the COVID vaccine supplies has revealed a deeper supply and demand issue. Some parts of the world and even parts of the United States are in dire need of more vaccine. At the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, officials are in the midst of trying to convince more people in the county to get vaccinated.

India's COVID crisis seems to get worse by the minute. Both coronavirus cases and deaths in the country are setting records almost daily. Now, many in the Bay Area are looking for ways to help.

Santa Clara County officials urged eligible county residents Friday to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a drop in demand, particularly among young adults and teenagers.

Thursday, April 29

Contra Costa County has been ahead of the curve when it comes to getting the doses needed to get residents vaccinated, but now they're running into a new problem - convincing enough people to get vaccinated, especially in some of the neighborhoods hit hardest by the virus.

As the San Francisco Unified School District gradually gets students back into the classroom full time, the district is considering hiring an outside consultant to help make the transition smoother.

Contra Costa County health officers are encouraging residents to get vaccinated as dangers remain for those who have not received their shot.

India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, as millions of people in one state cast votes despite rising infections and the country geared up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults amid snags.

Wednesday, April 28

Many people are starting to look at the rental market as the Bay Area starts to come back from the coronavirus.

The market has been at the lowest level the region has seen in years, but many wonder how long will it last? Some just-released numbers give an indication as to how the market will perform in the future.

A single dose of a coronavirus vaccine can reduce transmission within a household by up to half, a study by Public Health England has found.

San Francisco’s class of 2021 got good news Tuesday -- an invitation from Mayor London Breed to walk the stage. She announced 4,000 public high school students will have an in-person outdoor graduation ceremony

The Bay Area is among the places answering India's calls for help as the world's second most populous country grapples with a COVID-19 disaster.

Tuesday, April 27

The CDC has eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

If you're fully vaccinated, here are the things the CDC says you can safely do outside. https://t.co/E6kiigIC62 pic.twitter.com/hDmUnicsg7 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) April 27, 2021

Santa Clara County health officials announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to residents age 16 and older on a drop-in basis at most of its vaccination sites through Sunday.

Burning Man has been canceled for a second year in a row, organizers said.

San Francisco’s class of 2021 got good news Tuesday — an invitation from Mayor London Breed to walk the stage.

Monday, April 26

A Bay Area man in his 30s recently developed a blot clot in his leg eight days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson for UCSF confirmed Monday.

After a little over a year, the Shark Tank on Monday night will be refilled with waves of Team Teal as the San Jose Sharks welcome back a limited number of fans at SAP Center for a game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Some middle and high school students in San Francisco and Santa Rosa are set to return to campuses Monday as those districts expand reopenings.

Sunday, April 25

As India grapples with a staggering rise in new coronavirus infections, the Biden administration announced Sunday that it will immediately offer relief.

As vaccination rates continue to climb in the United States, many are starting to make plans for summer travel. Several European Union countries may soon be an option for fully vaccinated U.S. tourists.

Nine health officers from the greater Bay Area released a statement supporting recent federal guidance to lift the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for adults.

Saturday, April 24

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office announced Saturday that the state will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Contra Costa County is likely this weekend to surpass 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, meeting the county's goal more than a month ahead of the May 31 deadline.

Friday, April 23

The CDC and FDA’s recommendation to put the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine back in service is being cheered by the company but some people are wondering if the pause will forever taint this vaccine in the public eye.

In San Jose, things picking up for dry cleaning businesses as COVID-19 restrictions continues to ease and more people get back to the office. NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman reports.

More than half of adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday. As more Americans receive the vaccine, the conversation has naturally shifted to what to expect after one is inoculated.

Santa Clara County vaccinated its millionth resident on Friday -- a notable milestone in the pandemic. The county has a population of 1.9 million people and less than 20 percent are children under 16, so 1 million vaccinated residents mean more than 60 percent of the county's population has received at least one dose and more than one-third of the eligible population, those 16 years and older, are totally vaccinated.

Here's some good news. California has gone from worst to first in the rate of coronavirus infections.

Also on the positive side of things, fans are allowed back inside Chase Center beginning tonight. The pandemic has kept them out of the seats for over a year.

Thursday, April 22

As more of people are getting vaccinated, many companies, concert halls, and stadiums are asking many people to show proof that they have gotten their COVID-19 shots. But the quest for the COVID-19 vaccination card has led to a rash of fake cards turning up online. Now, California officials and federal authorities are getting involved.

As more Americans get vaccinated, questions are growing about whether masks are still needed or necessary while outdoors.

Even though COVID-19 vaccine appointments appear to be easier to get in some places, others are still struggling to meet daily demand. The situation in Santa Clara County is much different than in other areas, including San Mateo County.

Are you a college student? Two of the nation’s largest university systems say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff on University of California and California State University campuses this fall. Stanford University also announced a mandate requiring all of its students to be vaccinated when classes start in the fall.

Millions of health care workers, volunteers, and lawmakers have been working hard for months to make sure every American who qualifies to get the COVID-19 vaccine can get it in order to reach herd immunity. But a new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation warns they may have a new problem: not enough people who want to get the vaccine.

Wednesday, April 21

San Francisco leaders announced a new COVID-19 vaccine site that opened earlier this week in the Valley neighborhood in an effort to offer low-barrier vaccine access for some of the city's residents hardest-hit by the pandemic.

As Santa Clara County aims to give shots to 140,000 people at its mass vaccination sites this week, some of its smaller sites say they’re struggling to get enough customers.

Sonoma County administered its 400,000th coronavirus vaccine dose this week, equating to roughly 60 percent of eligible residents having received at least one dose.

The San Jose Unified School District reopened its classrooms to about one-third of its students for all-day instruction on Wednesday.

Berkeley High School is suspending all sports tryouts for at least 48 hours from Monday evening after three basketball players tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the school district.

It’s has become a disagreement in San Francisco. Popular pandemic parklets are keeping restaurants afloat in the city but some critics said that they may be not good for everyone’s business.

Tuesday, April 20

Even though San Francisco canceled Tuesday’s annual 4/20 event due to the pandemic, people still managed to find ways to celebrate all things marijuana.

After being closed for more than a year, the San Francisco Public Library will reopen next month.

Monday, April 19

It’s been a headache for Bay Area residents trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. But there could be a light at the end of the tunnel as new appointments are opening up across the Bay Area. NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana reports.

Marin County is eyeing a move into the yellow tier this week and could become the first Bay Area County to do so. NBC Bay Area’s Terry McSweeney explains what it will take for the county to get to the next COVID reopening tier.

Santa Clara County officials announced that the local supply of the COVID vaccine has increased and that, as a result, thousands of appointments have been added this week, including 10,000 more just for this weekend.

Sunday, April 18

More students in the Oakland Unified School District are heading back to school Monday, despite an impasse between teachers and the district.

Health officials and San Jose city leaders offered a pop-up COVID-19 Vaccine clinic in one of the city’s hardest-hit neighborhoods Sunday.

The game between Minnesota Twins and the Oakland Athletics scheduled for Monday night at the Coliseum has been postponed because of the Twins’ continued COVID-19 problems. The Twins have had at least four positive coronavirus tests in the past week.

San Francisco's health director Dr. Grant Colfax is weighing in on the latest state decision made to adopt guidance by the Centers for Disease Control on allowable behavior for fully vaccinated individuals. "We are now at a point in this pandemic where fully vaccinated San Franciscans can attend small indoor gatherings with other fully vaccinated friends and loved ones without wearing masks or physical distancing or with unvaccinated people from one household who are at low risk of severe illness from COVID-19," Dr. Colfax said.

The last free shuttle to the vaccination site at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum will stop at 7 p.m. Sunday. This comes after Alameda-Contra Costa Transit announced the ending of the program.

Santa Rosa has expanded city services and operations in some areas following Sonoma County's move into the orange tier earlier this month.

Alameda County hosted a vaccination clinic at the Alameda Mastick Senior Center Saturday.

Saturday, April 17

An Oakland Unified School District spokesman announced additional city schools will offer full in-person instruction on Monday, as planned, as the district and its teachers' union continue discussing impacts of reopening.

Friday marked the first night of a modified orange tier for San Francisco businesses, allowing operators to ease seating restrictions and lift an 11 p.m. closing time for indoor restaurants.

Thousands of people across the Bay Area were able to get their first COVID-19 vaccines Friday. For those who are still waiting, officials are asking for your patients as supply goes up and down on a weekly basis.

On May 15, Muni will fully reopen the two lines after having halted all underground service back in August due to an equipment malfunction, just three days after subway service had resumed for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, April 16

If you were one of the millions who woke up Friday looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, it might have been your lucky day. Scott Budman reports.

This week, Santa Clara County received an extra 300,000 doses from the federal government as vaccine eligibility widened, but it's unclear just how much supply will continue to arrive in the coming weeks.

California employers added 119,600 new jobs in March, the second straight month of growth following a topsy-turvy year of enormous losses and inconsistent gains during an unpredictable pandemic.

Former Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks Running Back Marshawn Lynch interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci on his YouTube channel to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

NBC Bay Area’s Janelle Wang has a one-on-one with UCSF Infectious Disease Expert about COVID-19 vaccine side effects, booster shots and pain relievers before and after getting vaccinated

Thursday, April 15

Today is the day! Any Californian 16 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine. But appointments that have been hard to come by in the Bay Area are becoming even more scarce with the expansion.

Slowly but surely, the COVID-19 vaccine supply is increasing, but so is demand now that every Californian 16 or older is eligible to get vaccinated. Here are some more tips that could help you land an appointment.

With the largest pool of Californians now able to schedule vaccine appointments, some may be finding it harder to land one. But an online community launched in the Bay Area may be able to help.

Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura tracks COVID-19 vaccine rollout now that all Californians 16 and over are eligible to get vaccinated. He also provides some tips for people still looking for appointments.

Contra Costa County officials announced Thursday that the county will begin offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible people who live and work in the county.

As everyone 16 and older is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine statewide, Solano County officials are hoping it’ll lead to a loosening of restrictions.

Listen up all parents and students: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration said all California schools should reopen the new academic year next fall.

Wednesday, April 14

Starting on Thursday, San Francisco will resume indoor events and performances with live audiences , albeit with capacity limits, in accordance with newly eased state guidelines.

The next critical step in reaching herd immunity is being able to vaccinate children and Stanford announced Wednesday the process is already underway. Stanford is part of a trial with Pfizer to test the COVID-19 vaccine on children under the age of 5.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration said Wednesday that all California schools should reopen when the new academic year begins next fall, though his guidelines remain merely an expectation rather than a mandate.

As all California residents 16 and older become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, San Mateo County officials are still waiting to receive an increased supply of doses from the state, county officials said Wednesday.

Santa Clara County cheered the news that the federal government was sending them more than half a million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, but many people are still finding it nearly impossible to get a shot.

Tuesday, April 13

California’s pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as federal agencies examine a possible and rare side effect is unlikely to affect vaccination efforts.

Vaccination eligibility is expanding in some places. All individuals 16 and older who live or work in Santa Clara County are now eligible to get vaccinated. The same is true in San Francisco. San Francisco opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older.

Fans will be allowed back inside Chase Center – the home of the Golden State Warriors – beginning April 23, but the experience will be different due to the pandemic.

If you’re still having trouble booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you’re not alone. But don't worry, there's help. Vaccine finders across the state are helping residents track down an appointment as eligibility expands.

It’s still too early to tell when you may need to get a COVID-19 shot after you’re fully vaccinated. Next year? The year after that? In the 2030s? The vaccine process is complicated, and variants might throw off an already complex process of determining the vaccine's efficacy.

Monday, April 12

The rush is coming. The Santa Clara County Public Health Department is scrambling ahead of the expected surge of people trying to book appointments for their COVID-19 vaccine starting April 15.

California has lifted its limits on indoor worship services in the face of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that struck down the coronavirus public health mandates.

The number of people getting tested for the coronavirus is dropping as more people are vaccinated.

Salesforce plans to bring people back to its massive San Francisco tower starting in May, and the employees who return will have to prove they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s a much smoother process at Zuckerberg San Francisco General’s vaccination site on Sunday. There was a long line that stretched down to the street and it translated to roughly a four hour wait.

Restaurants in San Francisco may get a reprieve this week as city officials are considering doing away with the current 11 p.m. curfew as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

With more and more people getting vaccinated, a Bay Area doctor says we may be able to take off our masks as early as the summer.

Sunday, April 11

More than 1,200 people from surrounding underserved communities in San Mateo County came to Facebook’s Menlo Park campus for their COVID-19 shots Saturday.

Two drop-in vaccination sites in San Francisco quickly ran out of the COVID-19 shots reserved for walk-ins Saturday morning due to high demand.

Health officials announced appointments for first dose COVID-19 vaccinations are available Tuesday through Friday for Alameda County residents 16 and older and those who work in the county in sectors considered at increased risk of exposure.

San Francisco Unified School District said that multiple early education, elementary and county school sites will reopen Monday for in-person learning. 11 early education preschool sites, 22 elementary schools and three county schools will open their doors.

Saturday, April 10

Contra Costa County residents 16 and older can now get vaccinated from COVID-19 at the Oakland Coliseum, county health officials announced.

As public health restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic are being lifted all around the Bay Area, managers of one of Oakland's most beloved gathering places -- the historic Mountain View Cemetery -- are working on a plan to allow the general public back in.

Friday, April 9

A new study is shining a light on an overlooked effect of the pandemic: the mental health impact on first responders and emergency room workers. The findings are troubling – nightmares, exhaustion and even PTSD.

Santa Clara County and other areas are ramping up for a big surge of people seeking COVID-19 vaccine shots, when residents 16 years and older are eligible on April 15. But health officials are also dealing with the sudden drop in vaccine supply now that Johnson & Johnson has cut its nationwide delivery from about 5 million doses to just 700,000.

Thursday, April 8

Thinking about visiting Yosemite? Be prepared. The park will require advanced reservations for day visitors during the peak summer season to limit the number of visitors and allow social distancing amid the pandemic.

Good news for Dub Nation. The Golden State Warriors announced that fans will be allowed back inside Chase Center beginning April 23.

On April 15, California will expand vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 or older, but the expansion comes as state health officials expect to see a drastic drop in the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Need to hop on a BART train soon? Agency officials said Thursday that they will re-expand BART's train schedules later this year, offering more frequent trips and later service as riders are expected return to public transit as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

Wednesday, April 7

How important is your COVID-19 vaccination card? How far should you go to keep it safe? What happens if you lose it? Here are some answers to common vaccine card questions.

Some Santa Clara County residents don't have to wait until April 15 to start booking their vaccine appointments. Starting Thursday, Santa Clara County residents 16 years and older will be able to book an appointment for a shot starting on April 15.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing, many businesses are scrambling to hire workers, and San Francisco is making sure those who were forced out of work get first dibs on open positions.

As of Monday, 49.5% of San Mateo County residents 16 and older have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine supply, however, remains limited.

The San Francisco Board of Education voted unanimously to commit to return all public school students to in-person learning in August, at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Sonoma County received an increase of vaccine doses in its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocation this week after county officials inquired with the state about why Sonoma's allocation size had not changed since February.

Tuesday, April 6

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced June 15 as the date to fully reopen California's economy. Among other details, he said the mask mandate will remain in place.

Contra Costa, Sonoma and Napa counties have officially moved to the less-restrictive COVID-19 orange reopening tier. Here's a breakdown of how things will change.

The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum is going to remain open for several more weeks.

Monday, April 5

A new COVID-19 variant named "double mutant" was found in the Bay Area recently and experts are concerned it may spread faster than others.

The federal mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum is set to shut down April 11, but there’s hope it could stay open beyond that date.

As California prepares to open up vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and over, millions more doses are expected to arrive in the state this week.

Despite promises from Gov. Gavin Newsom to build an “army" of contact tracers to contain the coronavirus pandemic, a new audit says California mustered less than half of the number promised.

Sunday, April 4

A new variant of the coronavirus is in the Bay Area and it is believed to be the first of its kind in the United States. Experts say it's a double mutation and it is believed to be responsible for the surge in cases in India.

Saturday, April 3

California is vaccinating farmworkers on a large scale by taking the shots to where they live and work, protecting a population disproportionately hard hit by the pandemic.

Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars, with Republicans portraying them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices.

A new clinic opened in East Palo Alto for residents 18 and over Saturday. It aims to boost vaccinations in some of the Bay Area’s hardest hit communities.

Friday, April 2

California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings starting April 15.

Many Churches throughout the Bay Area are feeling grateful that they will get to celebrate Easter in person this weekend. They are gearing for in-person and outdoor services. Jodi Hernandez reports.

While Californians 50 and older scour the internet trying to snag a coveted appointment. The federal government is sending more doses our way. NBC Bay Area’s Anoushah Rasta went hunting online to find out who actually has some openings.

As people make their Easter plans, Solano County’s health officer sent a warning about celebrating safely in fear of reverting back into the purple tier.

Thursday, April 1

Are you looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Here are some tips, tricks and tools that could help you land one.

Hey 50+ CA...

We compiled a new toolkit to help you find a #COVID19 vaccine appointment.



Bottom line(s):

▶️Get online

▶️Get up in the middle of the night

▶️Get ready to drive -- if you want 💉 ASAPhttps://t.co/b4Y9aVrWtD — Chris Chmura ✈ (@Chris_Chmura) April 1, 2021

Starting today, everyone in California who is 50 and older will be eligible to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, but in many places in the Bay Area, those people may have to wait a bit longer to actually get in line.

Wednesday, March 31

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline and vaccinations rise, people that have been fully vaccinated are wondering if they could still get the virus and if they can spread it. Well a new study by the CDC suggests the answer is no.

Santa Clara County leaders vaccinated 500 farmworkers, an effort they say would make the late labor leader Cesar Chavez proud on his birthday.

As thousands of people in the Bay Area receive the COVID-19 vaccine, some people who haven’t been able to get the shot are starting to experience “FOMO” or the fear of missing out.

What is it like to try to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment right now, on the verge of California making millions of new people eligible Thursday? For NBC Bay Area’s Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman, it was a day of rejection online and on the phone. But, he says keep your tabs open and keep trying.

Tuesday, March 30

Gov. Newsom expressed optimism while speaking about the state of COVID-19 in California, but he cautioned against early celebration.

Are you eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine but struggling to book an appointment? Here are some more tips to help you out.

California on Tuesday moved Alameda and Santa Cruz counties to the orange reopening tier, allowing for further easing of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Bay Area traffic levels are inching closer to pre-pandemic numbers but not necessarily on the typical commute days.

Some of the youngest learners in the Oakland Unified School District were scheduled to return to in-person learning Tuesday, and for some, it's their first time setting foot in a classroom.

Monday, March 29

Spring is emerging as the season of new beginnings in the Bay Area, and that goes for some of the region's top amusement parks. Several parks are set to reopen or expand to full reopening starting in April, May and June.

More Bay Area school districts are returning to in-person classes this week, including San Ramon Valley Unified and Mt. Diablo Unified in the East Bay and Santa Clara Unified in the South Bay.

Contra Costa County health officials are encouraging people age 50 and older who live or work in the county to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week, as there are thousands of appointments for the shots available.

Santa Clara County will start bringing vaccine doses to people that can’t get to a clinic. The county says it will focus on long-term care facilities and in-home vaccine delivery first.

There’s an urgent new warning about the coronavirus from the CDC director, including fears of “Impending doom”. But a leading local expert points to the 95 million Americans who have now received at least one vaccine dose and says, at least in states like California, there will be no surge.

Sunday, March 28

Warm, Spring temperatures as well as vaccinations and loosening pandemic restrictions, have brought people across the Bay Area out of their homes and onto parks and beaches. However, public health experts worry this could bring an uptick in COVID-19 cases as crowds gather and urge people not to let their guard down.

Popular app DoorDash announced it’s partnering with two health companies to bring customers access to COVID-19 at-home testing kits.

Treasure Island opened its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend. The island, which is part of San Francisco is one of a handful of bay area zip codes, that the state has identified as high priority for vaccine availability to meet state equity goals.

Saturday, March 27

Eligibility to get a COVID-19 vaccine in California is about to expand, but the ability to get a shot is still painfully slow and difficult. Here are some specific tips that could help you land an appointment faster.

Sonoma County has launched a mobile coronavirus vaccine clinic to vaccinate people who are homebound. Anyone 16 and older who is homebound for a medical reason can receive a shot where they live.

Friday, March 26

California added 141,000 jobs in February as more than a quarter of a million people returned to the workforce, state officials announced, a reflection of loosening virus restrictions on businesses as more people get vaccinated.

Two Silicon Valley tech titans, Facebook and Uber, have set dates for a fraction of their workforces to return to the office.

