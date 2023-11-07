San Ramon 10-Year-Old, Inspired By News Story, Vows To Complete 10 Acts Of Kindness

As good a math student as 10-year-old Maxx Raser is, he is probably still another year or so away from learning about what exponential power is all about.

As a human being, though, Maxx is living proof of it ... at least when it comes to kindness.

It all started this past summer when Maxx was watching television at his grandmother's house.

"We were watching the news," Maxx said. "It was on in the background and I saw Bryan's story."

"Bryan's story," was a Bay Area Proud segment about Bryan Tsiliacos' mission to complete 30 acts of kindness to celebrate his 30th birthday.

"I thought it was so cool," Maxx said. "It was really kind and I wanted to do it, too." Because Maxx was about to turn 10 years old, he decided his mission would be to complete 10 acts of kindness.

Maxx's first act was to make hundreds of ham and cheese sandwiches to be delivered to a San Francisco homeless shelter. And who better to help Maxx pull off his first act than the man who inspired it?

Maxx's mother reached out to Bryan to let him know what the 10-year-old had planned and Bryan was so excited he offered to join in the effort.

Together, Bryan and Maxx delivered their sandwiches to St. Vincent De Paul's Multi-Service Center South.

For Maxx, it was a successful start to his 10-part mission of kindness.

For Bryan, it was like his whole journey had come full circle. His goal all along had been to inspire others to join in his kindness crusade. Maxx was proof that was, indeed, happening.