Millions Head to Airports Despite Pleas From Health Leaders

Despite pleas from health leaders, millions of Americans are heading to airports like SFO to travel to see loved ones this Thanksgiving.

This weekend alone, the TSA says it had the most people going through airport checkpoints since the pandemic began and the crowds are only expected to grow.

“I had a test in Puerto Rico because I was visiting my 92-year-old grandma,” said traveler Mari Silen.

Holiday travelers at SFO. It’s not crowded but I will say this is the busiest I’ve seen it in months. Most say they know flying is risky but say they are being careful. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/X9cFN0UGqg — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) November 24, 2020

Over the weekend the TSA processed more than 3 million passengers nationwide. Not a normal holiday surge, but the highest three-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.

While there is elbow room in the terminal at SFO, travelers say flights are packed.

“Usually they leave space between, not the case this time,” said Silen.

Some airlines are adding flights to meet demand as the CDC is urging people to stay home.

Travelers say while they felt like everyone was wearing a mask and taking precautions, they would encourage people to stay home as well.

“If you don't have to, don't,” said traveler Trevor York. “I think it's better not to but you gotta do what you gotta do.”