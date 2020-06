A spike in coronavirus cases has forced San Francisco Mayor London Breed to delay the city's plan to reopen more businesses.

Breed announced the decision Friday, adding San Francisco, like the state, is seeing COVID-19 cases rising rapidly.

San Francisco planned on allowing hair salons and barbershops, nail salons, tattoo salons, museums, zoos, outdoor bars and outdoor swimming to reopen starting Monday.

No word on a new target date on when the businesses will get the green light to reopen.