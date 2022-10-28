Oakland

Boyfriend Arrested in Apparent Murder-for-Hire Slaying of East Bay Dentist Dies by Suicide: Sources

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The boyfriend who was arrested in the apparent murder-for-hire slaying of a well-regarded East Bay dentist died by suicide Friday while in custody, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

Nelson Chia, 73, of Oakland took his own life at Santa Rita Jail Friday afternoon, sources said.

Earlier Friday, Oakland police announced the arrests of Chia and 33-year-old Hasheem Bason of Stockton in Dr. Lili Xu's slaying, which police said appears to be a murder-for-hire.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Xu was shot and killed Aug. 21 in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue.

Xu had just turned 60 years old. She was a well-regarded dentist with offices in Oakland and Castro Valley.

Oakland 12 hours ago

Shooting Death of East Bay Dentist Appears to be Murder-for-Hire: Officials

Oakland Aug 22

Community Demands Action After Deadly Shooting in Oakland’s Little Saigon

This article tagged under:

Oaklandcrime
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us