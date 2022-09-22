Close Call Caught on Camera: Car Nearly Strikes Girl in San Mateo Crosswalk

Dashcam video taken earlier this month shows a car nearly strike a girl riding her scooter in a San Mateo crosswalk.

The near collision happened on Sept. 14 at the intersection at Franklin Parkway and Baze Road. The car clipped the front of the girl's scooter but missed her and her family members behind her. The family reportedly said the girl was OK.

Dr. Jison Hong's dashcam captured the close call.

"I see a family, two young kids similar age to mine, so the first thing that comes to mind as a parent is, 'This could have easily been me,'" Hong said. "Every time I think back to that moment, my heart just skips a beat."

San Mateo police Sgt. Craig Collom said the driver was "inexperienced" and "wasn’t aware of his surroundings."

"In the initial video, it looks like a hit-and-run, but I think he realized he hit something or something happened and went down to where it was safe for him to come back," Collom said.

Hong said the driver, who still faces consequences, was rattled.

"He just seemed very distraught and probably surprised at what had happened and also realizing that this could have been a very different outcome," Hong said.

Hong said the neighborhood will continue to push for more safety measures, including lowering the 35 mph speed limit, and making sure drivers can see the intersection earlier before there’s another close call or worse.