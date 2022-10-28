Arrests Made in August Fatal Shooting of Dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a well-regarded dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon, police said Friday.
Dr. Lili Xu was shot and killed Aug. 21 in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue.
The identities of the suspects in custody were not released.
A surveillance camera captured the slaying. The video shows she was in a black sedan, and a white sedan pulled up beside her. The suspect got out, ran over to the passenger side of Xu’s car, there is an audible scream and then the sound of three gunshots.
Xu had just turned 60 years old. She was a well regarded dentist with offices in Oakland and Castro Valley.
On Thursday night, video showed Oakland police walking one of the suspects from the police station to a squad car parked outside.
Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon to provide more details.