Body Found in San Pablo Bay Likely That of Missing 17-Year-Old Boy

A body found Thursday in San Pablo Bay near Point Pinole is believed to be that of a 17-year-old Richmond boy who went missing in early February, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said Thursday that based on the active investigation and all of the information obtained thus far, investigators believe the body is that of Antoine Whittley.

Richmond police detectives are working with the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office, who have taken possession of the body to conduct a positive identification.

Pomeroy said Whittley's case continues to be investigated as a missing juvenile and there has no evidence of a crime having been committed.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Orlando Johnson at (510) 965-4911.