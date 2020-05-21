reopening the bay area

Alameda County Superior Court to Reopen Functions Remotely

On June 1, the court will resume hearings in a number of departments

By Bay City News

Alameda County Superior Court
Getty Images file

Alameda County Superior Court announced Wednesday it will resume or expand several court functions remotely beginning June 1.

Because of Alameda County's ongoing shelter-in-place restrictions due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the court and its clerk's office locations will remain closed to the public.

On June 1, the court will resume hearings for small claims trials, civil harassment, elder abuse, gun violence and domestic violence restraining orders.

Local

San Francisco 5 hours ago

SF Police Search For Missing 83-Year-Old Woman Last Seen May 7

49ers 1 hour ago

49ers’ Mostert Eager to Contribute Even More

Trials and hearings will be calendared in Oakland in Department 106 of the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse and in Hayward in Department 519 of the Hayward Hall of Justice but will be conducted remotely via the court's BlueJeans platform.

For more information on the expanded court functions set to go into effect and for remote hearing procedures, people can visit the court's COVID-19 website.

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areacoronavirusOaklandAlameda CountySuperior Court
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us