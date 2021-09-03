San Jose

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Building in Downtown San Jose: Police

Investigators are calling the collision a hit and run as the driver of a second vehicle fled the scene on foot

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and two others were injured Thursday night after a vehicle crashed into a building in downtown San Jose in what investigators are calling a hit and run, according to a police.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Santa Clara and 10th streets on reports of a crash involving a Nissan sedan into a building, police said. The driver of a second vehicle, a black 2005 BMW, ran a red light and struck the Nissan, pushing it into a storefront on Santa Clara Street.

The BMW also collided with a black Acura SUV stopped at the intersection, police said. The driver of the BMW then fled on foot.

A man who was riding in the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, police said.

It was the 41st traffic fatality in San Jose this year, police said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

