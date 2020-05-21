Alameda County Superior Court to Reopen Functions Remotely

Alameda County Superior Court announced Wednesday it will resume or expand several court functions remotely beginning June 1.

Because of Alameda County's ongoing shelter-in-place restrictions due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the court and its clerk's office locations will remain closed to the public.

On June 1, the court will resume hearings for small claims trials, civil harassment, elder abuse, gun violence and domestic violence restraining orders.

Trials and hearings will be calendared in Oakland in Department 106 of the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse and in Hayward in Department 519 of the Hayward Hall of Justice but will be conducted remotely via the court's BlueJeans platform.

For more information on the expanded court functions set to go into effect and for remote hearing procedures, people can visit the court's COVID-19 website.