Menlo Park

Authorities in San Mateo County Search for Missing 14-Year-Old

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

San Mateo County and national authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old from Menlo Park.

Wynne Lee was last seen Monday at home in the Peninsula city, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Wynne may be in the company of a juvenile companion and may go by the nickname "Sage," officials said.

Wynne is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Wynne's hair may be colored, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Wynne should contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