Vacant office space in San Francisco has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic as many businesses were forced into remote workspaces. Now, there's a question of whether or not some of that available space can or should be converted into residential units.

Thursday, March 25

California is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. Anyone 50 and older will be eligible starting April 1 and anyone 16 and older will be eligible beginning April 15.

NEW: CA is expanding eligibility for the #COVID19 vaccine.



Beginning April 1, Californians 50+ will be able to sign up for an appointment.



Beginning April 15, eligibility will be expanded to everyone 16 and older.



The light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 25, 2021

The COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum could stay open longer than expected if Alameda County gets the go-ahead to take over operations.

Now that we know that a flood of people will soon be seeking appointments to get the vaccine, they may be tough to find — especially when supply has been limited.

A new study conducted in the U.S. shows just how protected people are when they’ve been vaccinated from COVID-19.

Wednesday, March 24

Hundreds of janitors held a strike in San Francisco demanding safer working conditions as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The strike is expected to last for three days.

Disposable masks, gloves and other types of personal protective equipment are safeguarding untold lives during the coronavirus pandemic. But they're also creating a worldwide pollution problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic and other waste into landfills, sewage systems and oceans.

A year after the start of the pandemic, the Bay Area housing market continues to defy expectations, especially in the East Bay.

Sonoma County and Santa Rosa Community Health are partnering to open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic soon in Roseland in southwest Santa Rosa.

After weeks of bitter negotiations, Santa Clara County has signed an agreement with the state that would allow them to retain control over vaccine distribution.

Tuesday, March 23

The pandemic really forced people to slow down and notice things they may have missed driving by in their vehicles, such as the messages of hope provided by San Jose muralist Lila Gemellos. Check it out here.

San Francisco, Santa Clara and Marin counties moved to the orange reopening tier, allowing for the further easing of capacity restrictions at various businesses, including restaurants and gyms. Details here.

A lack of doses means slower progress when it comes to getting people in the Bay Area vaccinated. Now, people who say they need the coronavirus shot are frustrated and so are local leaders Details here.

California state prisons will soon resume limited in-person visits with inmates more than a year after they were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials say. More here.

Monday, March 22

Contra Costa County is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include those 50 years of age and older, the county health department announced Monday. Here are the details.

The East Side Union High School District will reopen for in-person instruction on April 19. Here's the district's reopening plan.

Students in California classrooms can sit 3 feet apart instead of 6 under new guidelines adopted by the state as school officials figure out how to reopen campuses that have been closed for a year during the coronavirus pandemic. Here's more.

Sunday, March 21

San Francisco and Santa Clara counties are expected to move into the less-restrictive orange reopening tier by Wednesday if coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to drop. Here are the details.

Saturday, March 20

While we’re still very much battling this pandemic, experts are already worried about new diseases. Despite major advances in technology, the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit shows us what may end up delaying future vaccines. The investigation here

Friday, March 19

Starting next week, Caltrain will offer free train rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites for people living or working in San Francisco, Santa Clara or San Mateo counties. Details here.

Want to watch a movie? AMC said that more than 40 of its locations in California are reopening beginning on Friday with more reopenings planned for the weekend. More information here.

Health officials say the signs of another COVID-19 surge are showing and they’re warning that spring break could be the tipping point. Details here.

The CDC is changing the rules when it comes to safe distance at schools. Some school leaders are hoping it will allow Bay Area schools to expand their reopening plans. Details here.

Thursday, March 18

The coronavirus variant first found in California is now the dominant one in the state. Full story here.

As the Bay Area continues to make progress with vaccinations and falling COVID-19 infection rates, there are some warning signs in other states public health officials are keeping an eye on. Details here.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom announced that it will open its theme park with a special exclusive preview for members, season pass holders and the general public. More here.

San Mateo County is changing the way it runs its COVID-19 vaccine sites, starting to think smaller and more local. Details here.

Wednesday, March 17

San Mateo County’s move to the orange reopening tier takes effect just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, and some restaurants and bars are gearing up for festivities. Here's Kris Sanchez with more.

One year after the Bay Area shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, traffic is starting to rev back up on the region's busiest roads. Have you noticed it? Here are the details.

While airports are still mostly empty, air travel is certainly picking up. The TSA has screened more people in the past week than any other time in the past year. Details here.

Santa Clara County on Wednesday said a second case of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been detected in the county. More here.

City leaders announced $125 million in surplus funds from the current year’s budget will be used to help small businesses, arts and culture organizations and vulnerable residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Details here.

We’ve heard the saying, "you are what you eat." But what you eat, can also boost your immunity. More important than ever as we are in flu and COVID-19 season. Janelle Wang reports.

Tuesday, March 16

San Mateo County has officially moved to the orange tier, further easing restrictions for businesses such as restaurants and retail stores, as well as places of worship. Here are the details.

Many businesses have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic forcing some to close and others to reinvent their whole business style. For this San Jose businesses, the pandemic allowed them to completely move their services online and is now thriving. Here's more.

Alcatraz, the historic island prison off San Francisco, opened up Monday for a limited number of indoor tours, which had been off-limits for more than a year due to the pandemic. Here are the details.

Solano County has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people 50-years-old and older. This is part of their Phase 1B, Tier 2 where other people such as homeless people, transportation workers and other essential workers are eligible for vaccinations as well. For more information, take a look at this chart.

California's COVID-19 rent relief application portal went live on Monday, which will help eligible landlords and tenants cover unpaid rent from the past year. Here's the application.

Exactly one year ago Tuesday, the Bay Area was ordered to shelter-in-place and the life-changing journey began with no idea what was coming our way. Soon after, NBC Bay Area reached out to some local doctors for help and they turned out to be among the country’s leading voices in the fight against COVID-19. Watch Raj Mathai's sit-down interview with a couple of them, here.

Though many people are desperate for the vaccine, many others are still hesitant – especially in the African-American and Latinx communities. So, the mayor of San Francisco took a big shot Tuesday to try and change that. Details here.

While many school districts across the Bay Area are reopening for in-person instruction, one East Bay district now says their students won’t be returning to classrooms this year. More here.

Monday, March 15

Oakland schools will begin reopening before the end of March, as leaders from the teachers' union and the school district reached a deal late Sunday after weeks of negotiations. Here are the details on the tentative agreement.

Masks, hand sanitizer, working from home, distance learning. These things and so many others became part of our daily lives over the past year during the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a look at how the coronavirus has changed our lives.

An estimated 4.4 million Californians meet the state criteria, which includes more essential workers, people who work or live in jails, homeless shelters and other congregant places, and those with disabilities and health conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19. Read more here.

Unfair and entitled – that’s how many are describing people who jump the line and get the vaccine before they’re eligible. Many know at least one person who exaggerated their health condition or had their boss classify them as a frontline worker in order to jump the line — experts calling the hyper-competitive behavior the “hunger games for vaccines.” Details here.

Sunday, March 14

All Bay Area counties are officially under the less-restrictive reopening tier as Contra Costa and Sonoma counties move to the red tier. Here's a look at how things are looking.

As parts of the Bay Area begin to reopen, there are concerns that too many people will let their guards down and another COVID-19 surge will force shutdowns once again. Here's what experts have to say.

Junior- and senior-year students will be invited to return to campus at Stanford University when the spring quarter begins March 29, the university announced. Here's more.

Saturday, March 13

Starting next week, transit workers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations at the directive of the state in Santa Clara County. Here are the details.

A program to allow San Francisco businesses to operate in outdoor public spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic while indoor businesses remained closed will be extended indefinitely, Mayor London Breed announced. Here's more.

The South Bay is approaching a milestone one year into the coronavirus pandemic: 3 million coronavirus tests. Santa Clara County health officials say this time last year, few hundred people were getting tested each day.

Community leaders held a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic at the San Leandro BART station as part of an ongoing effort to make testing and vaccination more available in marginalized communities. Details here.

The entertainment industry is marking one year being shutdown, in a creative way. Venues across San Francisco changed their marquees with the same message: “One year dark. No shows since March 13th 2020.”

Friday, March 12

The entire Bay Area will soon be in the red. Contra Costa and Sonoma counties will move to the red reopening tier on Sunday, according to the state.

Much has been said about the way COVID-19 has changed lives, but UC Berkeley professors are now looking forward and trying to predict how the pandemic will impact the future. One doctor sees four possible scenarios.

It's been a long wait, but high school football is back in the Bay Area this weekend.

San Francisco will expand eligibility requirements to begin vaccinating people with disabilities, those with underlying medical conditions and people who live and work in congregate settings as soon as next week.

Thursday, March 11

One year into the coronavirus pandemic, it’s looking like life is slowly getting back to normal, but some Bay Area infectious diseases doctors say people shouldn’t celebrate yet. Some predict this could just be the calm before another surge.

Good news for San Francisco teachers. A dedicated clinic will administer more than 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine specifically to San Francisco Unified School District teachers and administrators over the next few days.

A cadre of Bay Area transit agencies announced Thursday that they have launched a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites that are accessible by transit as well as the promotions offered to vaccine recipients.

Californians will be able to grab a beer at their local brewery without having to buy food for the first time in more than eight months starting this Saturday.

Wednesday, March 10

Because of low and unpredictable vaccine supply from the state, Santa Clara County has transferred thousands of appointments, county officials say.

Middle and high school students will be back in the classroom Thursday in Pleasanton, public school district officials say.

In a strange marriage of arts and science, the San Francisco Opera costume department teamed-up with doctors from UCSF to create a mask that will allow the company’s singers to safely rehearse together — while greatly diminishing the chances of spreading COVID-19.

Tuesday, March 9

It's official. The state has moved Alameda, Solano and Santa Cruz counties to the red reopening tier, allowing them to reopen indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms at limited capacity.

As parents, teachers and students in Palo Alto cheer the full reopening of classrooms, other local districts say this is the latest example of the gap between districts that are well-funded and those that are not.

Stanford Health Care is canceling more than 6,000 coronavirus vaccine appointments in Santa Clara and Alameda Counties because of a vaccine shortage.

Monday, March 8

Want to become eligible for a COVID-19 shot even if the state guidelines say you're not? Just register on a new state portal to volunteer at a vaccination site, and once you put in four hours, you could get vaccinated. Details here.

Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to new guidance from the CDC. More information here.

Roughly 6,300 people who got vaccinated at the Oakland Coliseum COVID-19 vaccination site last week “may have received slightly less than the recommended dose” of Pfizer’s vaccine, but not to the point where a redo shot is needed, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said Monday. More here.

More than 200,000 educators and child care workers received a coronavirus dose over the last week, more than double the goal set by the state of California, said Gov. Newsom. Details here.

Sunday, March 7

With the vaccine rollout well underway across California and the country researchers at UCSF are studying how things like stress and sleep will impact the long-term response to the vaccine. NBC Bay Area’s Terry McSweeney talks with Dr. Elissa Epel about the study. Watch the interview here.

Representative Eric Swalwell visited a church in Hayward today where a pop-up vaccination clinic was being held in an effort to expand vaccinations in the Black community. Here's the story.

A third vaccine has been approved for use against the coronavirus as infection rates continue to fall in the Bay Area and pandemic restrictions continue to ease. But even as more people head out, experts continue to urge caution, including mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing. Details here.

With the vaccine rollout well underway across California and the country, researchers at UCSF are studying how things like stress and sleep will impact the long-term response to the vaccine. NBC Bay Area’s Terry McSweeney talks with Dr. Elissa Epel about the study. Here's the interview.

Counties across California are increasingly asking to opt out of the state's centralized vaccination program run by Blue Shield, further complicating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to smooth out what has been a confusing and disjointed rollout of coronavirus vaccines. Here's more.

California's blueprint for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic was amended Friday, easing restrictions for counties in the red tier effective April 1, according to state health officials. Details here.

Saturday, March 6

San Francisco Unified School District has set a target date of April 12 for reopening select campuses to the district's youngest students. Details here.

The landmark Fairmont Hotel in downtown San Jose abruptly closed as it filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, partly due to the effects of the pandemic. Details here.

San Francisco is ordering mandatory COVID testing for anyone working at the city’s jails after a recent outbreak where 22 members of the sheriff’s department tested positive, including nine staffers at jails. Watch the video here.

Friday, March 5

Another step toward normal life. California's blueprint for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic was amended to ease restrictions for counties in the red tier, effective April 1. What that means for baseball games, theme parks and concerts, here.

Santa Clara County has opened a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a roller skating rink in East San Jose. Details here.

The San Jose Unified School District has secured vaccine appointments for 100% of its staff. Additional information here.

With restrictions loosening up, it looks like things are moving in the right direction and it appears people are looking in their attics and sweeping the dust off of their luggage — may be a preview of travel this summer. More here.

Several Bay Area counties are reopening indoor services in the red tier and some are looking ahead to the next step — the less-restrictive orange tier. Details here.

Thursday, March 4

Listen up, parents and kids. Indoor youth sports can soon resume in California after Gov. Newsom's administration agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by two high school athletes. Get up to speed here.

California will begin sending 40% of all vaccine doses to the most vulnerable neighborhoods in the state to try to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus. Additional details here.

California lawmakers have approved a $6.6 billion plan aimed at pressuring school districts to return students to the classroom before the end of the school year. Read the story here.

The CDC is expected to release new guidance in the coming days for what people can do who’ve already been vaccinated. Among them, small gatherings with others who’ve also been vaccinated. Details here.

There’s controversy within the Catholic Church after a prominent association of bishops raises moral questions about the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This as local parishes in the Bay Area are trying to overcome several obstacles to getting their members vaccinated. Details here.

A second Bay Area health provider may have to postpone vaccination appointments due to the ongoing inconsistent supply. Ian Cull has the full story.

Wednesday, March 3

San Francisco restaurants reopened for indoor dining today. While the change is positive, some say it's not enough. Read the story here.

California and Texas are taking very different approaches when it comes to reopening. So, which state has the right approach? A local doctor weighs in, here.

San Francisco's beloved cable cars have been shut down for months due to the pandemic, but we now know when some service will resume. Here's a timeline.

Gov. Newsom has repeatedly called equity his “North Star" for vaccinating a diverse state of nearly 40 million. Yet officials at community health centers that serve as the safety net for the poor in the U.S., focused on health equity, say they are not receiving enough doses for their patients — the very at-risk residents the state needs to vaccinate. Check out the story here.

Sports fans are craving it and COVID-19 cases are trending in the right direction to possibly make it happen — baseball fans may be in the stands on Opening Day in the Bay Area. More here.

Tuesday, March 2

Out of the purple and into the red. Santa Clara, San Francisco and Napa counties are moving to the less-restrictive red reopening tier. Here's what that means.

Santa Clara County's 10-day travel quarantine order is coming to an end in a matter of hours. Details here.

An NBC Bay Area investigation reveals a severe COVID crisis in a community of essential workers who feel abandoned. NBC Bay Area's investigation here.

The race is on for approval of a vaccine for teenagers. Both Pfizer and Moderna are conducting trials to see if the already approved vaccines are effective for those 12-17 years old. Experts say, physically and mentally, this group definitely needs a vaccine. More here.

Sutter Health says it has canceled 40,000 vaccine appointments across its system over the next week and it may have to cancel 50,000 more due to inconsistent supply from the state. Details here.

Monday, March 1

California’s public schools could get $6.6 billion from the state Legislature if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March, according to a new agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s legislative leaders. Details here.

As the nation ramps up the COVID-19 vaccine operations there is another concern — the number of people showing up to get tested has dropped dramatically and the fear is people are becoming complacent because the vaccine has arrived. More here.

California could receive as many as 380,000 Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine doses before the end of the week and maybe more than a million by next week but it’s unclear exactly how many are coming to the Bay Area. Details here.

Most COVID-19 patients recover and move on but there are millions who don’t. So, how do they get back on track? There are a lot of people trying to help them. Raj Mathai reports.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Workers in education and child care, emergency services, and food and agriculture industries in Santa Clara County are now eligible to get vaccinated.

Parents in Berkeley are turning up the heat on the president of the teacher’s union after a group of moms posted a video that they say shows hypocrisy of the union leader. Here's what happened.

Since the start of the pandemic, many architects have received a steady stream of requests from clients wanting to rebuild or renovate their current office spaces in order to safely lure back weary employees and customers. But these spaces will not look like they did before. NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit takes a look at upcoming changes.

Saturday, Feb. 27

San Francisco is introducing a new plan for vaccinating the city’s population of people who are unhoused. The plan calls for deploying mobile vaccine teams to people living in encampments and shelters. Watch the video here.

Friday, Feb. 26

Cinemark reopened some of its Bay Area theater complexes in Marin and San Mateo counties and is poised to reopen more in the coming weeks. More here.

Play ball! Outdoor sports and group recreational activities are now allowed to resume across much of California under a plan state health officials announced a week ago. Details here.

Thursday, Feb. 25

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced it will relax restrictions on outdoor gatherings and youth activities. Details here.

A passport proves your identity. A digital one could confirm that you’ve gotten a COVID-19 vaccine and, in some cases, that you’re negative for the virus. More here.

An end in sight. A UC Berkeley infectious disease professor has a hopeful view about this pandemic — and the numbers to back it up. Janelle Wang reports.

From dressing up as elderly people to lying about their occupation, more reports are emerging of people accused of misrepresenting their vaccine eligibility to skip ahead amid a vaccine shortage. Our investigation here.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) confirmed to the Investigative Unit Wednesday it has stopped allocating COVID-19 vaccines to One Medical, one of its main partners in the city’s vaccine rollout plan. Details here.

San Francisco announced it has moved into Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout, which makes eligible workers in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture. Here are the details.

The Los Gatos-Saratoga Union School District has unveiled its plan to phase in a return to in-person classes, starting with one day a week for just one hour. To read more about the plan, click here.

Starting today, businesses in San Mateo and Marin counties are preparing to welcome customers back indoors. Wondering what exactly is open and what's closed? Here's more.

Speaking of Marin County, a new report revealed that some Marin County residents may be manipulating the system by using codes meant for communities disproportionately hit by COVID-19 to secure a vaccination appointment. Read more here.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Marin and San Mateo counties have announced their move to the red tier. Moving into the red tier means movie theaters and indoor dining can resume with limited capacity, as can gyms and fitness centers. Here's more.

If you want to see where the rest of the Bay Area counties stand on reopening plans, click here for our breakdown and here for a statewide list of reopening tiers.

Also in San Mateo County, vaccinations are now underway for law enforcement, farm workers and educators. Here's more.

In Santa Clara County, leaders are expected to OK more than $100 million in permanent housing for low-income residents. Here are the details.

Speaking of relief and aid for low-income Californians, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to help individuals, families and businesses affected economically by the pandemic. Read more here.

Together with @SenToniAtkins & @Rendon63rd, we just signed our Immediate Action Budget bills to get Californians the relief they need from the #COVID19 recession.



$7.6 billion in relief is coming to families, small biz & those who need it most. pic.twitter.com/q9MscboPHC — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) February 23, 2021

Monday, Feb. 22

California’s vaccination equity efforts have improved, but Gov. Gavin Newsom says more needs to be done, and the goal is to ramp up vaccinations in hard-hit Black and Latino communities. Kris Sanchez reports.

A mix-up at the California Department of Motor Vehicles left a California woman with a frame-worthy driver’s license photo and a sign of the times. Check it out.

Six Flags announced all its parks in North America will reopen this year. No specific details about the Vallejo location, but here is some information that might be helpful.

With coronavirus case rates dropping in the Bay Area, some counties are expecting to move out of the restrictive purple tier. Details here.

As more vaccination doses make its way to California and across the Bay Area, there seems to be more optimism in the battle against COVID-19. More here.

Sunday, Feb. 21

The Children's Discovery Museum in San Jose announced it will reopen its outdoor space starting March 5. This is in accordance with Santa Clara County's health guidelines. Here are the details.

Parents and teachers gathered outside San Francisco City Hall Saturday to demand the safe reopening of schools in San Francisco. They have a proposal in hand and hope officials consider a negotiation. Sergio Quintana was there and has the latest info.

California's new system of delivering, tracking and scheduling coronavirus vaccines is being rolled out in select counties, a first step in Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to smooth out what has been a confusing and disjointed rollout hampered by limited national supply. More here.

Saturday, Feb. 20

The severe winter weather in the U.S. is not hitting the Bay Area directly, but it’s definitely having a significant impact on its COVID-19 vaccine supplies. Hundreds of thousands of doses that were supposed to arrive in California Friday didn’t because of the deep freeze across much of the country. Here's how mass vaccination sites are being affected.

