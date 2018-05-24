Memorial Day Bay Area Events Guide

Here's a look at some of the events planned in the Bay Area during the Memorial Day holiday:

Presidio Memorial Day Commemoration

This is the official San Francisco City and County Memorial Day Observance, this year marks the 150th anniversary of the annual ceremony. Festivities start at 9:30 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony, followed by a Grand March and 21-gun salute.

For more information, visit Presidio.gov.

USS Hornet Annual Memorial Day Observation

A ceremony will be held on the Hangar Deck of the USS Hornet Museum in Alameda starting at 11 am.

For more information, visit USS-Hornet.org.

Mill Valley Memorial Day Parade

The Mill Valley Memorial Day parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be held in downtown.

Visit EnjoyMillValley.com for more information.

21st Annual Memorial Day Service at Colma Cemetery

All families and friends of veterans and the general public are invited to the Colma Cemetery to attend a moving service of America’s fallen heroes, it starts at 1 p.m.

For more information, click here.

The 40th Annual Carnaval San Francisco

The 40th Annual Carnaval is happening all weekend in San Francisco’s Mission District with the Grand Parade on Sunday.

The two-day festival celebrates global cuisine, international music, dance, arts and crafts.

Visit CarnavalSanFrancisco.org for more information.