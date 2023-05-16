SF Board of Supervisors President Calls on Attorney General to Review Fatal Walgreens Shooting

The president of San Francisco's Board of Supervisors moved ahead with his pledge to call on the California attorney general and U.S. Department of Justice to review District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' decision not to bring criminal charges in a controversial fatal shooting at Walgreens.

Following the release of security camera video of the shooting, some members of the board of supervisors said more needs to be done.