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that California has administered more than 7 million vaccines across the state. Take a look:

NEW: California has now administered over 7 MILLION vaccines. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 20, 2021

Speaking of vaccines, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong answered some questions about the different types of vaccines and its effects. Here's more.

People in San Francisco lined up to get their shot at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital as it offered a drop-in clinic to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to those 65 years of age and older. Here's more.

A new vaccination site is coming to the North Bay in Marin County to help vaccinate residents 65 years of age and older against the coronavirus. Details here.

Friday, Feb. 19

Listen up, parents and children. California is loosening the restrictions on youth sports. Get up to speed on the changes here.

The state also plans to set aside 10% of first vaccine doses for educators, school staff and childcare providers starting in March to help get children back in classrooms. More here.

Indoor dining could resume soon in parts of the Bay Area as coronavirus numbers continue to improve. Bob Redell reports.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Contra Costa County announced that teachers, grocery workers and other essential workers are now eligible to received the COVID-19 vaccine. Details here.

An NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit analysis of Federal SBA Paycheck Protection Program records found at least a dozen California churches got millions of dollars in federal taxpayer COVID-19 relief money while, at the same time, defying local government health rules meant to reduce the spread of COVID. Details here.

As San Francisco public schools remain closed with distance learning still in place nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic first began, a group of parents and students on Thursday held a demonstration to protest the continued closures. More here.

Weeks and sometimes even months after recovering from the coronavirus, some people are still reporting lingering effects, such as headaches, nausea, shortness of breath and confusion. More here.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Santa Clara County officials announced Wednesday that workers in education and childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture industries will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Feb. 28. More here.

Marijuana industry workers have been on the job during the pandemic, and now they can join the line for a vaccine. This is a move that comes as the California Teacher’s Association is releasing new ads calling for vaccines for all educators. Here's the story.

The city of Berkeley and the Berkeley Unified School District announced a timeline to get teachers and students back into the classroom. To read more details and see the full timeline, click here.

Another mass vaccination site opened at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in the East Bay today. This site will work on an appointment-only system. Here's more.

Palo Alto restaurateurs launched an initiative called "Restaurant Rescue." The initiative encourages residents to spend $25 a week on take out to help local restaurants thrive during the pandemic. Check it out below:

Palo Alto restaurateurs began a new campaign to help local restaurants thrive as best as possible during the pandemic. They are asking the public to spend $25 a week on take out through May to help restaurants stay afloat.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Senior citizens are at the front of the line for vaccinations, but not every senior citizen is able to make an online appointment, so some are turning to computer consultants, church groups and friends for help. Here's how you can help.

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site that's designed to eventually vaccinate 6,000 people per day has opened at the Oakland Coliseum. The site in the parking lot outside the stadium is by appointment only. People must sign up on the myturn.ca.gov website. Read the story here.

San Francisco city officials on Tuesday announced the opening of a new large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site in the city's Bayview District -- one of the neighborhoods most impacted by the virus. Details here.

As NBC Bay Area was the first to report Monday, more than 4,500 people in Santa Clara County did not show up to their COVID vaccination appointments last week, prompting the question of what the county’s protocol is in such events. Here's more.

A two-day vaccination clinic at San Francisco International Airport will provide drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations for all San Mateo County residents 65 years and older, regardless of insurance. For details, click here.

The city of Berkeley will expand its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to grocery and convenience store, education and childcare workers, the city said Monday. Berkeley residents in those occupations can make vaccination appointments for the city's vaccination site near the Albany Bulb Wednesday through Saturday, according to city officials. All Berkeley residents who are age 65 and older also continue to be eligible for vaccinations at the site, located at the foot of Buchanan Street. Here's the story.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

The mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum opened today at 9 a.m. and is expected to get 6,000 people vaccinated per day. Bob Redell and Melissa Colorado have the story for you.

Lots of traffic today outside the #Oakland Coliseum. Dozens of people waiting on line to get inside to be screened and receive their first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/D7FAMxmJEw — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) February 16, 2021

*DEVELOPING* Mass vaccination site at Oakland Coliseum now up and running. Drive up / walk up shots by appointment only. Goal = 6k shots per day. pic.twitter.com/EXjtwYEwzk — Bob Redell (@BobNBC) February 16, 2021

In San Francisco, the school district and union were supposed to meet to discuss a tentative agreement reached earlier this month to discuss the return to in-person classes in the city. However, the meeting was delayed one week and will now take place Feb. 23. Cierra Johnson reports.

Kaiser Permanente workers in San Francisco are protesting alleged inadequate staffing. Meanwhile, Santa Clara County had to give out thousands of vaccines free due to people not showing up for their vaccination appointments. Here's more.

Monday, Feb. 15

The World Health Organization granted emergency use authorization to the vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. It will be available to millions of people, but not in the U.S. NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre talks with UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong abut how the vaccine will help. Click here to watch the interview.

As thousands of people scour websites daily in Santa Clara County in search of a coveted COVID vaccine appointment, it was a shocking revelation that in just five days over 4,000 people with confirmed appointments did not show up to get their shot. Details here.

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue so do the reports of side effects, from headaches to extreme fatigue and fevers. Some people said the side effects following their second dose were a little scary at first, but they said that shouldn't discourage others from getting their shots. To learn more about what to expect, click here.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been difficult and is taking longer than expected, but finally Santa Clara County officials say they are seeing notable progress. On Monday, the county announced that more than half of residents 75 years and older and 43.7% of those 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Full story here.

Millions of people across the country are getting vaccinated, but when is it OK to visit someone when you've been vaccinated? Across the nation, 13 million people have now been vaccinated twice, in Santa Clara County alone, close to a quarter of a million people have now had at least one dose. Here's more.

While San Francisco and other counties are pausing vaccinations at their mass vaccination sites, in Alameda County, it’s all systems go for the federal mega site at Oakland Coliseum. On Monday, FEMA and CAL OES had a soft launch administering vaccines to Oakland police and the people who will be working at the site when it opens on Tuesday. To learn more, click here.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Happy Valentine's Day! San Francisco officials are asking residents to celebrate virtually and even updated a six -page tip sheet this week on how to have sex as safely as possible during the pandemic. Here are the details.

True love is harder to come by than hand sanitizer. Protect your loved ones by celebrating virtually this Valentine’s Day. #EndthePandemic #COVID19 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/y4IF85pUEB — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) February 13, 2021

San Francisco authorities confirmed that vaccinations at the vaccination center at the Moscone Center in the city will pause for a week due to lack of supply. Details here.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Santa Clara County made an announcement via Twitter saying the county had extra vaccine doses available and said that anyone age 65 and over who could get to the fairgrounds by 3:30 p.m. could get a shot. Here's how that developed.

Some fitness trainers in California were able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after state health officials created a loophole that helped them qualify as health care workers. More details here.

Friday, Feb. 12

It was just over one year ago when San Jose’s Patricia Dowd died of COVID-19, the first confirmed coronavirus death in the U.S. On Thursday, for the first time, her daughter sat down for a broadcast interview with NBC Bay Area’s Ian Cull to talk about that day, her life and the toll of the pandemic. Read the full story here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Mass vaccination site at the Moscone Center in San Francisco Friday and gave an update on vaccines and the supply. Here's the story.

Crews on Friday began prepping the Oakland Coliseum parking lot to serve as a mass COVID-19 vaccination center as part of a pilot program announced last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Biden administration. Details here.

California will soon expand its list of people eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by another 4 million to 6 million people by adding the severely disabled and those with health conditions that put them at high risk for infection and death, state Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday. To learn more, click here.

Santa Clara County this week launched a mobile, drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will be available in East San Jose and Gilroy to help get shots in the arms of residents hit hardest by the pandemic. Here's the story.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Scientists and doctors tell the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit the field of data crunching, often referred to as “big data,” could one day reveal who is most vulnerable to the deadliest strains of COVID-19. Their investigation, here.

No doctor’s office or sports stadium — you can now get a COVDI-19 vaccine, if you qualify, at your local CVS. As Raj Mathai reports, it’s very convenient, but what’s the catch? Details here.

BART will offer free ride vouchers for Bay Area residents who receive a coronavirus vaccine at the upcoming Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site, the transit agency said. More here.

Researchers at Stanford University were the first to discover a more infectious variant of COVID-19 in the Bay Area, with a new test they developed just about three weeks ago to look for it. Details here.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

The University of California, Berkeley has taken an extreme step to try to curb a recent spike in COVID-19 cases on campus, extending a self-sequester policy that requires about 2,000 students living on campus to stay in their dorm nearly all the time. Here's the story.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference that a COVID-19 strain first discovered in South Africa has been found in the Bay Area, with one case in Alameda County and another in Santa Clara County. Here's more.

Several community clinics serving some of San Francisco's hardest-to-reach patients say they are not receiving vaccines or answers as to why they are being left out of the city's vaccination process. They say they received doses after The Investigative Unit started asking questions. The full investigation here.

With the release of city-level vaccination data and an upcoming vaccination clinic at SFO, San Mateo County continues to make strides in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Details here.

San Jose city leaders approved a mandatory $3-per-hour raise for grocery workers at large chain supermarkets and retailers that sell groceries, calling it hazard pay for such essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the details.

Two dozen residents and staff members at an assisted senior living facility in Napa have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days despite having started vaccinations. Read more here.

In San Francisco, five supervisors are asking the city to house more homeless in hotel rooms since FEMA said it would reimburse the city for hotel rooms used throughout the pandemic. Here's more.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Santa Clara today and joined health officials at Levi's Stadium as preparations are underway to open as one of California's COVID-19 mass vaccination sites.

Today, we announced that @LevisStadium will serve as California's largest vaccination site in partnership with @SCCgov.



Get tested & get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get you back in the stands. #SCCUnitedAgainstCovid — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 5, 2021

Kris Sanchez was there to bring you the latest. Check it out:

The Oakland Coliseum will also serve as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site:

#ICYMI CA is partnering with the Biden-Harris Admin to launch the Oakland Coliseum pilot mass vaccination site. Expected to open on Feb. 16, this site will boost 6,000+ vaccinations per day to Oakland’s community. TY @GavinNewsom @POTUS @VP for your partnership! pic.twitter.com/Q2j3UQIHep — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) February 9, 2021

As vaccination efforts ramp up in the Bay Area, people look forward to living a more normal life again. But medical experts say now is not the time to leave your mask at home, even if you received both doses. Details here.

Schools in Contra Costa County may soon reopen, despite the county still being in the purple tier — the most restrictive. More here.

Sonoma County will open three new vaccination centers to serve residents age 70 and older; one at the Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College, another one at the Huerta Gym in Windsor and the third one in the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Hall. Here's more.

CVS Pharmacy announced it is pushing back the start date for its COVID-19 vaccination program at California stores to Friday to ensure sufficient supplies of doses. The program was originally scheduled to launch Thursday. At least three Bay Area communities are part of the roll out.

Monday, Feb. 8

Santa Clara County announced Monday indoor worship services are back after two court decisions ruled indoor faith services can’t be banned during the pandemic. Details here.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is ramping up to become the Bay Area's next mass vaccination station. Kris Sanchez has a look at preparations here.

In Marin County, the Board of Supervisors said it will consider an ordinance that would bar rent increases for the rest of the year to assists those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Here's more.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Public Health officials are asking Californians to avoid gathering for Super Bowl watch parties and avoid another surge in coronavirus cases. Here's more.

San Francisco Unified School district and unions announced a tentative agreement has been reached to safely have teachers return to their classrooms and have vaccines be made available for them. Here are the details on the agreement.

Saturday, Feb. 6

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Saturday it will issue revised guidelines for indoor church services after the Supreme Court lifted the state’s ban on indoor worship during the coronavirus pandemic, but left in place restrictions on singing and chanting. Here are the details.

The Santa Clara Public Health Department launched a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard that helps keep track of equitable access across the county. Here's more.

Friday, Feb. 5

COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered in phases in California. Click here for NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai's look at where we stand now and what’s to come.

A full breakdown below:

As Santa Clara County works to boost its COVID-19 vaccinations by expanding sites to get a shot, information released during a Public Safety meeting this week shows that of the sheriff’s deputies and staff, 48% declined the vaccine when asked. Details here.

Vaccine hunters are becoming a nationwide trend — people standing in line at a pharmacy or vaccination site, looking for a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Cheryl Hurd has the story.

Thursday, Feb. 4

First it was detected in the U.K., and now a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus has shown up in two UC Berkeley students. Details here.

A San Jose gym has racked up 550,000 in fines for defying health orders by staying open for indoor exercise for months, the Mercury News reported. More here.

Appointments for drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations are available for Alameda County residents 75 and older from Friday through Monday at the parking lot at the foot of Buchanan Street at Golden Gate Fields racetrack in Albany, the City of Berkeley said. Details here.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Oakland Coliseum will serve as a mass vaccination site as part of a pilot program announced by California's governor and President Joe Biden. More details here.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf also shared the news on Twitter. Take a look:

Today I joined with Gov. @gavinnewsom to announce the establishment of the first federal #COVID19 mass vaccination site at Oakland Coliseum. TY @CAgovernor @POTUS @VP for your partnership!



Learn more https://t.co/lh0n3nGu1x pic.twitter.com/6kcuDLBzLh — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) February 3, 2021

After a deadly, months-long coronavirus surge, California is starting to see infection and hospitalization rates fall even as the state struggles to ramp up a chaotic vaccination program and warns people to keep up their guard. Here's the data.

Back to the Bay Area, one of the few upsides of the pandemic is that fewer vehicles on the roads means Caltrans has moved ahead of schedule on a number of road projects across the Bay Area. With fewer drivers on the road, Caltrans has been able to close more lanes to traffic and give the contractors more room to work in a safer environment. More details here.

In San Francisco, the city took a dramatic step Wednesday in its effort to get children back into public school classrooms, suing its own school district to try to force open the doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. More details on the lawsuit, here.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

The San Jose City Council will vote today on a proposal that would require large corporate grocery stores, chain supermarkets and retail stores that sell food products to pay employees an additional $5 per hour. Details here.

Teachers unions across the state are pushing to be vaccinated before returning to the classroom. Some counties are offering it, but most educators haven’t been able to get a dose yet. Ian Cull has the story, here.

Where are you watching the Super Bowl? The biggest game in football usually means big parties, but with COVID-19 still spreading, health officials are calling for a party time out. Details here.

CVS Pharmacy on Feb. 11 will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at 100 locations across California, including in at least three Bay Area communities, as part an 11-state rollout, the company announced Tuesday. Details here.

Monday, Feb. 1

After the governor's call for fire departments across the state to help get more people vaccinated, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District answered the call, setting up a vaccination clinic in Hercules. Check out the story here.

What's the latest on the coronavirus variants and vaccines? Watch the video below to get up to speed.

As coronavirus vaccinations ramp up across the state, so do concerns about the variants. NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang speaks with Dr. Nadine Burke Harris to learn the latest.

More and more businesses and other activities are slowly going back to somewhat normal across the Bay Area including the Oakland Zoo, Great America and the DMV. Here are the details on reopening.

When COVID-19 was identified and started impacting lives, particularly in Black community, a researcher at UCSF worked to inform, test and help a community in the midst of a global pandemic. Here's Dr. Kim Rhoads' story.

Last week, a school board came out in support of its superintendent over the controversial vaccinations of a group of schoolteachers. Some have accused the district of trying to skip the vaccination line. Here's more.

Sunday, Jan. 31

The University of California at Berkeley on Sunday morning issued an advisory confirming a surge in student COVID-19 cases, "including students who live in campus housing." Details here.

California on Sunday reported another 481 coronavirus deaths, a day after the statewide death toll topped 40,000 even as the rates of new infections and hospitalizations continue to fall. For details on the latest numbers, click here.

Oakland city councilmembers on Tuesday will consider an ordinance giving hazard pay to grocery workers who are employees at large stores because working during the pandemic is dangerous for them. San Jose is considering a similar proposal. Here's more.

Saturday, Jan. 30

California’s death toll has climbed rapidly since the worst surge of the pandemic started in mid-October. New cases and hospitalizations surged to record highs but have declined rapidly in the last two weeks. Here's more.

Here's a look at a 14-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases and positivity rate across the state.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors announced they have allocated a $2.3M relief fund for breweries, wineries and restaurants affected by the coronavirus pandemic. For details on eligibility and application date, click here.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced San Francisco Unified School District students and their families are now eligible to receive mental health help services as the pandemic continues. Read more here.

In Oakland, members of the city council will consider providing grocery workers with hazard pay as they are continuously exposed to the coronavirus. Wondering which grocery stores made the list? Here's more.

As cities and counties around the Bay Area rush to vaccinate, an east Palo Alto clinic isn’t just vaccinating seniors – it’s vaccinating those who take care of them. Here's the story.

Friday Jan. 29

NBC Bay Area's investigative reporter Candice Nguyen looked at data that shows that about 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses are in freezers waiting to be administered in Santa Clara County. However, as big medical providers like Stanford Health and Kaiser Permanente have administered more than 70% of their doses, smaller organizations are struggling to reach other communities. Here's more.

At the same time, Santa Clara County continues to ramp up their vaccination process as it marks a one-year anniversary since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the county.

Also in Santa Clara County, the Superior Court has extended the emergency bail schedule as COVID-19 case counts remain at an all-time high in county jails. The goal is to have the least people possible crammed up in small spaces without being able to socially distance. Details here.

Once again, the Sharks' "home games" in Arizona have been postponed - again - due to COVID-19. Here's what happened.

Today is the first day San Franciscans can actually choose between ordering take out, or dining outside. While enthusiastic, restaurant owners say that as long as people continue to work from home, their customer traffic won't be the same. Scott Budman reports.

Two of of California's biggest festivals have been cancelled again due to COVID-19. Coachella and Stagecoach in Riverside County in SoCal released a statement about the news. Read more here.

Thursday, Jan. 28

An East Bay doctor says she’s especially frustrated about the vaccine rollout. Though the state approved her to help give out doses, Contra Costa County said "no thanks." Read the story here.

A walk-in coronavirus vaccination clinic has opened in East San Jose. Here's what you need to know.

There are a lot of questions and concerns about the different COVID-19 variants around the globe. Get up to speed by watching the video below.

You might already know that coronaviruses are always changing, but a handful of new COVID-19 variants around the world have a lot of people worried and wondering whether the current vaccines will protect us from them. Anoushah Rasta reports.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

San Mateo County’s Board of Supervisors will consider establishing a million-dollar relief fund for restaurants, breweries and wineries at its board meeting today. What this could mean for business owners, here.

The San Jose Sharks could be playing back home sooner than expected as Gov. Gavin Newsom has lifted the stay-at-home order across California. Here's more.

As San Francisco prepared to loosen restrictions on local businesses, the SF Giants sent a letter to fans stating the organization is confident that they will be allowed back at Oracle Park this season. Read the full letter, here.

California residents will soon be able to register on My Turn, a new hub that will allow people to get notifications whenever they become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More about the launch and details, here.

Monday, Jan. 25

Gov. Newsom has lifted stay-at-home orders across the state in response to improving coronavirus conditions. Here's what that means for you.

A new vaccine being reviewed at Stanford may soon get FDA approval, hoping to aid the slow vaccine rollout problem. Details here.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed applauded Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that he’s lifting the statewide stay-home order, but she also urged residents to remain cautious of COVID-19 as some businesses could reopen as soon as Thursday. More here.

Sunday, Jan. 24

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce Monday that the stay at home order will be lifted in all regions of the state, according to a letter from the California Restaurant Association to its members. Details here.

The Bay Area has finally seen a significant jump in available ICU beds this week, with overall numbers showing availability jumping to over 23% Saturday. That’s an increase of 20% in just a week. Here's more.

Officials in Placer County are investigating the death of someone who died hours after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. More details here.

It’s dangerous for everyone during the pandemic, but UCSF researchers say they know which workers are the most at risk. It’s a sobering truth: overall, the chance of dying for California adults has certainly increased during the pandemic. Here's what experts have to say.

The rates of new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are dropping across California, but health officials warn those trends are tempered by very high death rates. Here's the sobering data.

Saturday, Jan. 23

More than five weeks into its vaccination program, California doesn’t have nearly the supply to meet demand and there’s growing angst among residents over the difficulty to even get in line for a shot. Social media is awash with people seeking or giving tips on how to maneuver the system. To learn more about what's going on, click here.

Migrant workers lined up by the hundreds during a break from picking produce this week to receive the coronavirus vaccine on a Southern California grape farm. The farmworkers who got their shots are among vulnerable immigrants in the United States — particularly the 11 million in the country illegally — who advocacy groups say may be some of the most difficult people to reach during the largest vaccination campaign in American history. Check out the full story here.

