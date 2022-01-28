coronavirus

Bay Area Residents Search for Free N95 Masks From Federal Government

By Robert Handa

Some of the 400 million free N95 masks being distributed by the Biden administration for COVID-19 purposes were arriving Friday at pharmacies and grocery stores across the nation, but they appeared to be hard to find in the Bay Area.

Walgreens said many of the N95 shipments were still arriving at its warehouses and will remain on a rolling launch over the upcoming days and weeks.

CVS also said masks would be delivered on a rolling basis.

Walgreens and CVS said they plan to update the delivery information on their websites as the deliveries roll out.

Santa Clara County Deputy Health Officer Dr. George Han said the wait could be worth it.

"We’re in the age of omicron and what that means is we are encouraging everyone to upgrade their masks, whether it’s an N95, a KN95, or a KF94, or even just a double mask," he said.

