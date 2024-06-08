Apartment damaged following 1-alarm fire in SF's Outer Sunset neighborhood

One apartment unit was damaged following a one-alarm fire in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at an apartment building in the 3600 block of Taraval Street.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, over 40 firefighters were on the scene as they were able to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire damaged a two-bedroom apartment, where four adults and two kids lived. The family told NBC Bay Area that they lived there about two years and now they don’t know where they’ll go.

The fire was close to the Riptide bar, the bar was closed and sustained only minimal water damage, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

UPDATE

This 1-alarm fire that was dispatched at 2:17 PM with over 40 firefighters on the scene is now contained at 2:56 PM



The building is a 2-story multi-residential structure, and this fire resulted in no injuries or rescues, in part due to many 911 callers and the fast… https://t.co/DD1EsvXhbq pic.twitter.com/gIRbbN4tvo — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 8, 2024