A new vaccination site with capacity to provide up to 5,000 vaccinations per week opened in Mountain View on Friday. The vaccination site at the Mountain View Community Center is appointment-only and will begin services gradually to prevent appointment delays. Officials say it will ramp up quickly to provide up to 1,000 shots per day. Get the details here.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday she has signed an ordinance to launch a rent relief program at San Francisco International Airport, modifying and waiving rent and other fees for airport concession tenants as the COVID-19 pandemic endures. Here's more.

Friday, Jan. 22

Law enforcement officers in the East Bay are concerned about COVID-19 exposure and are frustrated because they don’t know when they’ll get a vaccine. In fact, they say they’re coming down with the virus at an alarming rate, and they feel like they’re being ignored by the health department. Here's the story.

New strains of the coronavirus are proving to be more contagious and possibly more deadly. To help, Stanford Hospital has started a new effort to identify known mutations and unknown variants. Details here.

Questions were raised Friday about 67 teachers in a small South Bay school district who got their first shots of the coronavirus vaccine sooner than expected. More on that here.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Sonoma County, Santa Rosa Junior College announced it is extending remote learning through the end of the summer semester. Details here.

California is strongly considering doing away with the vaccine tiers, going solely to an age-based distribution starting with 65 and older. Details on what that would mean, here.

Alameda County said its mass vaccination sites won’t be up and running until mid-February, admitting it’s been a slow process. More here.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Now that President Joe Biden is officially in office, California officials are pinning their hopes on his administration as they struggle to obtain coronavirus vaccines to curb a coronavirus surge that has packed hospitals and morgues. Details here.

And a state auditor said that California should have spent more money helping its smaller counties battle the coronavirus, criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration for favoring places with big populations despite data showing the needs of rural areas “were at least the same if not greater.” Details and numbers, here.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

The coronavirus pandemic has changed daily life across the region, including San Francisco. At the beginning of the pandemic, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency scaled back temporarily on services due to the pandemic. However, starting Saturday, Muni will roll out new lines and bring back old ones as it slowly returns to normal. Here's more.

In the South Bay, San Jose City Hall, Levi's Stadium, the SAP Center and other landmarks will join the nation and light up in remembrance of COVID-19 victims. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and other city officials will hold a moment of silence at 5:29 p.m. on Facebook Live. For more information, click here.

Monday, Jan. 18

The vaccine rollout across the South Bay continued to be confusing for some who thought they were eligible but were turned away at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose. Here's more.

Sunday, Jan. 17

The new COVID-19 variant first found in other countries has been increasingly found in counties across California, and is linked to multiple outbreaks in Santa Clara County, according health officials. Officials confirmed that the new COVID-19 variant has been tied to a recent deadly outbreak at Kaiser Permanente in San Jose which began around Christmas and grew to at least 90 cases. Details here.

Inmates in Santa Clara County’s jails are on a hunger strike as cases of COVID-19 rage through the correctional system amid reports of unsanitary, unsafe and cruel conditions. Read the full story here.

With ICU bed capacity increasing, many are wondering when the Bay Area will move out of the most restrictive tier. Most Bay Area residents remain under the purple tier, but things are headed in the right direction. The director of health for San Francisco County says San Francisco should start see restrictions start to ease as soon as this week.

Saturday, Jan. 16

More Californians than ever are dying from the coronavirus — 525 every day. Here's the latest update on COVID-19 in California.

California may have paid out nearly $10 billion in phony coronavirus unemployment claims — more than double the previous estimate. That's according to a security firm hired to investigate the fraud. Read the story here.

Friday, Jan. 15

Widespread frustration grows over vaccine supply and health care providers are trying to get ahead of it. Kaiser Permanente is adding staff to monitor calls 24/7 because their phone lines are overwhelmed with questions. Details here.

Parents and students marched down the streets of downtown Livermore Friday demanding state and health officials make an exception for high school sports and allow student athletes to play. Details here.

San Francisco plans to open three large COVID-19 vaccination sites. It's also set to unveil a website where the public can sign up for alerts notifying them when they're eligible to get vaccinated. Details here.

Santa Clara County's public health system is on track to vaccinate 30,000 residents a week, officials said. The biggest constraint to vaccinating more people is vaccine supply. Latest here.

Thursday, Jan. 14

There are 6 million people in California over the age of 65 and many of them are scrambling for an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But the problem is, many medical providers aren’t offering it. Details here.

The pandemic stay-at-home order cut off so many grandparents from their grandkids, not to mention their kids. So this new revelation that seniors can get vaccinated is really good news for them. But at what point is it safe to get the grandkids and grandparents back together? The answers, here.

Wednesday, Jan 13

A deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center has grown to more than 90 cases, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said Tuesday. At least 15 patients and at least 77 staff have been infected, with one additional staff member still needing verification on a lab result, the health department said. Here's more.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday unveiled a plan to provide immediate relief funds totaling $62 million for the city's small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. To find out who's eligible for the relief, click here.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

California's deaths due to the coronavirus continue to rise and the number has officially reached 30,000. More details on the sobering count, here.

In efforts to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination, stadiums across the state will be turned into vaccination centers. In the Bay Area, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara and the Oakland A's Coliseum in Oakland are in talks with public health officials to join the initiative.

In San Mateo County, the San Mateo County Event Center will be offering a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible health care workers and vulnerable residents. More details, here.

Kaiser San Jose Medical Center was violating COVID-19 protocols long before its emergency department outbreak caused by an exposure on Christmas Day, according to Cal/OSHA records. The medical center suffered a surge in COVID-19 cases among staff and resulted in at least one death. More here.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday unveiled a plan to provide immediate relief funds totaling $62 million for the city’s small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Details here.

Parents in a Contra Costa County school district are fed up, saying distance learning during the pandemic is not working. Not only do they want their children back in school, they want school board members out who they think are standing in the way. Cheryl Hurd's story, here.

Monday, Jan. 11

The message is clear: stay home. Stanford University’s freshmen and sophomore classes will not be allowed on campus for the winter quarter after 43 students on campus recently tested positive for COVID. To find out more, click here.

Meanwhile, the University of California announced it plans to resume in-person classes in the fall at all 10 of its campuses. Details here.

In San Francisco’s Mission District, a project is underway for rapid COVID-19 testing, as well as gathering information on how people are feeling about vaccines. Here's more on that.

Mill Valley is demanding Governor Gavin Newsom give it the green light to re-open for outdoor dining, claiming it’s safer than shopping – which is allowed under the stay-at-home order. Details here.

A big push is underway to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations across California. Details below.

It’s all hands on deck across California to speed up the slow-moving vaccine rollout as the governor announced the state plans on vaccinating one million more people by Friday. Ian Cull reports.

Sunday, Jan. 10

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the stay-at-home order remains in place in the Bay Area and California's ICU bed capacity is significantly low. Here's more.

California lawmakers resume their session Monday, and there are many topics on the table to resume, including coronavirus and protections for renters. More details here.

Saturday, Jan. 9

State public health officials confirmed the Bay Area stay-at-home order will be extended indefinitely as ICU bed capacity remains under 15% and coronavirus cases continue to rise. More here.

Photos: Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

Santa Clara County is ramping up vaccinations in an attempt to finish providing them to healthcare workers before moving to the next group. So far, the rollout has been slow across the Bay Area and the country, but the next phase is expected to go much faster. Here's more.

In San Francisco, officials with the San Francisco-based Latino Community Foundation said they'd invest $2 million in helping Latinos throughout the state who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. More details here.

Today, California hit a record one-day total of 695 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. More on that grim milestone, here.

Friday, Jan. 8

Due to low intensive care unit bed availability in the Bay Area, the stay-at-home order will remain in effect. Jessica Aguirre's report, below.

Due to low intensive care unit bed availability in the Bay Area, the stay-at-home order will remain in effect. Jessica Aguirre reports.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to unveil his proposed budget Friday for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, with an estimated $4.5 billion earmarked to help the state’s economy recover once the COVID-19 pandemic fades. He said this week that he would propose allocating $575 million for grants of up to $25,000 for the state's small businesses that have been negatively affected by the pandemic. More on that here.

Santa Clara County officials are urging all health care workers in the county to get vaccinated for COVID-19 now that they are eligible. Details here.

Golden Gate Fields will resume live racing on Jan. 15 after being closed for over a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Details here.

Thursday, Jan. 7

California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Details here.

While COVID-19 numbers continue to skyrocket, one South Bay statistic pertaining to another virus is surprising experts in the best possible way. Details here.

Bay Area health care workers have started to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine shot. Details here.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

A patient says she tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the emergency room at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center, the site of a deadly outbreak that has infected at least 60 people. Here are details.

A second South Bay hospital reported a coronavirus outbreak in its emergency department. Details here.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Here's a look at ICU bed availability across the Bay Area as of Tuesday night.

Here's an update to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at a South Bay hospital. At least 60 staff members at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center have tested positive since the outbreak began Christmas Day, Kaiser now says. Latest here.

A holiday gathering at a North Bay grocery store has led to COVID-19 concerns after one of the employees in attendance tested positive. Additional details here.

Distribution hiccups and logistical challenges have slowed the initial coronavirus vaccine rollout in California, setting a pace that’s “not good enough,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. According to data, only 1% of Californians have been vaccinated. Here's more.

The state has extended the deadline for small businesses to apply for the Relief Grant Program from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13. Here are the details.

Santa Clara County hospitals have been hit so hard with so many COVID-19 cases, ambulances have had to wait outside -- with patients -- for hours in some cases before those patients can be admitted. And those hospitals say they're expecting another, post New Year's surge.

East San Jose businesses and nonprofits struggling to survive may have gained a new lease on life through a new community COVID-19 relief fund. Here's more information.

An outage Monday left the refrigerator at the Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Medical Center in Mendocino County without power. By the time hospital officials realized the freezer had malfunctioned, they had 2.5 hours to distribute the vaccines, which have a shelf life of 12 hours at room temperature. Here are the details.

Nearly 90 cases of coronavirus remain active at Santa Rita Jail among the facility's inmates and staff members, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Here's more.

While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Francisco remain at alarming levels, the city is making progress in rolling out the vaccine, with city leaders on Tuesday estimating some 80,000 health care workers have already received the vaccine. Details here.

Monday, Jan. 4

California’s coronavirus death toll has topped 26,500 and confirmed cases have neared 2.4 million since the pandemic began. Hospitals across the state have held 20,690 COVID-19 patients, including more than 4,500 in intensive care units. More details here.

The Governor Gavin Newsom's Office of Business and Economic Development announced Wednesday that the first round of applications for the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program is now open. This first round ends Jan. 8 at 11:59 p.m. Details for the second round will be announced shortly. Here's more.

ICU capacities continue to fluctuate across Bay Area counties, and experts are concerned about the next post-holiday surge in coronavirus cases. Bob Redell reports.

Here's a look at ICU bed availability across the Bay Area as of Monday night.

With a vast majority of vaccine doses delivered to California still not administered to people, the governor says he’ll include $300 million in his budget proposal this week, to pay for vaccine logistics, a public education campaign and more. Terry McSweeney reports.

So, who will get the vaccine first? Below is a breakdown of Phase 1B and 1C

Sunday, Jan. 3

A 44th person has tested positive for the coronavirus after an outbreak at Kaiser in San Jose that was first reported by NBC Bay Area yesterday. Today, the hospital announced that an employee in the emergency department died from complications stemming from the virus. Here's the story.

Although ICU bed capacity has increased in the Bay Area from 5.1% to 8.4%, health officials confirmed the stay-at-home order in the region will remain in effect until at least Jan. 8. Details here.

In San Jose, Mariachi bands are struggling to keep their business afloat due to the pandemic. These musical groups usually play in weddings, quinceañeras, baptisms and other events that rarely take place now during the pandemic. Click here to read more about how mariachi bands are Making it in the Bay now.

Marin County has partnered with a COVID-19 testing company to be able to offer self-administered testing to the community in the North Bay. Here's more.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, California now has the worst surge in the U.S. with 98 cases per 100,000 people. See the map below.

Saturday, Jan. 2

Kaiser hospital officials announced Saturday that 43 emergency staff members at Kaiser Permanente in San Jose tested positive for COVID-19 between December 27 and January 1. Here's the story.

Hospitals across California are struggling to provide enough oxygen for the sickest coronavirus patients across the state. Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers arrived to update their oxygen delivery system. Here's more.

In Monterey, a COVID-19 testing lab added new machines and streamlined their notification process to test more people and have their results within an hour. Here are the details.

In Southern California funeral homes are turning away bereaved families because they're running out of space for all the bodies piling up during an unrelenting coronavirus surge that has sent COVID-19 death rates to new highs. Read more, here.

Friday, Jan. 1

Happy New Year!

Anyone who is concerned that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 can get tested for free at any of several sites in Santa Clara County next week, county health officials said. Details here.

Some people in the Bay Area are receiving much-needed help in the new year as federal stimulus checks start to arrive. The extra money is a welcome relief for those who are out of work and hoping for better days to come amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Here's the story.

It’s going to be a tough task and will require a coordinated effort to get more vaccines into the arms of people faster. NBC Bay Area's Thom Jensen talked to a UCSF doctor about the possibility of changing distribution strategy. Click here to learn more about it.

Thursday, Dec. 31

New Year's Eve is finally here! But, officials are encouraging residents to stay home.

The holiday light exhibits in Golden Gate Park will be shut off and several parking lots will be closed in the interest of discouraging crowds and risking the spread of COVID-19, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department announced. Details here.

A Danville restaurant owner continues to defy public health orders to close all dining, despite receiving fines as high as $1,000 per day – and he’s not alone in his defiance. Customers are coming from miles away to show their support. Here's more about that.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference a new plan to safely return to in-person classes by early Spring 2021. You can find more details here.

Learning is non-negotiable. Neither is safety.



CA’s Safe Schools for All Plan is a phased approach with #COVID19 mitigation & prevention at the center so our youngest kids can safely benefit from in-person instruction in the Spring. #CaliforniaForAll



▶️ https://t.co/d2aGx1LgHc pic.twitter.com/v2fEyUafWk — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 30, 2020

In conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gov. Newsom confirmed a COVID-19 variant found in the U.K. and in Colorado has been detected in Southern California. Details here.

Starting today, small businesses in California can apply for grants of up to $25,000 through the state’s Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Details here.

Stanford Medicine last weekend vaccinated staff and researchers not considered front-line health care workers in a misstep that further underscores the institution's flawed vaccine distribution plan, according to a report from the Stanford Daily. Here's more.

A mutant strain of the coronavirus discovered last week in the United Kingdom has made its way to the U.S., and some health officials believe it's already in the Bay Area. Here's what officials have to say.

In Pacifica, small business owners struggling to survive the latest health orders said they’ve had enough, and on Wednesday held a protest demanding that the state let them reopen immediately. Here's what business owners had to say.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Wondering when it's your turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Use the interactive tool below to figure out where you stand in the vaccination line.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Here's a look at ICU bed availability in California by region as of Tuesday night:

Although San Francisco’s public schools remain closed as COVID-19 continues to surge throughout the state, San Francisco Unified School District officials on Tuesday announced new city funding to support COVID-19 testing for district employees. Details here.

As 2021 approaches, the end of the pandemic-triggered eviction moratorium is looming, with both renters and landlords scrambling to make ends meet. How Santa Clara County is helping, here.

Monday, Dec. 28

The COVID-19 positivity rate in California has more than doubled over the last five weeks.

In Santa Clara County, health leaders are concerned about a surge on top of a surge as ICU beds quickly fill. On Sunday, hundreds of people were at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose to get tested for COVID, but public health leaders say that getting tested isn’t enough to travel. They worry that a surge from Christmas and New Year's gatherings will come on top of the surge already happening from Thanksgiving. Here's more.

Here's a look at ICU bed availability in the Bay Area as of Monday night:

People 75 and older, teachers, child care workers, grocery store workers and farm workers are next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. More here.

One of the first examples of just how infectious and deadly the coronavirus could be loomed large off the shore of San Francisco 10 months ago as the Grand Princess cruise ship became the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak at the time. NBC Bay Area's Thom Jensen catches up with a survivor who tested positive and still experiences symptoms.

Many people have been counting down the days until the Bay Area’s stay-at-home order runs out, but on Monday, the governor indicated he likely will extend it. Details here.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Here's a look at the latest numbers in terms of ICU bed availability:

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing will be available each Tuesday starting this week in Palo Alto. Click here for more information of times and location.

Albany Bowl on San Pablo Avenue in Albany is closing permanently after 71 years due to the coronavirus pandemic. To read more about the history of the Albany Bowl and how the adjusted to the pandemic while thy could, click here.

Saturday, Dec. 26

The Bay Area outpaces California's other metropolitan areas in the amount of its jobs that can be done from home, according to a study from the Bay Area Council Economic Institute on the ways in which the coronavirus pandemic has altered the region's economy. Click here to find out which two Bay Area counties have the most people working from home.

Friday, Dec. 25

The Bay Area, along with other regions in California, likely will remain under the current stay-at-home order beyond the three-week minimum, state officials confirmed Friday. Details here.

Thursday, Dec. 24

California became the first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases. Additional details here.

A San Jose church went ahead and held an indoor Christmas Eve service despite public health and court orders against it, as well as fines that are stacking up with each violation. Here's that story.

A casino on Native American land in Sonoma County was planning a massive indoor New Year's Eve party. But the event was canceled today, according to casino officials. More here.

The newly-approved Moderna vaccine arrived at UCSF earlier this week, and on Wednesday staff began to receive shots. With two vaccines now in use, questions have been raised about who’s getting which shot, and how that will be tracked to be sure people get the correct second dose. Here's more.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Despite health officials advising people to avoid non-essential activities due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, crowds continue to take shape in parts of the Bay Area such as at the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore just days before Christmas. Take a look.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said although the city continues to see the highest number of new COVID-19 cases daily since the onset of the pandemic, the rate of infection citywide has slightly dipped. Here are the details.

Also in San Francisco, officials announced a pop-up coronavirus testing site in the Mission District in efforts to serve the Latino community and essential workers, who have been disproportionally more affected by the pandemic. More information, here.

Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody announced in a press conference Wednesday that coronavirus is projected to be the third leading cause of death in the county.

#SantaClaraCo #PublicHealth officer #DrSaraCody says county facing very ‘dangerous’ time. ‘Numbers going the wrong way.’ Had significant surge around #Thsnksgiving and says we ‘cannot afford another surge.’ Plea: numbers usually lag behind the actual situation. pic.twitter.com/VgyEGSFSFW — Robert Handa (@RHandaNBC) December 23, 2020

Marin County isn’t just vaccinating its healthcare workers, it has also begun inoculating hundreds of first responders, including police and firefighters. To see what the first responders have to say, click here.

Among the paramedics, firefighters and other first responders lined up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine last Friday at Hayward’s St. Rose Hospital, was one person whom you likely wouldn’t expect to see, according to state guidelines governing vaccine distribution. NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit takes a look.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Here's a look at ICU bed availability in the Bay Area as of Tuesday night:

Prior to the pandemic, crowds at the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore just days before Christmas would be considered normal, but as the region tries to slow down the current COVID-19 surge, they're far from ideal. That's why one doctor says it's time to buckle down and take the health orders seriously.

A San Jose salon owner says he simply can't keep his doors closed any longer, no matter what a public health order says. Click here to find out why he decided to defy the rules.

Bay Area restaurants and retailers strapped by the new shelter order are struggling to stay afloat as local leaders try to get additional financial help. Jackie Ward reports.

Californians are being warned it is too risky to celebrate the winter holidays normally and if they don’t change plans a deadly explosion of coronavirus cases could follow. Despite of government pleads however, many people are still traveling in large numbers for the holidays. Here's more.

As the pandemic continues to ravage across the nation, hospitals are suffering greatly as the face short staffing in such challenging times. Here's a look at how hospitals across California are doing.

Monday, Dec. 21

Here's a look at ICU bed availability in the Bay Area as of Monday night:

A mutant COVID-19 strain has not made its way to California at this point, but the state is now considering whether to institute new travel restrictions to keep it out. Catch up here.

What's it like to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Ask this doctor. She is frequently documenting her experience. Here's what she has to say so far.

Today through Wednesday, people who live in Union City can get a free COVID-19 test at the Union City BART station. Details here.

The first batch of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is on the way to the Bay Area, with Marin County receiving about 3,000 doses Monday and Santa Clara County expected to receive tens of thousands of doses later this week. Here's more.

Despite state and local officials pleading with folks to stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, hundreds of thousands of Californians still have plans to travel this holiday season. Cierra Johnson reports from SFO.

