90-Year-Old Woman Clings to Life After Motorcycle Hit-and-Run in SF

A 90-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision involving a motorcyclist in San Francisco's Diamond Heights neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The collision was reported at 3:12 p.m. in the area of Diamond Heights Boulevard and Duncan Street.

The motorcyclist hit the elderly woman and then fled. A description of the suspect, who remains at large, was not immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

