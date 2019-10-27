Wildland Fire Prompts Evacuations in Mendocino County

A wildland fire in Mendocino County prompted evacuations Sunday, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office.

The so-called Burris Fire was burning off Potter Valley Road and Highway 20, east of Calpella and had scorched about 50 acres, Cal Fire said.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for all residences on Highway 20 to Blue Lakes, the sheriff's office said.

The area of Redemeyer Road and Deerwood Road was under evacuation warning, but is subject to change, the sheriff's office said. Evacuation warnings were issued for Russian River to the West, Lake County Line to the East, Highway 20 to the North and Highway 175 to the South.

Evacuees should exit the area towards Highway 101 and continue north on 101. The only direction of travel will be west on Highway 20 and north on Highway 101.