Congress' deal on a $900 billion coronavirus relief plan includes more small business aid, another round of direct payments to Americans, an additional unemployment supplement and funding to streamline Covid vaccine distribution. What else is included in the bill? Here are the details.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Initial shipments of Moderna vaccine, the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S., have left the factory and are expected to be given starting Monday. Here's who's in line to receive the vaccine.

Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them. Here are the details.

California hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears that the exploding coronavirus infection rate will exhaust resources and health care workers. Here's more.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Apple announced it is closing all 53 California retail stores as coronavirus cases continue to soar. Here's the full story.

According to new cell phone location data from information company Uncast, it appears that people in the Bay Area are not taking the new stay at home order as seriously as the first one in the Spring. The company created a social distancing scoreboard that grades counties on the activities of residents. Click here to learn where your county falls.

Increasing numbers of people are in need in the Bay Area this holiday season due to the pandemic, making food and toy giveaways and places to stay a priority. Today, the Salvation Army partnered with the SAP Center and San Jose Sharks to help those in need. Here's the story.

San Francisco-based Uber announced on Friday that it will offer 10 million free or discounted rides to people who need to get to a COVID-19 vaccination site to get their shots. The move marks the second time the ride-sharing giant has committed 10 million free or discounted rides to those in need. For details, click here.

California hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears that the exploding coronavirus infection rate will exhaust resources and health care workers. Here's how the pandemic is taking a toll on the health system.

With that said, health officials have been warning hospitals in the Bay Area will reach capacity if the trend of surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continues. Here's a look at the ICU bed availability in the Bay Area as of Saturday:

Blue and Gold Fleet service from San Francisco to Angel Island may end due to declining sales because of the coronavirus pandemic. More details here.

In San Jose, Alaskan and Hawaiian airlines are offering drive-through COVID-19 testing to those flying from Mineta San Jose International Airport to Hawaii. Here's more.

Friday, Dec. 18

Here's a look at ICU bed availability in the Bay Area as of Friday evening.

Today was the first day that a mandatory 10-day quarantine was in effect for people returning to or coming into San Francisco from outside the Bay Area, and SFO made sure travelers were aware. Details here.

Classes in San Francisco's public school will not resume in-person learning anytime soon after the district and teachers were unable to agree on a reopening plan. Full details here.

The vaccines are out, but will you get it? Recent studies show the Black population is more hesitant than other groups. To find out why, Janelle Wang spoke with Dr. Malcolm John, a professor and expert in infectious diseases at UCSF. Watch here.

COVID-19 vaccinations were rolled out at several Bay Area hospitals Friday, but at Stanford Health, it was not a smooth first day. Instead it was a morning of protest by some front-line doctors upset they had been left out of the first wave. Details here.

A San Jose restaurant owner says after surviving nearly three decades of ups and downs, his business will not survive the pandemic — Chacho’s restaurant is closing its doors for good. Details here.

The end of an era. The Pandemic has forced Chacho’s Restaurant in SJ to close for good. The SJ Downtown Assoc says at least 1/4 of downtown eateries will not be coming back.

At 6 on ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ and @telemundo48#covid pic.twitter.com/QxCaIXxwvv — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) December 18, 2020

It's been an exhausting nine months for front line health care workers, mentally and physically. So this week, Lori Borghi, a nurse anesthetist at San Francisco General Hospital, couldn't wait to get vaccinated to protect herself, her family and others. She spoke with Janelle Wang about how she feels.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Here's a look at a significant spike in coronavirus cases in the South Bay.

NBC Bay Area

And here's an updated look at ICU bed availability in the state by region as of Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the NAACP held a virtual COVID-19 town hall with an all-Black panel with information directed to people of color in response to mistrust on the safety of a vaccine. Here's the story.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

The Bay Area region as a whole on Wednesday dropped below 15% remaining ICU capacity and will be under the state's stay-at-home order effective just before midnight Thursday. The order will stay in effect for at least three weeks, according to the state. More details, here.

Here's a look at the ICU bed availability in each Bay Area as of Wednesday evening:

As the first COVID-19 vaccinations continued across Gov. Gavin Newsom made a grim announcement — he has activated the state's mass fatality program. Here's what that means.

More people are leaving California than moving here, continuing a trend that coupled with fewer births has slowed the growth rate in the nation's most populous state to a record low amid a pandemic that is reshaping its future. Curious? Here's more.

San Francisco International Airport shared a song on their Twitter account encouraging travelers to wear a mask and keep social distance. Take a look:

🎶Now playing: #MaskOnSFO!😷



When you do travel, SFO wants you to #TravelWell. Wear your mask. Stay six feet apart. Wash your hands. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we did making it! pic.twitter.com/HVXBp05wFo — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️😷 (@flySFO) December 11, 2020

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Marin County hospitals reach ICU capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, officials say. Here’s how the Bay Area is looking now:

Health officials have been warning hospitals in the Bay Area will reach capacity if the trend of surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continues. Click here to see how many beds are available in Bay Area Hospitals.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to be shipped across the Bay Area. Today, San Francisco and Contra Costa counties are expected to begin delivering the vaccine to frontline health care workers. You can watch San Francisco's delivery at 9:30 a.m. here.

With some members upset that the current administrative fines for violating COVID-19-related health orders aren't high enough to ensure compliance in Contra Costa County, the board will discuss possible new fines for those breaking the rules. Here's more.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order giving small businesses until the end of July to file their first-quarter tax returns. Details here.

Students in Oakland will not be returning to the classroom next month after all but now that California is projected to get more than 2 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the month – some pre-school teachers want to know, when is it their turn to get the shot? Melissa Colorado has the story.

Monday, Dec. 14

COVID-19 vaccines are being shipped around the country today, including various hospitals across the Bay Area and California.

Check here for the latest roundup of where the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the Bay Area.

Here's a look at the ICU bed availability across the state by region.

NBC Bay Area

And here's a closer look at the ICU bed availability in the Bay Area.

NBC Bay Area

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles today as a nurse at a Kaiser Permanente in the city became one of the first health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how the encounter panned out.

A historic moment for CA. Tune in now. https://t.co/MqbWe5UJvN — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 14, 2020

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Health, is expected to provide an update on the city's response to COVID-19 as vaccines begin to be distributed across the country. You can watch the live press conference on the video player above at 12 p.m.

Santa Clara County officials held a press conference and announced the reduction of travel quarantine from 14 to 10 days.

Breaking# Santa Clara County public health leaders shift quarantine guidelines from 14 days to ten after possible exposure. pic.twitter.com/xqF0ldH8Om — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) December 14, 2020

When our health care workers start receiving their coronavirus vaccines this week, it will appear as if they’re getting any other shot in their upper arm. But the technology used to develop the Pfizer vaccine, called messenger RNA, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the first time ever. Bob Redell reports.

Americans faced a historic level of unemployment and a financial crisis brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic this year. As a response, Covered California extended its enrollment deadline to give Golden State residents more time to sign up for their health insurance. Here's what you need to know.

Sunday, Dec. 13

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in California. Here's a look at the latest numbers as of Sunday night.

And here's an updated look at ICU capacities across the state.

A healthy and fit triathlete who landed in a South Bay hospital for 112 days battling COVID-19 is eager to get a vaccine. "As soon as they tell me I can get it, I will be down there to get the shot," Tom Butts said. Check out what else he had to say here.

Here's something good. As restaurant workers struggle during the pandemic, a waitress in Pleasanton received a huge surprise from a customer — a $1,200 tip of a lifetime. Details here.

The first COVID-19 vaccinations in the Bay Area could happen within just a couple of days as UCSF is expecting to get its first box of doses by Tuesday. A timeline here.

When the COVID-19 vaccine arrives in the Bay Area, one of the places it will go to is the U.S. Coast Guard base in Alameda. Here are the details of the upcoming delivery.

Specific information regarding the distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is at a minimum, but a local cybersecurity expert says that may be a good thing. Find out why here.

In Santa Clara County, door-to-door COVID-19 testing has begun. Volunteers started to a pilot program in East San Jose, an area majority Latino and heavily impacted by the pandemic. More, here.

Also in Santa Clara, several VTA employees were able to get free coronavirus testing at work. Here are the details.

John Benton, the 49ers' offensive line coach, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Sunday before their game against the Washington Football Team. Here's more.

Saturday, Dec. 12

San Francisco residents will now be allowed to interact with one person from another household for outdoor activities like hiking, and low-contact sports, Supervisor Matt Haney said.

SF's health order has been changed to now allow people to interact outdoors with 1 person from another household to:



- Take a walk

- Hang out at the park

- Play low-contact sports like golf, tennis, pickleball, and bocce ball



This is a change. https://t.co/HjyHVFtysJ — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) December 13, 2020

Sonoma County has joined five other Bay Area counties in implementing the strict stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Here's a map of what the Bay Area looks like now:

The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine. Government officials announced Saturday morning that the vaccine will begin arriving to the states Monday. Here's more.

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup is meeting to review and assess date about the vaccine. He also said the state is expecting distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as Sunday.

BREAKING: The CDC #ACIP has now voted on recommendations for the emergency use of the Pfizer #COVID19 vaccine.



The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup is meeting TODAY to review & assess data / safety information.



We’re expecting distribution as early as tomorrow. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 12, 2020

This week, California residents started receiving push notifications telling them to opt-in to CA Notify, a system that can anonymously alert users that they may have been exposed to the Covid-19 coronavirus. Details here.

California’s game at Washington State was canceled less than two hours before kickoff on Saturday because of a case of COVID-19 on the Cal team, the Pac-12 said. More here.

Ten San Francisco-based community organizations will receive more than $5 million in grants to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in some of the city's most impacted neighborhoods. Click here to find out which neighborhoods are on the list.

Friday, Dec. 11

Santa Clara County is investigating a COVID-19 spike linked to an unlawful basketball tournament that left 94 positive cases across three counties. Details here.

Contra Costa County is getting hit with a lawsuit as businesses angry over the new shut down order fight back. Click here to see what they, and their attorney had to say.

Four East Bay businesses have filed a lawsuit against Contra Costa County. They say there’s no proof outdoor dining is contributing to the surge in Covid19 cases. Cases have tripled in the county in the past month. pic.twitter.com/OK5rG1GOgq — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) December 12, 2020

In the South Bay, one family has found a way to bring loved ones from around the country together and make their gatherings as safe as possible. Their solution? A quarantine cabana. Damian Trujillo reports.

Restaurants continue to crumble under the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and lockdown. In San Francisco, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association has now drafted a list of things it says restaurants need to survive this very bleak winter. Details here.

The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans, according to a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to discuss it publicly. More here.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Now that it appears the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is on its way, people have had weeks to gather information about it. And in the Bay Area, trust and opinions are mixed. Details here.

Bay Area hospitals are already preparing to receive the first shipments of the COVID-19 Vaccine. UCSF has freezers ready to store an expected 1,000 doses and a plan in place to distribute it. Details here.

While access to COVID-19 testing proved to be somewhat easier for the wealthy and well connected, experts say vaccine availability will be tightly controlled and difficult for ineligible recipients to obtain. NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit's story here.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

The number of available intensive care unit beds in Santa Clara County remains dangerously low as the ICUs at two more hospitals reached capacity. Latest updates here.

Here's a look at the ICU bed availability in the Bay Area by county as of Wednesday afternoon.

NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County is gearing up for its first delivery of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The county expects 39,300 doses of it later this month, pending FDA approval, officials said Wednesday. Details here.

The COVID-19 vaccine could be arriving next week. But don’t be fooled, we’re not in the clear. Masks and social distancing will still be the norm for months. So what needs to happen for us to get back to normal? Joe Rosato Jr. reports.

A coronavirus self-testing site opened at Emmanuel Baptist Church in San Jose. No appointments are needed and the test is simple, fast and free.

On the brink of closure, some restaurant owners are demanding money back from government agencies. Details here.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

This graphic shows the surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.

The COVID-19 surge in the South Bay continues to get worse. One San Jose hospital reached capacity today as the number of available intensive care unit beds left in all of Santa Clara County dropped to 31. Details here.

Marin County joined most of the Bay Area in the new stay-at-home order to try and limit the spread of coronavirus. More details here.

Also in the North Bay, Solano County may join Marin in issuing the stay-at-home order. The county is receiving reports of around 130 cases per day, significantly more than the roughly 25 to 30 cases the county was observing per day in late summer and early fall. Details here.

Here's a look at the current ICU beds available in the Bay Area.

Do you have any family or friends in SoCal or the San Joaquin Valley? They may have received an alert on their phone sent by the state to warn them about the high number of coronavirus cases in their area. Here's what the alert looked like.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed released information about how the city will help businesses struggling under the new stay-at-home order. More here.

Latino communities around the Bay Area have been hit by the coronavirus harder than most and yet there seems to be conflicting opinions among them about whether or not a vaccine should be mandatory. NBC Bay Area reporter Kris Sanchez took a deeper look at the issue. Watch her report here.

Monday, Dec. 7

Here's a look at the latest ICU beds available per region in California.

NBC Bay Area

And here's a closer look at how many ICU beds are available in the Bay Area by county.

NBC Bay Area

Today is the first day of the new stay-at-home order taking place across various California counties, including some in the Bay Area. Residents and businesses had to change their routines once again to accommodate to the new mandates. Here are the details.

In a press conference this morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom announce the rollout of a new mobile app to let people know if they were with, or near a person who tested positive for coronavirus. Here's more on the app.

NEW: CA has partnered with @Google and @Apple to launch a #COVID19 exposure notification app, CA Notify.



Starting Thursday, you can opt in to get push notifications on your phone if you have been exposed to COVID-19.



This is 100% private & secure.



More: https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 7, 2020

In other more rural areas of California, such as Shasta County, resident are business owners have mixed feelings about the new stay-at-home and coronavirus orders and regulations. A business owner says she understands the severity of the issue, but has to keep her business afloat. Here are their stories.

This week, NBC Bay Area will focus on asking and answering questions regarding coronavirus vaccines. We already have some stories and videos ready for you to see. For more, go to our Race for a Vaccine page here.

Coronavirus vaccines are on the way in California as the FDA is set to consider approving Pfizer's vaccine Thursday, and UCSF says it's ready to administer the first doses. Will it differ from other vaccines? Kris Sanchez reports.

Marin County dining spots enjoyed one last night before new coronavirus restrictions take effect. Details here.

Sunday, Dec. 6

Most California counties will go under a new lockdown to slow the rapid increase of coronavirus cases across the state. Officials decided to take this approach due to intensive care unit capacity hitting a record low. Details here.

For a breakdown of what exactly this new lockdown will look like, click here.

In Santa Clara County, more than $40,000 in fines were issued to private health systems for failing to comply to coronavirus testing order. Click here to read which hospitals will have to pay their dues.

With Contra Costa County's new stay-at-home order taking effect Sunday, the Contra Costa County Superior Court will enact a "limited court closure" that will mean most court operations will either be postponed or curtailed until further notice. The closures begin Monday.

Many Californians were preparing Sunday for a new stay-at-home order that bars restaurant dining, shutters salons and limits retail in an effort to curb spiraling coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. Read more here. Check out the chart below to see when restrictions take effect in different areas.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Much of California is on the brink of sweeping new restrictions on businesses and activities, a desperate attempt to slow the frighteningly rapid escalation of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Here's more.

The coming stay at home orders in most of the Bay Area will mean a pause on social bubbles as the rules restrict people in different households from coming together under nearly all circumstances. Details here.

In the East Bay, all campgrounds, visitor centers and playgrounds throughout the East Bay Regional Park District will be shuttered to comply with new orders from county health officers. Here's what you need to know.

Major League Baseball and all 30 of its teams are suing their insurance providers, citing billions of dollars in losses during the 2020 season played almost entirely without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The suit was filed in Alameda County this past October. Here's more.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, ICU bed availability is becoming scarce. Check out the chart below for details.

Friday, Dec. 4

Most of the Bay Area will start implementing the state's new coronavirus stay-at-home order on Sunday. Full timeline and details here.

NBC Bay Area

NBC Bay Area

NBC Bay Area

California's new regional stay-at-home order is based on remaining availability in ICUs, with the threshold at 15%. Here are the numbers for each of the five regions as of Thursday, according to the state:

At pharmacies across the Bay Area, the COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available -- but even as some hope to get vaccinated soon, there is still hesitation and questions, like is it safe for children? To see what experts say, click here.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new regional stay-at-home order in California. Get up to speed here. You can also take a look at this handy breakdown, which describes the order, what triggers it, what closes and more.

Here's a look at the ICU bed availability in the Bay Area.

NBC Bay Area

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are hospitalized with COVID-19, and hospitals in the South Bay are seeing their highest number of patients since April. Click here for details.

Some state and local leaders in the Bay Area have expressed concern that tighter restrictions may be necessary to stop the spread of the virus. Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom cited LA's restrictions as a model of where the Bay Area could be headed. Here's the story.

The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine are just weeks away and California is expecting to get 327,000 of them. So, who gets priority and when? Janelle Wang explains.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Santa Clara County health officials held a press conference to update the public on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, hospitalizations in the county and the new travel restrictions. You can read more here.

Speaking of the travel restrictions, anyone traveling more than 150 miles from the county line has to quarantine for 14 days when they return. The map below shows how far 150 miles will take you.

#SantaClaraCo #PublicHealth news conf on #COVID #quarantine policy in which travelers coming from 150 miles away told to isolate 14-days. Still ‘broad mandate’ to catch holiday travelers w no symptoms. Enforcement relies on voluntary compliance and public reporting violations. pic.twitter.com/zqfze1CIGC — Robert Handa (@RHandaNBC) December 2, 2020

Apartment rents continued to plummet in the Bay Area's biggest cities, with San Francisco seeing a nearly 25% plunge since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, according to a report. Details here.

California expects the first batch of coronavirus vaccine to arrive in the state in weeks but it's not yet clear who will get the first shots and when those inoculations begin. Details here.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo released a statement apologizing for violating state regulations and gathering with people outside of his household. The apology came after our NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit broke the story Monday. Read the full statement here.

I apologize for my decision to gather for Thanksgiving with my family, contrary to the rules. I understand my obligation as a public official to provide exemplary compliance w/ public health orders, & not to ignore them. I commit to do better. My statement: pic.twitter.com/LFhX2LCUf3 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) December 1, 2020

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is also facing questions for a dinner she recently attended at the famed French Laundry. A spokesperson for Breed on Tuesday said the mayor attended a birthday party dinner on Nov. 7 with seven other people, adding the event took place in a partially enclosed room. At the time, San Francisco was in the state's yellow tier of reopening with lower COVID-19 transmission. Her statement, here.

California has asked hospitals to ramp up their coronavirus testing amid a surge of new cases, urging them to test health care workers at least once per week while testing all new patients before admitting them. More details here.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority says it may be forced to lay off hundreds of full-time workers to make up for millions of dollars in lost revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

California could see a tripling of hospitalizations by Christmas and is considering stay-home orders for areas with the highest case rates as it tries to head off concerns that severe coronavirus cases could overwhelm intensive care beds. Details here.

Santa Clara County released the names of 181 stores that were fined in the COVID-protocol crackdown over Thanksgiving weekend and some were fined thousands of dollars. Details here.

181 businesses were fined for violating #COVID19 protocols in Santa Clara Co. over the weekend. One of the top violations? Not having a sign showing social distancing protocols ✅. “The problems took minutes to fix, but cost us hundreds.”

Story at 11 on @nbcbayarea. pic.twitter.com/gxJlb4xmcL — Ian Cull (@NBCian) December 2, 2020

Monday, Nov. 30

One Bay Area county stands out from the rest during this record surge in COVID-19 cases: Marin County is the only one that has avoided moving into the most restrictive Purple Tier, and in doing so does not have curfews. Here's the story.

San Mateo County rolled back to the most restrictive Purple Tier Sunday, which means there are new restrictions for retail and restaurants. Click here for details.

Anyone who has traveled more than 150 miles away from Santa Clara County will have to quarantine for 14 days when they return. But will it be enforced, and is the message getting to people? Ian Cull explains.

A state-issued stay-at-home order began Monday night in San Francisco because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, city officials said. Details here.

Two coronavirus vaccines are on the fast track as Governor Gavin Newsom weighs in on how they might be distributed. Find out here.

More from UCSF Dr Peter Chin-Hong re Covid vaccine that is coming soon ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/EQ5G7eoNBQ — Cheryl Hurd (@hurd_hurd) December 1, 2020

Sunday, Nov. 29

The rush is on Sunday night for out of town travelers to get back home to Santa Clara County as a new mandatory travel directive goes into effect at midnight. Details here.

New changes in San Francisco county went into effect today at noon as it was placed under the most restrictive purple tier. ICYMI, here's what those changes will entail.

