A former UC Berkeley cheerleader is suing her university after alleging that coaches bullied her into participating in games and practices after she suffered three concussions. Lili Tan reports.

Head injuries and sports is something every athlete needs to look out for and is something coaches shouldn not ignore.

That is what a former cheerleader is claiming happened after she suffered multiple concussions and she is now suing her univeristy alleging coaches ignored her concussions.

Missy Martin may look like any other college student, but she is suffering from headaches, dizziness which is making it difficult for her to complete her degree.

"I’m behind in a lot of my classes, and I’m trying my best and doing the best that I can with what I have," said Martin.

In a lawsuit filled this week against the University of California Berkeley, the USA Cheer organization and former coaches, Martin claims she was "bullied" into participating at games and practices after suffering three concussions in October 2017 and January in 2018.

"I feel nauseous, dizzy, and fatigued," said Martin.

Martin was a "base" meaning cheerleaderswho don’t do lifts, but she was kicked in the head.

According to the suit, Martin emailed her coaches about her injuries, only to receive a phone call saying "we really needed you in the game this weekend".

Dan Mogulof says he can’t comment on the suit but did say Berkeley’s cheerleading coach is safety certified and trained in concussions.

"Our policy also requires all members of the CAL’s cheerleading team to have an examination by a medical staff member when they first join the squad," he said in a statement.