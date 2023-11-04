bart

1 injured after possible stabbing near San Francisco BART station

A possible stabbing left one person injured in San Francisco Saturday evening near 24th and Mission streets, according to BART Spokesperson James Allison. 

It happened sometime before 5:13 p.m. Allison said two groups got into an argument on the stairs of the BART plaza, which escalated to the suspected stabbing. 

One person, suffering non-life threatening injuries that Allison described as “caused by a sharp object,” was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Police have detained one suspect in connection with the incident, and are searching for two others.