Santa Clara County issued new COVID-19 regulations, one of them being a 14-day quarantine for all of those getting back into the county after traveling out of it. The changes go into effect on Monday at 12:01 a.m. Here's what you need to know.

Over 70 Santa Clara County businesses were fined over the Thanksgiving weekend for violating COVID-19 health protocols. Here's more.

In San Francisco, museums and other public attractions will suspend operations due to the new purple tier restrictions. Read more about it here.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Officials announced two more Bay Area counties have been placed under the most restrictive purple tier as coronavirus cases continue to rise - San Mateo and San Francisco counties. For a full breakdown click here and for a statewide map, click here.

Unfortunately as we expected, San Francisco has been placed on the State's most restrictive "purple" tier due the surge in COVID-19 cases.



Here's what this means for us and what we all need to do to reduce this alarming trend: — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 28, 2020

BREAKING: #SanMateoCounty to Purple Tier, state's most restrictive #COVID19 rules. New stay-at-home order—prohibiting residents from leaving homes 10PM-5AM to gather w/ other households—also takes effect: https://t.co/CXQtkO0P1X pic.twitter.com/JRjWHQnL6P — County of San Mateo (@sanmateoco) November 28, 2020

Santa Clara County officials announced new changes to existing directives to stop the spread of coronavirus. The newest and most strict addition to restrictive measures strongly discourages leisure and non-essential travel, and requires persons entering the county to quarantine for 14 days upon return from travel of more than 150 miles. More details here.

BREAKING: County of Santa Clara Public Health Department Announces Revisions to the Health Officer’s Mandatory Directives Amid Steeply Rising Cases and Hospitalizations: https://t.co/ym0GwO1eXJ pic.twitter.com/iA4u0nsxpA — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) November 28, 2020

New changes in coronavirus protocols area affecting daily routine including that of sports teams. The 49ers will have to stop their practices and wont be able to play their scheduled games in December. Will they need a new temporary home? Here's more.

A beloved restaurant in Millbrae has decided to temporarily close due to coronavirus restrictions. The temporary closure has resulted in 44 furloughed employees. Read more about it here.

San Jose Spartans vs. Boise Broncos game has been cancelled due to coronavirus on Boise Broncos' end. Here's more.

Friday, Nov. 27

This Black Friday is different than past years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lines aren't as long and every person inside the stores has to wear a mask. NBC Bay Area reporter Thom Jensen visited some stores in the South Bay to see how people were adapting to this year's holiday shopping. Watch it here.

Many retailers went the extra mile to make shoppers feels safer when shopping inside the store. Here are some of the new precautions you can find inside stores.

A Bay Area tradition will go on this year, despite the pandemic. Ian Cull has the details about the holiday tradition's transformation.

Opening night at #ChristmasInThePark. The event has been transformed into a drive-through experience in #SanJose. See the changes, and the upgrades, at 11 on @nbcbayarea. pic.twitter.com/FldBgbmbuj — Ian Cull (@NBCian) November 28, 2020

San Francisco is rolling out a virtual assistant tool as part of its contact tracing as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Details here.

For many families in the Bay Area, the day after Thanksgiving means it’s time to pick the perfect Christmas tree. Even though tree farms are outside, staff are still putting in place COVID-19 protocols to stop the spread of the virus. More here.

Thursday, Nov. 26

This Thanksgiving Day is different from the rest as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the state. California health officials have urged residents to stay home and skip the family gatherings this year, and they're concerned that a possible surge will impact already overwhelmed hospital staff. Here's more.

As mentioned, this Thanksgiving is far different than others. This year, not many physical volunteer options are available. However, if you still want to help or receive help, here's a list of resources you can go to.

In San Francisco, Glide Memorial Church found a way to continue to serve families and people in need this Thanksgiving, all while following health protocols to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Cierra Johnson reports.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's secretary of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday three more counties moved backwards from red to purple in the state's tiered blueprint for COVID-19 reopening, but none of those was in the Bay Area. He also showed that no California counties are left in the least restrictive yellow tier.

Thanksgiving COVID style may be a catchy phrase, but according to health experts, it will be necessary to keep people safe and healthy. Cheryl Hurd spoke to a Suisun City family who are doing things differently this year. Details here.

It’s only Tuesday but some Bay Area shoppers are already acting like it’s Black Friday despite all the COVID-19 warnings and restrictions. Details here.

Monday, Nov. 23

The first round of COVID-19 vaccinations could be just weeks away. On Dec. 10, the FDA will consider granting Pfizer emergency approval for its vaccine. If approved, the vaccine could be given out just days later. But what would happen in California? Find out here.

Despite pleas from health leaders, millions of Americans are heading to airports to travel to see loved ones this Thanksgiving. Details here.

Holiday travelers at SFO. It’s not crowded but I will say this is the busiest I’ve seen it in months. Most say they know flying is risky but say they are being careful. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/X9cFN0UGqg — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) November 24, 2020

Sunday, Nov. 22

The first weekend of a newly created coronavirus curfew in the Bay Area seems to have gone fairly smoothly in Contra Costa County, and that might be partially due to the weather. Here's more.

California's coronavirus curfew began last night and usually busy areas were eerily quiet. Marianne Favro reports.

Beginning Saturday night, most of the Bay Area is under a limited stay at home order. The curfew ordered for 41 of California’s 58 counties began at 10 p.m. and was implemented to help slow the spread of COVID. Marianne Favro reports.

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and health officials are worried that the already high number of cases of coronavirus may increase considering family gatherings during the holidays. Read more about it here.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Today is the first day of California's coronavirus curfew. This applies for counties across the state in the purple tier of coronavirus restrictions. Here's what you need to know.

Restaurants in the East Bay are struggling to keep up and comply with COVID rules, and what makes it even more difficult is that those rules keep changing. Restaurants have had to pivot and secure outside dining tents, and Alameda County health officials want those outside tents to only have one wall to ensure circulation to help stop the spread of the virus. Details here.

If you still want to volunteer and help out this upcoming Thanksgiving despite coronavirus, the Salvation Army San Francisco is looking for drivers to help deliver holiday meals. If you're interested, you can find more info here.

Friday, Nov. 20

Santa Clara County hospitals are on track to reach capacity in 3 weeks as coronavirus cases continue to surge, public health officer says. More info here.

Meanwhile, officials in San Francisco say they may be forced back into the COVID-19 purple tier by Sunday, which would put the county under the state's curfew.

The Stanford-Washington State football game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, the Pac-12 Conference says. Washington State doesn't have the minimum number of players available due to positive COVID-19 cases.

As grocery stores get more crowded with Thanksgiving shoppers at the same time that COVID cases are on the rise, not everyone is comfortable heading to their favorite spot – which is why one San Francisco store is getting creative. After receiving feedback from some customers that were worried about crowding, Rainbow Grocery set up after-hours appointments. Here's the story.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Gov. Newsom announced today that California is issuing a limited stay-at-home order for counties in the most restrictive reopening tier due to climbing COVID-19 cases. For all the details, click here.

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order.



Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier.



This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month.



Together--we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

One East Bay bar owner worries that the new curfew is not only going to cost him money, but he may also lose bartenders and kitchen staff. Check out the story here.

As the holidays fast approach, city leaders in San Francisco want to encourage the community to help local businesses. They launched a new campaign called “We Will Recover,” urging people to have safe holidays, shop local and help neighbors. Details here.

It’s the holiday some families live for and in an effort to keep a tradition going, many Americans are rushing to get a COVID test before Thanksgiving. But experts warn a negative test doesn’t mean your family is 100% safe. Details here.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Doctors say the next two weeks will be critical in trying to turn the COVID surge around. Hospitalizations are expected to increase, but by how much, depends on everyday decisions by Americans. Details here.

Thanksgiving will be like no other this year. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, dining inside a restaurant is off the table. But restaurants and bakeries are preparing the traditional favorites for pick up. Jean Elle reports.

It will be tough not to gather with other families this holiday season due to COVID, but health officials say the general rule is not to. But if you must, you should get tested. More information here.

ICYMI: Gov. Gavin Newsom said everyone must wear a mask when in public places. That has been the general rule for a while, but a few things have changed. Here's what you need to know.

Lucira Health, based in Emeryville, has received emergency approval for its rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kit that turns around results within 30 minutes, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. NBC Bay Area reporter Cierra Johnson has the story, here.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, says if California decided to call for a curfew amid surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, he would back the move. Additional details here.

Restaurants in six Bay Area counties that are now banned from serving customers indoors are facing challenges with the wet weather and a shortage of propane for outdoor heaters. Marianne Favro has more here.

Have you been shopping lately? From big box stores to local grocers, it’s beginning to look a lot like March. With new restrictions returning to dozens of counties in the state, so is panic buying. Details here.

Contra Costa Health Services has launched a Testing Before Turkey campaign at various COVID-19 testing sites in the county to encourage families to get tested before gathering with other people for the Thanksgiving holiday. Bob Redell reports.

If you'd like to stay up to date with coronavirus updates across the nation, you can do so here.

Monday, Nov. 16

Today, more Bay Area counties moved to more restrictive tiers than they were already on. Rollback of reopening plans were mentioned last week, but Gov. Gavin Newsom and his team released an updated COVID-19 map Monday showing where each county stands. 48 out of 51 California counties were reverted to restrictive tiers.

Among Bay Area counties back in the purple tier as of Monday were: Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara and Solano. Sonoma County already was in the purple. Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties were in the red tier as of Monday's announcement. Here's a breakdown.

The state’s decision to pull back reopenings shuffles things around for school districts across the state. Here's what a San Jose school district had to say.

Sunday, Nov. 15

California’s coronavirus cases are surging and health officials say social gatherings and people not wearing masks or keeping their distance are fueling the rise. Yet it’s businesses that are paying the price in the form of revenue-sapping restrictions. Here's more.

In Santa Clara County, some coronavirus testing sites will also offer free flu shots. Here's where you can go to get both for free.

Napa County is seeing a sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the past 10 days and officials are urging residents to take proper steps to prevent further spread and to take advantage of testing. Details here.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Twenty million Americans could get a COVID-19 shot before the end of the year, according to the leading scientist behind the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed. But, Bay Area health officials are saying, "not too fast." Details here.

Yesterday, Gov. Gavin Newsom along with Washington and Oregon leaders, issued a travel advisory asking people to quarantine if they travel out of state. Here are the details.

A pilot program that will provide COVID-19 contact tracing to members of the University of California at Berkeley community via smartphone may go statewide, university officials said. Take a look.

The death of a San Jose woman was the first known U.S. death from COVID-19. Now, coronavirus is everywhere. Here's a look at what led California to its millionth case.

On Saturday, millions around the world are celebrating the Hindu Festival of Light, Diwali – but this year, the pandemic has dimmed the annual celebration. Here's how that went.

Friday, Nov. 13

The Pac-12 Conference has canceled Saturday's Cal-Arizona State football game due to ASU's positive coronavirus cases. Here's the full statement from the conference:

"The Pac-12 has cancelled the Cal at Arizona State football game scheduled for November 14. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Arizona State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest. The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. At the same time it is further indication that our health and safety protocols are working in identifying positive cases and contact tracing cases. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs."

Daily record numbers, new restrictions across the Bay Area, and a travel quarantine advisory for the West Coast. Janelle Wang spoke to Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist at UCSF, about whether or not the Bay is ready for the new spike. Watch the interview here.

People in Contra Costa County now have only a few days left to dine inside, pump iron indoors and munch on popcorn at the movie theatre. Health officials say a spike in COVID-19 cases is forcing them to put a stop to those higher-risk indoor activities -- a financial blow to businesses who were just starting to see an uptick in customers. Starting Tuesday, it’s back to take-out or eating outside in, if the weather allows. Here's more.

Another Bay Area county, Santa Clara County, will also take a step back on some reopening plans as cases spike. Here are the details.

The Warriors revealed a plan Thursday that would allow for 50 percent capacity at Chase Center for home games in the 2020-21 NBA season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Here's the plan.

For months, Gov. Gavin Newsom has pleaded with Californians to resist the temptation to socialize with friends and relatives outside their household. Turns out, he's the one who couldn't resist. Some say this will make him loose credibility. Read what he had to say, here.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Planning to travel on the holidays? A Georgia Tech team designed a COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool to tell people how likely a person is to get coronavirus at a gathering. More about it here.

New tool from Georgia Institute of Technology gives you a way to assess the Covid risk of attending an event across the country- county by county. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/B0zLsvw44O — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) November 13, 2020

It’s a plan the Warriors have been working on for months -- a pre-game rapid COVID testing program that could allow thousands of fans back in the stands at Chase Center. Details here.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Parents in an East Bay city are calling for the reopening of schools as their frustration with distance learning grows. What students and district officials say, here.

No decision tonight. Parents want to convince school board that distance learning does not work @nbcbayarea https://t.co/Wqu61BCGWL — Cheryl Hurd (@hurd_hurd) November 11, 2020

San Francisco passed an ordinance that will make San Francisco International Airport employers extend health care coverage to employees and their families due to the potential exposure to COVID-19 at the airport. The details, here.

A hotel in Santa Rosa has been bought to be used as temporary transitional housing for homeless individuals at risk of contracting coronavirus. This is part of California's Project Homekey. Here's more.

One day after San Francisco’s mayor announced that a spike in COVID cases is prompting the city to shut down indoor dining, eateries that planned to serve at least some Thanksgiving meals indoors are scrambling to make new plans. Details here.

With a new surge in COVID-19 cases across California, and most of America, fears of a “twin-demic” are growing. The worry is that a COVID surge, combined with flu season, could overwhelm hospitals in a matter of weeks. More on that, here.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

It was reported Tuesday morning that several Bay Area counties were bracing for more possible coronavirus restrictions from the state due to a spike in cases and hospitalizations. Throughout the day, authorities provided an update and confirmed that Contra Costa County, San Francisco County and Santa Cruz County moved back into more restrictive tiers under the state's reopening plan. Here's the breakdown.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said indoor dining will be rolled back. She provided more details via a Twitter thread that you can see below:

The rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the country is unfortunately also being seen in San Francisco.



Our rate of new cases isn't sustainable and we have to take a step back to get it under control. https://t.co/RDzIRqanev — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 10, 2020

#BREAKING



San Francisco to reimplement restrictions in light of spike in #COVID19 cases (250% increase since Oct. 2).



* Starting Saturday, until further notice, no more:

❌indoor dining

❌mall food courts



Gyms, movie theaters must reduce capacity to less than 25% or 50 people — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) November 10, 2020

NEW from @MyrPressOffice:

Since 10/2, #SanFrancisco has experienced a 250% increase in COVID-19 cases. The rolling back of certain businesses & activities is necessary to mitigate the growth of the virus that would cost lives & threaten capacity of our health care system. pic.twitter.com/Rlwlu4faPN — Jackie Ward (@jackiewardmedia) November 10, 2020

In the North Bay, Branson School in Marin County suspended in-person classes and shut down its campus after officials learned students recently attended parties without masks or social distancing, according to a letter to families posted on the school website. Here's the story.

School leaders in the Bay Area are working on developing timelines for students to safely return to the classroom, even as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the region and the nation. Find out which school districts are working towards this goal, here.

California leads a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia, and has taken on the role of defending the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. Here are the details.

Monday, Nov. 9

The United States reports another daily record of 133,819 new coronavirus cases, marking the sixth day in a row the U.S. recorded more than 100,000 cases, according to an NBC News tally. Latest here.

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his new coronavirus task force today, and it includes at least one Bay Area professional. NBC Bay Area reporter Cierra Johnson has more. For more details on Biden's coronavirus task force, plan and stimulus bill, click here.

Today was "a great day for science and humanity," according to Pfizer and BioNTech who announced their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 among those without evidence of prior infection. Details here. To understand how exactly this process works and what the timeline looks like, click here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference to brief the public and say that coronavirus cases and positivity rate are on the rise across the Golden State. Here's what he had to say.

Locally, Santa Clara County Public Health Official Dr. Sara Cody reminded residents to wear a mask and keep social distance as the county experiences a "sharp uptick" in reported COVID-19 cases. Details, here.

Also in Santa Clara County, the Central Park Library will be offering free COVID-19 tests twice in November. Here are the dates.

Sunday, Nov. 8

The number of coronavirus cases around the globe topped 50 million on Sunday as Covid-19 continued to surge in the United States and Europe, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S., which last week saw its highest single-day case counts since the pandemic began, led the world with 10 million cases and more than 239,000 deaths, NBC News data shows. Here are the details.

California's departments of Public Health and Technology announced that they plan to expand the pilot of a mobile app designed by Google and Apple that notifies a user when they have been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus. Here's how that works.

Friday, Nov. 6

With the first storm of the season set to move into the Bay Area Friday, some restaurant owners are about to face one of their biggest concerns yet during the pandemic: the cold. Here's the story.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Cal's football season opener against Washington scheduled for Saturday has been canceled following a positive COVID-19 test. Officials said the game will be declared a no contest. Updates to come.

Saturday's game between Cal and Washington will not be played. — Cal Football (@CalFootball) November 5, 2020

Health officials in San Francisco are considering a two-week quarantine for those who travel outside the Bay Area during the holidays. This includes anyone who interacts with individuals from outside their households at less than six feet of distance and without wearing masks. Details here.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Santa Clara County announced it has conducted more than 1 million coronavirus tests. Health leaders say it speaks to the sacrifice of thousands of volunteers and professionals who risked their own safety for the community and they emphasize people need to “keep getting tested.” More here.

Monday, Nov. 2

The South Bay’s largest school district announced it’s preparing to allow students to return to the classroom in January. The San Jose Unified School District says it's all possible because Santa Clara County is now in the Orange Tier for COVID risk. What parents say, here.

Poll workers in San Francisco have a lot more than just tables and voting booths to set up this year. Because of the pandemic, the city is making sure each of its 588 polling places is stocked up with everything necessary so people can vote and still stay healthy Tuesday. Details here.

Sunday, Nov. 1

The 2021 Chinese New Year Parade, usually held in February, will be cancelled due to COVID-19, the San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce announced today. Instead, a virtual event will be held on February 20. Here's the story.

An inmate at a central California prison died of complications from the coronavirus yesterday, authorities said, becoming the state's 79th person to have a fatal case of COVID-19 while they were incarcerated. Details here.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Halloween on a Saturday night – any other year it would be a big reason to celebrate, but with COVID playing the ultimate global trick, many neighborhoods across the Bay Area are cancelling or scaling back festivities. This South Bay family decided to celebrate Halloween in a safe way. Check it out.

If you're looking for ways to celebrate safely, click here.

New video shows the first injection as Stanford doctors start phase three of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial. This phase three trial will be done at 180 sites around the world with 60,000 participants, 1,000 of them at Stanford.

BART is testing more robust air filters and ultraviolet light rods in its train cars in an effort to improve rider safety and reduce the risk of the novel coronavirus spreading. Details here.

Friday, Oct. 30

A San Jose church has continuously defied COVID-19 public health orders limiting indoor services, and now the county is taking legal action to put a stop to it, officials said Friday. Details here.

San Francisco will temporarily halt the reopening of additional activities and businesses that would have begun next week because of an increase in coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations. More on that here.

With Halloween approaching and hundreds of new COVID cases reported in the Bay Area Thursday, health officials in San Francisco don’t want people to gather, especially in the Castro where there is traditionally a party. Here's the story.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Solano County health officials confirm the first case of flu and COVID-19 co-infection in the county. The case involves a county resident under the age of 65.

"With the likelihood of both COVID-19 and seasonal flu activity this winter, contracting either disease may weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to the other disease," Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela T. Matyas said in a statement. "Getting a flu vaccine this year is more important than ever, and flu vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, your family, and the community from becoming seriously ill with the flu. Vaccination not only reduces the risk of catching the flu, it also reduces the chance that you’ll be hospitalized. In other words, the flu vaccine will provide some protection and reduce your chances of needing to be hospitalized if you do get sick."

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties have moved from the red tier to the orange tier on the state's reopening blueprint. The change allows for some indoor business operations to resume with restrictions. More here.

Two UCSF patients who had shared a room and three employees who had cared for them tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital said. Details here.

For the first time in months, it was back to the office for some San Francisco workers Tuesday. The city's move to the yellow coronavirus reopening tier has allowed a number of businesses to reopen offices. At this point, companies are allowed to bring 25% of their workforce back inside the office. Details here.

Monday, Oct. 26

The A’s informed a large number of employees who were originally furloughed a few months ago they will not be retained in 2021. The decision comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect thousands of people and businesses across the nation. More details here.

