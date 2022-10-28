Boyfriend Arrested in Apparent Murder-for-Hire Slaying of East Bay Dentist Dies by Suicide: Sources

The boyfriend who was arrested in the apparent murder-for-hire slaying of a well-regarded East Bay dentist died by suicide Friday while in custody, sources tell NBC Bay Area.
Nelson Chia, 73, of Oakland took his own life at Santa Rita Jail Friday afternoon, sources said.
Earlier Friday, Oakland police announced the arrests of Chia and 33-year-old Hasheem Bason of Stockton in Dr. Lili Xu's slaying, which police said appears to be a murder-for-hire.
Xu was shot and killed Aug. 21 in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue.
Xu had just turned 60 years old. She was a well-regarded dentist with offices in Oakland and Castro Valley.