Fatal Shooting at SF Homeless Shelter Has Workers on Edge
Fatal Shooting at SF Homeless Shelter Has Workers on Edge

By Bay City News

Published 31 minutes ago

    A bullet hole is seen in a window at a San Francisco homeless shelter Wednesday. (July 10, 2019)

    The San Francisco medical examiner's office has identified a man killed in a Tuesday night shooting in the city's Bayview District as 44-year-old Eric Wilson, a regular client at a nearby homeless shelter.

    The shooting, reported around 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Jennings Street, also injured another man. That victim, 35, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

    At the scene, medical crews pronounced Wilson dead.

    The shooting happened just near the United Council of Human Services, a homeless shelter and service center.

    Gwen Westbrook, who runs the shelter, is concerned about her staff and clients. She said Wilson was outside smoking a cigarette at the time of the shooting. He's been homeless for years and was a regular.

    "People are sad," she said. "He's been coming here every day for breakfast, dinner, to stay the night."

    Although police have released few details surrounding the deadly shooting, the suspect was described as a male driving a sedan-type vehicle.

    Wilson's death is the third homicide to occur in the city since Sunday.

    On Sunday, 20-year-old Richard Ponce died in the city's Yerba Buena neighborhood following a shooting, reported around 12:45 a.m.

    Then on Monday, a shooting reported around 12:10 a.m. in the city's Mission District killed 15-year-old Day'von Hann.

    In all three homicides, no arrests have been made, according to police.