Some California restaurants have filed government claims to recover more than $100 million in fees for liquor and health permits and tourism charges that they say were assessed even though their businesses were shuttered or only partially operating under long-running coronavirus orders. More here.

Seven months into this pandemic, and new data suggests the situation is actually getting worse. In much of the country, COVID-19 is spreading at a record rate and the presidential race might be making it worse. Details here.

Friday, Oct. 23

Health officials in the South Bay are opening a special COVID-19 testing center on Saturday after about 200 high school students in Gilroy went to a party where someone in attendance later tested positive. Here's the story.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield has shut down in-person learning for two weeks after getting word that some students aren’t following COVID-19 protocol off-campus – including news of a big student party and a slew of sleepovers. Details here.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

A state appeals court made the ruling that California must cut the number of inmates at San Quentin State Prison in half to protect them from the coronavirus pandemic. Here's more.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Bay Area Community Health is teaming with BART to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Union City Station. Here are the details.

A UCSF pediatrics professor says now its a good time to reopen schools in San Francisco and San Jose. Some parents agree, while others, not so much. Read more about it, here.

The coronavirus pandemic has given food banks a lot more work delivering food to folks at home. However, they're also facing the challenge of not having enough volunteers to help them as many fear to contract the virus. NBC Bay Area reporter Scott Budman tells us more.

Monday, Oct. 19

Many families are still reluctant to let anyone inside their homes -- for fear of contracting COVID-19. But what can you do when something breaks, and you need an expert to come over and fix it? A 'virtual handyman' service called Fixer might be the answer -- and it could help you save some money, too. Here's more.

San Mateo County will start taking COVID violation reports from the public, both through 211 calls and on the county’s main web page. This change is being implemented with the goal of reopening more and safely without having to go back to strict limitations across the county.

Winter is coming, and with it comes snowboarding and skiing. If you were wondering what the popular Tahoe Ski Resort will look like during the pandemic, here are the details.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Like many counties, San Mateo County has been struggling to move through California’s four-tier reopening system during the COVID-19 pandemic, so county officials have decided to fix that by taking violations more seriously. They've created a team to handle violations, which could include fines up to $3,000. Here's the story.

Thursday, Oct. 15

United Airlines became the first U.S. airline to launch a COVID-19 testing program for travelers, with a pilot rapid-testing program for passengers out of San Francisco International Airport, the airline said. Customers traveling on United from SFO to Hawaii will have the option to take a rapid test at the airport or a self-collected, mail-in test ahead of their trip and potentially bypass Hawaii's mandatory 14-day quarantine with a negative result, the airline said. More here.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday that the city's more than 180 public playgrounds will reopen under new safety measures due to the pandemic. Take a look here:

Playgrounds are now open in San Francisco! We're excited to welcome families back to our 180+ playgrounds throughout the city. Please remember to keep your distance and follow the rules we have in place to keep our community safe. pic.twitter.com/951YMaqqOn — London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 14, 2020

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Santa Clara County announced restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining starting Wednesday. For more details and a list of other businesses allowed to reopen, click here.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released its Halloween safety guidance Tuesday, saying it "strongly discourages" trick-or-treating as the state continues to contend with the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a list of alternative ways to celebrate.

After Santa Clara County released their new guidelines under the orange reopening tier, Stanford Football said it would begin on-campus practices Wednesday.

Monday, Oct. 12

Several counties in the Bay Area are waiting to find out if they will get to loosen coronavirus restrictions on businesses. The state is expected to announce Tuesday which counties have done enough to move tiers in the COVID monitoring system. Details here.

Halloween is a couple of weeks away and the state is expected to release guidelines on how to safely celebrate this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with all the uncertainty, a San Ramon family says it is not going to let a pandemic change the family tradition of transforming their front yard into a graveyard. More on that here.

Saturday, Oct. 10

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released new guidance Friday that now allows private gatherings to include up to three households. The guidance states the gatherings must take place outdoors and the host should collect the names of all attendees and contact information in case contact tracing is needed later. More details here.

Friday, Oct. 9

As other parts of the nation worry about a second wave of coronavirus and what one top health officials calls "the silent spread," the Bay Area and the state are seeing a downward trend in cases, likely due to adherence to strict guidelines. Here's the story.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

A North Bay barber who defied a state order to close up shop to help slow the spread of the coronavirus now may lose his license for his defiance. Here's the story.

Infectious disease experts and epidemiologists from universities like Stanford, Yale, Harvard and Oxford say current shelter-in-place policies are not effectively protecting vulnerable people from COVID-19, while devastating public health in ways that will lead to irreparable harm for years to come -- but the reasoning behind the assessment may not be what you think. Here's the breakdown.

“This not over," warned Dr. Anthony Fauci at the Berkeley Forum Thursday night, urging viewers to continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Details here.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Oakland International Airport began offering free, rapid-result COVID-19 testing programs, first for airport employees and eventually for the general public. Here are the details.

President Donald Trump took the stimulus package off the table, the worst possible news for millions of struggling Americans, including Bay Area business owners. Details here.

Efforts to find coronavirus contact tracers are ramping up. NBC Bay Area’s Janelle Wang spoke with infectious disease specialist and contact tracing expert Dr. Michael Reid, professor of medicine at UCSF, about a free program designed to learn the “ins and outs” of contact tracing. The full interview here.

Monday, Oct. 5

Big changes are coming to Santa Clara County. Indoor dining and gatherings could be allowed next week. An idea the county could have green lit about a month ago, but held off until now. Details here.

Indoor dining could be allowed in the South Bay starting Oct. 13th.@HealthySCC says it expects county will go into orange tier next Tues.

Indoor dining/gatherings: 25% capacity up to 100.

Outdoor gatherings: up to 200 people.https://t.co/zRPvDmW24y pic.twitter.com/tFYb9ussai — Ian Cull (@NBCian) October 5, 2020

A California non-profit organization aimed to help women veterans transition into civilian life has added more services in recent months to better help their clients during the unsettling times brought by the coronavirus pandemic. Details here.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Berkeley city officials said elementary schools may start reopening Oct. 13 as coronavirus cases drop, but they have to show a plan that will limit the the spread of the virus among students, faculty and staff. Read more about that, here.

In Santa Clara County, a free, no-appointment needed COVID-19 testing site will move from it's East San Jose location to Emmanuel Baptist Church at 467 N. White Road. Details on hours of operation, here.

Unfortunate news for the cinema industry - Regal Cinemas announced they might be closing all 543 of its theaters in the United States as early as this week due to continued revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

As new daily COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in San Francisco and the city moved down Tuesday on the state's new tiered system for reopenings, city leaders announced indoor dining can resume as soon as Wednesday. More on that here.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

California is showing signs of a new surge of coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, warning of a potential third shutdown of businesses and more delays in school reopenings “if we're not vigilant.” Here's more.

Good news! After an announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday, playgrounds are now allowed to reopen while following new guidelines. More details here.

Saturday, Sept. 26

California's top health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said there has been a concerning uptick in coronavirus data after a sustained period of decline. The surge may be linked to gatherings during Labor Day holiday as well as the recent reopening of business and massive wildfires that forced evacuations. Here's more.

Friday, Sept. 25

The U.S. Attorney General is threatening legal action against San Francisco if the city doesn't loosen COVID-19 restrictions regarding churches. Read the fully story here.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

It has been a difficult time for tens of thousands of families dealing with the pandemic across the country, but some are finding peace with their local deacon. A South Bay family was hit harder than others when they found out both parents and three children tested positive for COVID-19. They started questioning their faith, but they were able to find solace and calm in talking to a San Jose deacon. Damian Trujillo brings us this story.

Six Bay Area employers were recently cited by Cal/OSHA for failing to properly protect employees from contracting the novel coronavirus. Read more about it here.

Good news, San Francisco! The city is one of the biggest US cities with low COVID-19 death rate. Here's the report.

San Francisco also launched a new dashboard that allows parents and students to keep track of schools reopening in the county. Click here to learn more.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

There is some positive news on the COVID fight — the curve in the Bay Area is really flattening. In the South Bay, only 2% of people being tested are coming back positive and just 109 people are hospitalized for it. The lowest numbers since June before the second wave. Details here.

San Francisco has allowed the reopening of several museums and aquariums, including the de Young museum which reopened with a Frida Kahlo exhibit. Here's more.

Alameda, San Mateo and Solano counties moved from the most restrictive tire up to a less restrictive one. What does this mean and what is now open? Here are the details.

Monday, Sept. 21

Starting today, San Francisco museums, schools and aquariums are set to reopen after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Our reporter Cierra Johnson explains, here.

In the East Bay, some regional park facilities will also reopen to the public after months of being closed. The parks have been open - with some limitations - since March, but day use, camping and boating will make a come back starting Oct. 2. Here's more.

Contra Costa County supervisors will vote Tuesday about whether and how to extend protections for tenants financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic. More details of that upcoming vote, here.

California has decided to stop accepting unemployment claims for the next two weeks as they experience backlog. Here are the details.

Thursday, Sept. 17

For months, health experts have worried about the flu and COVID-19 viruses colliding, and now that flu season is here doctors are urging people to get flu shots. Here's the story.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

The San Jose Unified School District, the South Bay’s largest, said it will continue distance learning through December, an announcement that caught many parents off guard. Details here.

Still waiting on a coronavirus test? Politicians in the South Bay say they want giant healthcare companies to step up and start testing more people for COVID-19 in a faster way. Details here.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Marin County has officially moved out of the state's most restrictive COVID-19 tier. Click here to read what that means - what'll be open and what'll be closed.

San Mateo County residents who got a citation for violating health orders can begin their appeal process 14 days after citation. Here's how that'll work.

Two Bay Area counties are going to modify their COVID-19 guidelines to reflect state information more accordingly. Find out more, here.

Monday, Sept. 14

Two free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will open in Oakland - one at the Building Opportunities for Self Sufficiency offices and at the Center of Hope Church parking lot. Here's more.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties may move to a less restrictive tier of reopening businesses in the middle of the pandemic. This move would be great news for several businesses affected financially after orders of closing their businesses' doors. Here's more.

As for other Bay Area counties like Marin County, the news were not that positive as they were notified they will remain on Tier 1 - the most restrictive tier. The decision comes after state re-analyzed its data and is using a new method to calculate a county's case rate and a new adjustment for counties testing more than the state average. More details on that, here.

Sunday, Sept. 6

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted Sunday that Ocean Beach would be closed after hundreds gathered to celebrate Burning Man. Read more about it here.

Last night, over 1,000 people crowded on Ocean Beach to celebrate Burning Man. This was absolutely reckless & selfish. You are not celebrating. You are putting people's lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 6, 2020

Saturday, Sept. 5

Why are some Bay Area counties opening faster than others? A new Stanford study is shedding light on how health officials make those decisions and when. Here's the story.

Friday, Sept. 4

Businesses all over the Bay Area are reopening for indoor service as counties ease restrictions. This includes restaurants in Napa County and hair salons in Alameda County. Here's the story.

Synapse School, a private Menlo Park school, is preparing to welcome around 200 students back by creating outdoor classrooms comprised of tents, seats and tables. While the majority of classes will be held outdoors, the school has also gone so far as to remove walls inside to create space for social distancing. Check out the video.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Oakland A's pitcher Daniel Mengden has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantined at home in Houston. A's general manager David Forst said that Mengden is asymptomatic and was placed on the 10-day injured list. Details here.

A number of schools in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties are allowed to reopen for modified in-person classes, having received approval on county waiver applications exempting them from the general COVID-19 public health orders. Read more here.

As Latinx San Franciscans continue to account for more than half of the city’s overall COVID-19 cases, new statistics released by UCSF and the city’s COVID-19 Latino Task Force suggest testing at transit hubs could help reduce numbers. Details here.

The leaky pipes, broken windows and forgotten rooms — now that people are stuck at home, they want upgrades. One type of business booming during this pandemic is home improvement, and that means, it’s difficult to find a contractor. More here.

More businesses are getting the green light to reopen in Alameda County on Friday, including indoor service at hair salons and barber shops, indoor malls at 25% capacity, and outdoor family recreation activities like mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart racing.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced the launch of Housing is Key, a new campaign to assist tenants, landlords and homeowners with pandemic-related rules and aid, with a dedicated website.

As Labor Day Weekend approaches, all beaches and parking lots in Pacifica will be closed to avoid overcrowding during the holiday weekend. Check it out here.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus. Here are the details.

A judge ruled that the University of California must suspend all use of SAT and ACT scores in admissions, citing that distance learning has disproportionately affected students with disabilities especially during the pandemic. Read all about it here.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

After a nearly six-month closure, some businesses in San Francisco will reopen to provide personal services to the public. Here are more details.

Californians who haven't paid their rent since March 1 because of the coronavirus can stay in their homes through at least Jan. 31 under a new state law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed. More details here.

Heads up, if you're still riding Uber, you may need to provide a selfie before getting in the car. This is a new requirement the company is enforcing to make sure the passenger and driver wear their masks. Read more about it, here.

Monday, Aug. 31

Contra Costa County hair salons and barber shops will be able to reopen indoor operations, as long as the follow new state guidelines. Our reporter Scott Budman has the latest, here.

In San Francisco, a school is ready to reopen its classrooms to its 130 students. It applied to the city for a waiver that would allow them to do so, but there are a few boxes they need to check off first. Here's more.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Starting Monday, some businesses in the region will be allowed to reopen under the state’s new color-coded tier system, meaning Contra Costa County hair salons and barbershops can finally offer indoor services. But in Alameda County, the new rules don't apply. Here's the story.

Sonoma County announced all barber shops, hair salons and malls will be allowed to resume indoor operations while following public health measures. For more information, click here.

If you're starting to slowly get back out to your favorite businesses in Santa Clara County, there's one way to make sure they're following social distancing protocols to keep you and your family safe. Check it out:

Curious about which businesses are COVID-19 prepared? You can now search our business database to see which businesses are following Social Distancing Protocols. Search by name, type or location: https://t.co/Qm0fXprWyu. pic.twitter.com/yMs3QYPAWX — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) August 30, 2020

Saturday, Aug. 29

California's corrections secretary is retiring after two years in a job that Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said involved “unparalleled challenges" — most recently coronavirus outbreaks that swept state prisons and led to calls for new leadership amid increasing social pressure to ease mass incarceration. Read more here.

Friday, Aug. 28

San Francisco Mayor London Breed says some businesses offering personal services can resume outdoor operations starting Tuesday. Details here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new plan and guidance for counties on how to reopen as the number of COVID-19 cases improve. More here.

More businesses, such as salons and outdoor swimming pools, will be allowed to open today in Alameda and Contra Costa counties -- but for outdoor service only. Check out how different businesses are reacting here.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Contra Costa County announced via Twitter that some businesses will be able to operate outdoors again.

Given recent data, Health Services announces updates to the Social Distancing Order to allow certain businesses to operate outdoors. See Updated Social Distancing Order, effective Friday, August 28, 2020. https://t.co/hiL5fvENih https://t.co/MqY91py60N — Contra Costa County (@CCCounty) August 26, 2020

Health experts are slamming the CDC after it stopped recommending getting tested if exposed to COVID-19, saying people who don’t have symptoms “do not necessarily need a test." Here are the details.

Tuesday, August 25

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday he will soon announce plans for reopening businesses that closed after a spike in coronavirus cases. Here's how that looks like so far.

As Californians deal with more than 500 raging wildfires amid the pandemic, Covered California has opened a special enrollment period. Here are the details.

Monday, August 24

Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference and reminded Californians, especially those evacuated from their homes due to wildfires, to continue to wear masks and keep physical distancing.

#COVID19 update:

- Tests reported: 111,456

- Positive cases: 4,946

- 7 day average caseload: 5,798

- Positivity rate: 6.5%



We continue to see modest declines overall -- but COVID-19 has NOT gone away.



If you’re evacuated, stay safe. Wear your mask. Practice physical distancing. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 24, 2020

In Santa Clara County, two pop-up sites are offering free testing without appointment. Details on the tweet below.

2 pop-up sites are offering FREE COVID-19 testing this week. ⁣No appointment, health insurance, or doctor’s note is required, and it does not impact your immigration status.⁣⁣ Full schedule: https://t.co/ibo3doXBo3 pic.twitter.com/cyzl5I1Vdl — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) August 24, 2020

Saturday, August 22

Napa County is no longer on the COVID-19 monitoring list, making it the first of the nine San Francisco Bay Area counties to come off the list since all were added in July. Details here.

Also in Napa County, organizations are working towards keeping agricultural workers safe and healthy during the pandemic. Here's how.

Tuesday, August 18

Santa Cruz County is the first to come off the state COVID-19 watchlist since officials froze additions and removals after a technical glitch. Read all about it, here.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed announced a new health order that will allow some in-person activities for children. Details, here.

Santa Clara County is adding more appointment slots to their testing sites. Here's where the sites will be located.

Monday, August 17

As students transition back into school - from a distance - parents are thinking about how to get their kids to get back into a sleep routine. Here are some tips.

Lightning, heat wave and overall weather conditions have prompted the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management to close all outdoor walk-in appointments for the day. Here's what you need to know if you were planning to get tested at these locations.

UPDATE: All outdoor walk-in appointments at all City test sites are closed for the remainder of the day. You can drive in to your appointment (if that site has drive-through testing). You can also schedule a walk-in appointment for another day. More at https://t.co/v2QlZ8CuLl https://t.co/19hkgoImdl — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) August 17, 2020

Sunday, August 16

Hospital chaplains may be some of the most critical workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, always there to listen and offer comfort to the ailing. But the virus has in some ways changed their mission, and now in some cases, they help say a final farewell to patients who are separated from their families because of COVID-19. Click here to read more.

Saturday, August 15

With millions of California children already back in the virtual classroom, families, teachers and districts are still scrambling to figure out some of the basics: How and when they can resume in-person learning and how to get the in-demand technology needed for distance learning in the meantime. Here's more.

Friday, August 14

Health officials in California are concerned that people will pack beaches, lakes and other recreation areas this weekend without following mask and social distancing orders — a major concern in a state that has seen more than 600,000 coronavirus cases. Details here.

People not following COVID-19 health orders in six Bay Area counties can be fined, but, so far, not a single county has written a ticket. Some of the reasoning here.

A San Francisco eatery is bucking the odds, opening a new location right in the middle of the pandemic. Read the story here.

There’s uncertainty and concern for a lot of businesses around the Bay Area that have had to move operations outdoors and the blistering heat on tap is only making things worse. Full story here.

Thursday, August 13

Concerned about germs when touching the crosswalk button at an intersection? Santa Clara County is embarking on a mission to replace those buttons with touchless devices that will simply require pedestrians to wave a hand in order to trigger the signal. Read about it here.

Do you also kick, knee, or rear-end the crosswalk device because of #COVID19?

Now, Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) is installing devices you just wave at.



No more touching. pic.twitter.com/sDhwYeaWuF — scott budman (@scottbudman) August 13, 2020

California will resume eviction and foreclosure proceedings on Sept. 1 unless the state Legislature takes action after the court system's rule-making body voted to end temporary statewide protections for people who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Details here.

So much of coronavirus is unknown, including why the virus makes some people so sick, and leaves others with no symptoms at all. Now Stanford researchers are trying to figure out why. Details here.

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente patients may soon be getting invitations to participate in a new study in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine. Details here.

Several complaints have been lodged against venues planning to host wedding receptions in Monterey County. Though wedding ceremonies are allowed in the county, receptions are not because they pose a high risk of COVID-19 transmission. More here.

Wednesday, August 12

Contra Costa County has given the green light to spending funds intended for coronavirus relief to hire 24 new sheriffs deputies. The county says the extra staff is badly needed but many say the money should be spent for other services that are also critical especially during the pandemic. Details here.

San Mateo County announced on Wednesday a partnership with local school districts to provide up to $2.879 million to help K-12 students get online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Details here.

As the world waits for a coronavirus vaccine, scientists at UCSF say a nasal spray developed by university researchers could potentially slow the spread of the virus. Details here.

In an effort to help businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, San Jose is now opening public parks and plazas to some businesses. More here.

Tuesday, August 11

The Pac-12 joined the Big Ten in calling off their fall football seasons because of concerns about COVID-19. Other sports are also impacted. Get up to speed here.

As COVID-19 shut down malls, Westfield Valley Fair reinvented shopping with an open-air market. Check out the story here.

They come in all shapes, sizes and colors and in California, everyone is required to wear one. Now that masks are a part of our daily lives, there is a debate over which ones work and which ones don’t. Check out the latest study from Duke University which lists them from best to worst, here.

San Francisco fitness studios trying to hang on through the pandemic say they are at the end of their rope. Details on why some owners are considering taking legal action against the city, here.

