Bay Area Law Enforcement Gets Creative With Super Bowl DUI PSAs

By Bay City News

As Bay Area residents celebrate the Super Bowl Sunday afternoon, the region's law enforcement agencies are getting creative when it comes to posting public service announcements about the dangers of driving under the influence.

Police Twitter was abuzz (or not a buzz!) with plenty of peppy messages.

Here are a few of them for anyone looking for some half time party conversation starters:

Campbell Police posted a tweet illustrated with musical notes and football emojis: "We know California knows how to party. If you're gearing up for #SuperBowl or in some cases the halftime show, let's remember to drive sober. If you start to fumble, be humble, sit down and don't even think about driving."

San Rafael Police tweeted: "The Super Bowl is this Sunday! Plan a game winning drive ahead of time!"

Santa Cruz Police is clearly trying to avoid some shenanigans, throwing in a warning about public nudity: "Game Day: Good food, fun with friends, yelling & screaming at the (TV emoji) GAME DAY NO-NOs (really, every day): #1 Drunk driving. Get sober driver or rideshare. #2 Streaking, public urination, fighting or whatever follows when a tipsy person yells, 'Hey, watch this!'"

And from Colma: "Regardless of who you're rooting for to win the big game, you can be the MVP of #SuperBowl! Don't chance scrambling and getting sacked with a DUI! Make sure your play call includes designating a sober driver or making alternative travel arrangements for your game day gatherings!"

