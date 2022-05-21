Authorities Search for Texas Woman Accused of Killing SF Cyclist in Apparent Love Triangle

The U.S. Marshals are searching for a woman in Texas, accused of shooting and killing a cyclist from the Bay Area. Investigators believe it may have been the result of a love triangle.

25-year-old Moriah Wilson, who was originally from Vermont, lived in San Francisco and recently burst onto the competitive cycling scene. Last week, she went to Austin, Texas for a race.

According to police, Wilson was found dead in a home where she was staying.

Authorities said they are searching for Kaitlin Armstrong. Armstrong was dating a professional cyclist, who had a prior relationship with Wilson.

According to investigators, Armstrong grew jealous of the relationship and tracked Wilson down, killing her.

Wilson's friends in the Bay Area are stunned with the news.

"You can just tell right away that she was a very special person," said Tom Boss of the Marin County Bicycle Coalition. "She was intelligent, she was approachable. A lot of people in the cycling world have maybe a bit of an ego. That was not her."

Wilson's family is raising money to fund community organizations in her honor and a scholarship fund is in the works as well.