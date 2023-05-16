San Francisco

SF Board of Supervisors President Calls on Attorney General to Review Fatal Walgreens Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The president of San Francisco's Board of Supervisors moved ahead with his pledge to call on the California attorney general and U.S. Department of Justice to review District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' decision not to bring criminal charges in a controversial fatal shooting at Walgreens.

Following the release of security camera video of the shooting, some members of the board of supervisors said more needs to be done.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana has more in the video above.

San Francisco May 15

Banko Brown Case: Video Footage Released; SFDA Not Filing Charges Against Security Guard

San Francisco May 13

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Responds to Banko Brown Case

