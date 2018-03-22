San Jose State student Hugo Vera details an encounter he had with schoolmate Luis Venegas (inset), who is now accused of sexually assaulting male classmates. (March 22, 2018)

New developments in the case of the San Jose State University student accused of sexually assaulting male schoolmates.

Court documents show there was a pattern to Luis Venegas' behavior with his alleged victims. On Thursday, another student says he saw those signs firsthand because the same thing almost happened to him.

Campus police arrested Venegas on March 5, charging him with five felonies, including sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Student Hugo Vera, who said he considered Venegas a friend, told NBC Bay Area that four years ago, he saw all the same signs that were detailed in court documents, and now he regrets not saying anything about it then.

Vera said Venegas once asked if Vera wanted Venegas to perform oral sex on him.

"A little bit of shock," Vera said, recalling his reaction. "I was hoping he’d say it was a joke and we’d laugh about it."

It turns out it wasn’t a joke, Vera said.

Court documents obtained by NBC Bay Area allege that over a three-year span on separate occasions, Venegas’ MO was consistent. He made sexual advances to male schoolmates, grabbing their genitals and offering them sex in his dorm room, documents show.

When the victims rejected his advances, Venegas allegedly choked them. The victims believe Venegas was trying to make them pass out so he could rape them, documents show.

"It’s terrible and unsettling," Vera said.

In both cases detailed in the court documents, the victims allegedly fought off Venegas. Vera said he regrets not speaking up about his encounter four years ago, when he believes Venegas demonstrated predatory behavior.

"Perhaps, if I’d shared my situation with a different party, there may have been a different outcome," Vera said.

Vera said he's willing to go to court and testify for the prosecution in the case against Venegas. "It needs to be out there," he said.

Venegas’ public defender declined to comment.

Police believe there may be a third victim in the case. Vera said there may be a lot more.