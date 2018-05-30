Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Reveals Newborn Sea Lion's Name

It's a girl! The new California sea lion born on May 20 at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo has been determined to be a female. Her name? Missy, the theme park announced.

The name appears to be appropriately picked.

"[Missy] has shown a mischievious side at her tender age," according to the theme park.

RAW: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom's New Sea Lion Takes to the Water

Missy, the new sea lion at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, practices her swimming alongside her mother. (Video courtesy: Six Flags Discovery Kindgom) (Published 52 minutes ago)

Pebbles, the pup's 4-year-old and first-time mother, has been busy teaching Missy the art of swimming and splashing her way back to dry land after jaunts in the water.

Missy has also "mastered the fine art of napping," according to the park.

Interested animal lovers can take a peek at Missy and Pebbles at the theme park's Seal Cove exhibit.