BART Millbrae Station Shut Down Due to Power Outage, Causing Delays

A power outage has stopped BART service at the Millbrae station, halting trains in both directions on the San Francisco Line.
BART officials announced the stoppage in a 5:16 a.m. alert that did not provide an estimate when train service on this line would resume.
A Samtrans bus bridge was set up for the Millbrae and San Bruno stations, and there will also be a bus bridge between Millbrae and SFO, BART said.
BART electricians were at the station working on the issue and trying to restore power.
No further information was immediately available.
