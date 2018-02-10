Bay Area Biathlete Goes for Gold, Honoring Grandfather - NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Biathlete Goes for Gold, Honoring Grandfather

By Garvin Thomas

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    NBC Bay Area

    Bay Area biathlete Joanne Reid competes for gold in Pyeongchang, with big dreams of honoring her grandfather.

    A cross-country skier in college, Reid had decided to give up on elite sports when her grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and as a precaution, weapons were removed from his home.

    She decided to give biathlon a try when one of those weapons, a biathlon rifle, ended up in her hands.

    "Two years and two months ago was my first event," Reid said. "Here I am."

    She competes with a rifle inscribed with the Lakota word for "grandfather," competing in his honor.

    "I had always wanted to," she said. "Somewhere in there, he knows."

    To watch Garvin Thomas' story, click here.

