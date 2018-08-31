AAA to Offer 'Tipsy Tow' Service on Labor Day

The American Automobile Association (AAA) is offering their Tipsy Tow service for Labor Day to ensure those celebrating have a plan for getting home safely.

"As Californians enjoy summer's last hurrah, AAA wants to discourage anyone from getting behind the wheel if they are intoxicated," said Michael Blasky, spokesman for AAA Northern California. "Tipsy Tow provides a simple solution for getting motorists home safely while making the roads safer for everyone."

The towing service is usually offered during holidays and special events when a high volume of DUI arrest and alcohol-related crashes are expected.

On Sept. 3, the towing service will begin at 6 a.m. and will run until 6 a.m the following morning on Sept. 4.

According to the AAA website, Tipsy Tow was offered on Labor Day last year along with Memorial Day, Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Those who request the service do not need to be AAA members, from drivers, bartenders or even restaurant managers, anyone can request a trip home. All the company will ask for is the passenger’s name, home address, phone number, location and vehicle description.

The service is free for trips up to 10 miles, those longer than that range can expect to be charged the towing company’s standard rate.

To take advantage of the AAA service, anyone can call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) and state that the need a Tipsy Tow.