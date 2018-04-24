With the help of private surveillance video, a 19-year-old Fremont man was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted kidnapping while armed with a firearm, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Alexander Arriola was booked into Alameda County Jail on two counts of attempted kidnapping, and one count each of felony child endangerment, possession of a loaded firearm and an enhancement for use of a firearm, police said.

On Saturday, at around 9:07 a.m., a 35-year-old woman was walking with her toddler on Valpey Park Avenue, near Butano Park Drive, when the suspect parked his vehicle near the intersection and asked the victim for directions, police said.

Arriola engaged the woman in conversation, saying he was lost, before pulling a handgun and telling her to get into his car. The woman picked up her child and fled on foot, and the suspect fled in his vehicle, police said.

Police found surveillance video at multiple residences and were able to determine the suspect’s vehicle and his flight path from the scene.

On Sunday, a patrol officer located the suspect’s vehicle driving in the area of Blacow Road and Fremont Boulevard at about 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was pulled over just south of Franklin and Roberts avenues, and Arriola was detained without incident, police said.

A Glock handgun registered to Arriola was recovered in the vehicle.

Investigators believe there may be other unreported incidents involving Arriola.



Anyone with information regarding other incidents or who has been involved in a similar incident should contact the Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6900 or email Detective Holguin at Aholguin@fremont.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent online at http://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6523826 or by texting ‘Tip FremontPD’ followed by a brief message to 888-777.