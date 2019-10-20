PG&E is monitoring dry and windy conditions this week for the potential of another power shutoff in areas of the North Bay on Wednesday and Thursday. (Oct. 20, 2019)

High winds and dry conditions have weather officials warning of a possible increased risk of wildfires in the Bay Area this week, and those very conditions have PG&E monitoring the potential for more power shutoffs later in the week.

Light-to-moderate northeast winds with poor humidity are forecasted for Monday and Tuesday, followed by moderate-to-strong winds on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 80s in many areas.

In the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills, wind strength is expected to increase through Thursday, with gusts of up to 55 mph starting Wednesday night, the NWS said.

PG&E's forecasters for its Public Safety Power Shutoff program on Sunday indicated "Elevated" status for Wednesday and Thursday in parts of Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties in the North Bay and parts of Butte, Placer, Plumas, Yuba and Nevada counties in the Sierra foothills.

Similar conditions prompted PG&E to shut off power to hundreds of thousands of customers in the Bay Area and beyond on Oct. 9-10, but the upcoming event is not forecast to be as strong as that wind event, PG&E and weather forecasters said.