SF Independent Fitness Studio Coalition says as many as 60 businesses are in danger of closing for good if they are not allowed to reopen. Urging city leaders to allow them to open safely inside. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/8FyVa8kcov — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) August 11, 2020

In Santa Clara County, leaders are considering cracking down on anyone not wearing face coverings when out in public. Here's how much you could get fined for.

Monday, August 10

California Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell, a top official part of a team developing the state’s response to the pandemic, unexpectedly resigned Sunday night after less than a year on the job, a state official confirmed.

Angell’s resignation comes after a major blunder with the state’s COVID-19 tracking system when a computer glitch caused several thousand cases to go unreported. Full story here.

Students in school districts across the Bay Area begin school this week, and back-to-school shopping over the weekend was different than ever before. Many families spent less on clothes and binders and more on electronics and bedroom décor. Details here.

In Oakland, students at the Oakland Unified School District went back to school today - of course, via online classes. Here's more.

San Jose Unified School District students are getting ready to begin distance learning Wednesday. However, teachers are expected to physically be at their classroom and many are worried about the decision. Read more about it here.

California has released guidelines for reopening community colleges and universities across the state. Here are the details.

Sunday, August 9

Santa Cruz County and the University of California at Santa Cruz have announced a partnership to expand the county's COVID-19 coronavirus testing and analysis capacity. Read more details here.

A San Quentin sergeant who was in an induced come at a South Bay hospital due to coronavirus, has passed away. Read the full story here.

The sunny weather has drawn crowds to San Francisco’s Dolores Park, where people Sunday were split about whether the situation there was safe. Here's the story.

Saturday, August 8

The San Mateo County Health Officer is taking issue with the methodology of the state watch list and the county’s place on it. He said that forcing businesses to cease operation because of a certain number of cases is a mistake, and that cases may be linked to private gatherings rather than businesses. Details here.

Santa Clara County is offering free coronavirus testing in some cities throughout the area. Some of the locations, however, are appointment-only. Check it out here.

The City of Berkeley is piloting a COVID-19 self-testing kiosk that ensures accurate test results in just 24 to 48 hours. Anyone may be tested regardless of whether they are residents of Berkeley, are presenting symptoms or have health insurance. Full story here.

President Trump signed an executive order Saturday to provide coronavirus economic relief to millions of unemployed people. But Democrats question whether the order will truly help people who are out of work. Here's the story.

Sonoma County has opened a complaint line where anyone can blow the whistle on businesses that aren’t following the rules. The line lit up with tips on hundreds of possible violations in just the first two days. Check out the story here.

Friday, August 7

Another grim milestone to report. Today, California surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, making it the U.S. state with the third-highest number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hashiri Sushi in the SoMa district of San Francisco has set up three plastic domes outside the eatery for customers to dine in while enjoying the Michelin Star restaurant’s hours-long dining experience. Watch the video here.

Thursday, August 6

Have you been paying more for groceries lately? You're not alone. Not only is COVID-19 a detriment to your health, it is changing how much you spend at the grocery store. Details here.

Researchers from Georgia Tech launched an online tool to help gauge the chances people have coming into contact with someone who is a COVID-19 carrier. Find out how it works, here.

Wednesday, August 5

Let's talk about school. A private school in Marin is offering parents the option to send their kids to school in the woods, all day, every day — learning reading, writing and math while they also learn about nature. And for kids going to school online, another Marin nonprofit is offering nature education groups as a way to get outside and see friends. We headed off into the woods to hear why kids like it so much — and why some parents are stressing out over the cost. Here's the story.

Will classrooms reopen? Will school continue online? For some kids in Marin, the more pressing question is: Can we go to school outside every day?! Some schools are trying it because it may be safer. Doesn't hurt that kids love it! Link to FULL STORY —> https://t.co/svzsOpnyxx pic.twitter.com/r6HTODmOtq — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) August 5, 2020

While some students can succeed from home during the pandemic, others are struggling to get the resources they need to keep up. Here's a look at the digital divide in the Bay Area.

As the state releases more and more guidelines to go back to school during the pandemic, Bay Area educators are implementing their own rules as well. Here are the details.

State prison officials say as many as 17,600 California inmates may be released early due to the coronavirus, 70% more than previously estimated and a total that victims and police say includes dangerous criminals who should stay locked up. Read the story here.

Six months into the COVID-19 shutdowns, some people are letting their guard down and it’s raising concerns. Jean Elle spoke with UCSF Dr. Peter Chin-Hong about crowds at Dolores Park this past weekend and what these could do to coronavirus case numbers. Details here.

Santa Cruz County joined the list of jurisdictions taking a hard stance on health order violations, citing an increase in COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations. Find out what you'd have to pay, here.

For the first time in its 44-year history, Great America will be closed for the entire summer and the rest of the year. This means no Halloween Haunt, Great Pumpkin Fest or Winterfest at the iconic Santa Clara theme park. More here.

Tuesday, August 4

Wear a mask or pay the price. San Mateo County officials have approved an ordinance that allows officials to fine people and businesses found violating COVID-19 health orders. Details here.

A technical problem has caused a lag in California’s tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate and number of positive cases, and hindering efforts to track the spread, the state’s top health official says. Read the story here.

Plans to return to school continue to change and pose challenges for students, teacher and parents. Here's a San Jose elementary school teacher and mother who talks about how difficult it has been to adjust to the changes the pandemic brings.

Some San Jose Unified School District teachers are concerned about their return to empty classrooms to continue to teach virtually. Here's the story.

Monday, August 3

Some good news to report. Gov. Newsom said the state's COVID-19 positivity rate has trended down over the last week, a sign that the state pulling back its reopening plans may be working to prevent further spread of the virus. Get up to speed here.

A popular San Francisco restaurant will open a new outdoor dining area to welcome guests during the pandemic. Figures like former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and others are expected to be there.

The pandemic is changing the lives of everyone, including students. For 2020 high school graduates, the pandemic is making them consider taking a gap year. Read more about it here.

Speaking of school, if your child needs help with math, science, or other tough subjects in the coming school year, free help from a professional tutor may be just a click away. Details here.

Sunday, August 2

Today, several indoor businesses and activities in San Mateo County will close after being on the state's watch list. Some of these businesses include gyms and fitness centers, hair salons, churches, barber shops, nail salons and shopping malls. Read more here.

Santa Clara County tweeted today to look for a new check mark every time you enter a business. This check mark ensure that the business is following social distancing protocols. Check it out:

Look for the NEW Checkmark dated July 2, 2020 before entering any business to ensure they are following Social Distancing Protocols required by the Health Officer. Expect this: https://t.co/PSGUr8wjDu



Report a business not following the protocols: https://t.co/o71VO0eDVy pic.twitter.com/7Bp4UgfNiu — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) August 2, 2020

Saturday, August 1

“Uncertain.” That’s the word that kept coming up when NBC Bay Area spoke with parents, principals, teachers, public health experts, and others in recent weeks, discussing the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. NBC Bay Area's Consumer Investigative Reporter Chris Chmura takes a deeper look at what it all means. Check out the story here.

Hair salon owners and stylists in Alameda County are pushing back on what has been a devastating past four months for their businesses. All salons are still unable to open their doors do to rising COVID-19 numbers in Alameda County, so the local hair industry is looking to take matters into their own hands by opening on August 17, with or without approval from the county. Details here.

San Mateo County officials announced Saturday afternoon that due to its placement on the state watch list certain indoor businesses and activities must shut down or move to outdoor operations, effective Sunday at 12:01 a.m. Full story here.

These businesses include gyms, churches, salons and malls. Tattoo and body piercing shops may not operate outdoors and must close.

San Mateo County tweeted Saturday morning that it remains in discussion with the state about the placement of the county on the monitoring list.

"As of Aug. 1 our status on the COVID-19 Monitoring List remains the same," the tweet read.

The County of San Mateo remains in discussion with the state and as of Aug. 1 our status on the COVID-19 Monitoring List remains the same, without the additional business closures being required. We will inform businesses and public when we have confirmation of any status change. — County of San Mateo (@sanmateoco) August 1, 2020

Many businesses are struggling during this COVID crisis but for new business owners, the dream of being their own bosses was cut short. Their story here.

New COVID-19 numbers from the South Bay could indicate a drop in hospitalizations in the coming weeks. Test positivity, one of the key indicators, is now slowly trending down in the South Bay and statewide. “It’s an amazing thing because test positivity rate gives you an idea of, and is an early indicator of how we’re doing as a community,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, UCSF infectious disease specialist. Read the full story here.

Friday, July 31

California health officials reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child. Details here.

Sonoma County is working to get more people tested for COVID antibodies. Starting today, the county is offering antibody testing to people who work in schools. That includes teachers, administrators, one-on-one aides and custodians. More here.

Many Bay Area cities have been experimenting with different ways to help their business stay afloat, like closing downtown streets, to expand outdoor restaurant seating. Danville tried it but they are scaling it back now. Details here.

Thursday, July 30

Santa Clara County confirmed COVID-19 clusters among employees at four different Costco locations across the county. Here's what we know.

It's a question you've probably thought about at some point over the last several months: why does it take so long to develop a vaccine? Check out the video below to get some answers.

Developing a safe and effective vaccine is a long and complex process that can sometimes take years, if not decades. Here's a look into what it takes to create a vaccine, and the ways scientists are working to speed up the process.

Have you been tested for COVID-19 but waiting over a week for results? You're not alone. With an urgency to clear the backlog of COVID-19 tests, the FDA is giving the green light to a major testing company to use a new technique to speed up the process. Details here.

Bay Area students will start the school year with distance learning and while that's underway, doctors are coming up with proposals for the safe return to class. Janelle Wang spoke to Dr. Naomi Bardach, an associate professor of pediatrics at UCSF, for some updates. Watch the interview here.

Wednesday, July 29

San Mateo County became the last Bay Area county to be added to the state's COVID-19 monitoring list. Details here.

This week, three pop-up coronavirus testing sites are opening in Santa Clara with shorter wait times as they implement a new wristband system for scheduling tests. In Berkeley, the city is running a two-day pilot program using saliva-based tests at San Pablo Park. Find out more details about both initiatives here.

In San Francisco, Tadich Grill is temporarily closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant has been around for 171 years. Click here to read the story.

All available tickets to the Oakland Zoo sold out for Wednesday, the first day the zoo has been open to the public since closing amid COVID-19 shelter orders in March. Here's how it went down.

As California continues to struggle with the new surge in COVID cases, the state is changing tactics when it comes to testing. State health leaders are no longer encouraging everyone who wants a test to get one. Instead, they want to prioritize who receives a test with the idea to speed up result turn-around times. Details here.

Santa Clara County Public Health is investigating coronavirus cases at Costco Wholesale on Lawrence Station Road in Sunnyvale. Health leaders say the store didn’t have to shut down because it followed county rules for handling these situations. More information here.

The Marin County Board of Supervisors have extended a county eviction moratorium for the fourth time for residents economically suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Details here.

Tuesday, July 28

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed an ordinance that allows officials to fine people and businesses for violating coronavirus pandemic health orders, such as not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing. Details here.

The governor's watch list is getting longer and San Mateo County thinks it's about to be added to it. Details here.

#SanMateo County expects to go on state monitoring list.

“Our case rate of 127 cases per 100,000 in the population...signals the State will likely put us on the list soon.”

Right now, it’s the only Bay Area county NOT on it.

Story at 11 on @nbcbayarea

Statement: pic.twitter.com/zfqduEJBO7 — Ian Cull (@NBCian) July 28, 2020

And the San Francisco Giants fans are on the edge of their seats, excited about today’s home opener but concerned about how a COVID-19 outbreak among the Miami Marlins will impact the season. Details here.

Monday, July 27

Experts say parties and other social gatherings in the Bay Area are creating COVID-19 clusters. Take a look.

Contra Costa County officials will vote on an ordinance tomorrow that may allow establishing fines for violations of public health orders like wearing face coverings, social distancing and gatherings. Read more about it, here.

Parents are doing a different kind of back-to-school shopping as schools prepare for another round of all-online learning. Some trying to create small learning pods for their kids and are shopping around for tutors to lead them. But many principals with the Oakland Unified School District are worried, saying learning pods will only widen the education gap. Details here.

Sunday, July 26

Two more inmates at San Quentin State Prison died of complications related to the coronavirus over the weekend, prison officials confirmed. One died at an outside hospital, Saturday, and another was pronounced dead at the prison Sunday, an official said. They were the 18th and 19th deaths of San Quentin inmates related to COVID-19.

Santa Cruz County has officially been added to the state's watch list, authorities confirmed Sunday. If a county is on the watch list for three days it will face new restrictions. Details here.

This means new changes and restrictions will be implemented such as gyms and other personal services.

Officials confirmed there was positive coronavirus case at Montclair Rec Center this week.

The City of Oakland Parks, Recreation and Youth Development Center said a person tested positive on June 29.

A total of 27 participants and 16 staff members were near the individual were notified of the potential exposure.

Thanks to fundraising efforts that resulted in over $1 million in donations and reclassification as an outdoor park, the health department in Alameda County will allow the Oakland Zoo to reopen Wednesday. Details here.

Saturday, July 25

The Petaluma Fire Department announced via a statement that a member of the department tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual tested positive on July 19, and all immediate crew members that were in close contact with the member are in quarantine.

As of today, the station that the member worked at is closed for professional cleaning.

San Francisco city officials announced an update to the city's face covering requirements, per new state and federal guidelines, that now require residents to cover their nose and mouths in a variety of settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here are the details.

Santa Clara County will being a new wristband system at pop-up COVID-19 testing sites that aim at preventing people from waiting in line for long periods of time. Here's how this is going to work.

If you recently visited Mammoth Lakes, you might want to track any symptoms you may be feeling. Mono County is now on the state's coronavirus watch list after a surge of cases in Mammoth Lakes that is linking back to the town's restaurant. Here's more.

Friday, July 24

Have you been waiting long lines for a COVID test only to wait even longer for a result? Well Stanford Medicine is working to speed up that turn-around time. Details here.

The CDC released new guidelines for reopening schools that emphasize getting students back in the classroom by laying out the social, emotional and mental risks of keeping students at home. What Bay Area parents and school officials are saying, here.

The Santa Clara County Office of Education was awarded a $6 million grant from California’s Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission on Thursday to create wellness centers on school campuses. The development of the wellness centers will provide mental and behavioral health services to students. Read about it here.

In a Sonoma County Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, county officials discussed a proposed program that would involve giving out fines to residents for not complying with COVID-19 safety measures. The board will vote Aug. 6 on whether to adopt the program that would entail stricter compliance efforts, with fines potentially ranging up to $10,000 for commercial incidents. Details here.

As COVID-19 cases in California continue to rise, many are keeping a close eye on the state’s watch list. Eight out of nine Bay Area counties are currently on the list, and Santa Cruz County has been on the list for less than three days. If it remains on the list for more than three days with cases continuing to rise, officials will force the county to roll back their reopening. Gyms, salons, barbershops and places of worship would then be forced to close. Here's the story.

Thursday, July 23

A new coronavirus testing center in Alameda has been forced to suddenly shut down because of an insurance liability issue, much to the chagrin of hundreds of people waiting in line to be tested. Details here.

With hospitalizations up nearly 50% across the state in the last month, hospitals in San Francisco are running out of remdesivir – the main treatment doctors are using to help COVID patients survive. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist at UCSF, says he doesn't know what will happen when hospitals run out. Read the full story here.

With more restrictions placed on businesses as cases spike, many San Francisco restaurants are relying on outdoor dining to stay afloat. But the crowds that now gather on sidewalks and in parking areas are making some neighbors with chronic health conditions feel unsafe as they come and go from their homes. Details here.

Wednesday, July 22

An NBC Bay Area investigation reveals many California child care facilities are in danger of closing permanently. Health risks vastly reduced income and skyrocketing costs are devastating the industry statewide. Check out the investigation here.

Alameda County hairstylists staged a protest in front of the health department, saying that the state’s concession to allow hair cutting outside doesn’t help them as their specialties are color and extensions – services that must be provided indoors. More info here.

Today, San Jose is launching its Al Fresco Dining Street closure starting with the shutdown of San Pedro Square to make space for outdoor diners. Read more about it, here.

Researchers are saying data from early in the pandemic shows that the number of infections in the Bay Area was about 10 times what was actually being reported. Read more, here.

Based on John's Hopkins University data, California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York. Here's the breakdown.

NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit spoke to more than 15 people who were locked up or working at San Quentin during one of the state's worse coronavirus outbreaks. What they had to say, here.

"The house has already burned to the ground."



You've heard from prisoners.



Now, a San Quentin nurse talks to @TheUnitNBC about what went wrong leading to 2000+ prison COVID cases - that's half of Marin Co.'s total count.



Watch tonight at 11 on @nbcbayarea. w/ @TweetBottNBC pic.twitter.com/onimtPLjLr — Candice Nguyen (@CandiceNguyenTV) July 22, 2020

Bay Area nurses are mourning the death of one of their own who apparently died of COVID-19, and some fear they could be next. Details here.

Tuesday, July 21

You could be fined up to $500 if found violating pandemic health orders in Marin County. For more details, click here.

A group of parents and lawyers is suing California to force schools to offer in-classroom learning this fall. Here's the story.

UC Berkeley will begin the fall semester with remote instruction. Read the message sent to the campus community.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit ManorCare Health Services Tice Valley in Walnut Creek hard. Between staff and residents, state records show there have been 130 positive cases. Details here.

State records show Manor Care Health Services Tice Valley in Walnut Creek has had 92 patients test positive for Covid 19. 12 residents have died. 38 employees have tested positive. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/AjQi5zQpjf — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) July 21, 2020

Leaders with the state’s hotel industry have filed a lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court, seeking to overturn an emergency ordinance passed earlier this month that increases cleaning at the city’s hotels and commercial offices. More about it here.

Another California death row inmate has died from what appears to be complications related to the coronavirus. Here's more.

The Benicia Community Center is closed for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Here are the details.

Monday, July 20

California has issued new guidance for barbershops, hair salons and nail salons to operate outdoors. Click here for details.

During his latest briefing, Gov. Newsom stressed that the actions of Californians will determine how quickly the state reopens. Here's what he had to say.

YOU have the power to slow the spread of #COVID19.



Be smart. Do your part. https://t.co/Bv7r51auou — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 20, 2020

Heads up, high school parents and student athletes. High school football, volleyball, gymnastics and other fall sports will not start until winter under a revised calendar issued by the California Interscholastic Federation. Get up to speed here.

All jury trials in San Mateo County suspended until Aug. 17 due to a recent courtroom exposure of a jury to a person who had tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

In Marin County, families are exploring the idea of "micro pods," a homeschooling solution in which a group of parents hire a teacher for their "pod." Read more about it here.

Today, San Francisco's malls and other businesses which had just reopened will have to close after the county was added to the state's watch list. More details, here.

MLB fans - this one is for you! Baseball is back in the Bay Area, but it of course looks a lot different from what we already know. Because of the pandemic, fans are not permitted at the stadium but some were able to purchase a cardboard cutout of themselves to "be" at tonight's Oakland A's vs Giants game. Check it out.

Sunday, July 19

San Mateo County is the only Bay Area county not on the sate watch list, and people from across the region are heading there for services they can’t get at home. But as the county sees more new COVID-19 cases, health leaders fear the state will put the county on the watch list in just a few days, meaning gyms and hair salons would have to shut down. Here's the story.

A new COVID-19 testing site will open in Alameda next Wednesday. It will have the capacity to test 500 people per day and return results within 15 minutes. Here's more.

In Santa Clara County, mosques have figured out a way to continue their worship services despite the pandemic. Check it out here.

The Community Foods Market on San Pablo Avenue in West Oakland will close starting Monday morning, for at least 72 hours, after a store employee tested positive Sunday for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the market's CEO said. Details here.

Saturday, July 18

A San Francisco deputy who works as a bailiff at the city's Hall of Justice tested positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic and had followed safety protocols like wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing and hand washing regularly, the sheriff said. Details here.

Mayor London Breed expressed frustration after the county was placed on California's coronavirus watchlist.

“Can you wear a mask the whole time? Can you be socially distant? Can you wash your hands often? If you can’t, you’re not only risking your health and the health of others, but you’re also further pushing back the date when our city can open because we’re not reopening until we get this under control,” she said.

Read more about what she had to say, here.

School districts across the Bay Area continue to works towards a plan that works best for students and staff. Today, the San Mateo-Foster City School District revealed new details regarding going back to school. Click here to find out.

Yosemite National Park was believed to be a safe haven from the pandemic, but results of a test of the park's raw sewage shows the virus is in fact in the park. Read more here.