Catalytic Converters Stolen From San Francisco Police Vehicles

Even police vehicles aren't safe from catalytic converter thieves.

At least four San Francisco police vehicles have had their catalytic converters stolen recently, police say.

An officer on Monday started up a fully marked police truck parked outside the station at De Haro and 16th streets and soon realized the catalytic converter had been stolen, according to police.

"The officer inspected other police vehicles, and discovered that another marked police truck and two marked police vans also had their catalytic converters stolen," police said in a statement.

The thefts are under investigation, police said.

Over the past couple of months, police agencies have been trying to contend with the thefts by targeting the groups that move the stolen devices.

In August, Fremont police served search warrants at a company called Arrow Recovery. Officers found at least 300 catalytic converters they believe were stolen.