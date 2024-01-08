Richmond

Flaring reported at Chevron Richmond refinery

By NBC Bay Area staff

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Flaring was reported Monday at the Chevron refinery in Richmond.

The Level 1 incident was reported at 11:30 a.m. and comes after the refinery notified the city of another Level 1 incident due to flaring Saturday afternoon.

A Level 1 incident is the least severe step of a three-tier Community Warning System. It means there are no anticipated offsite impacts.

Chevron has been issued repeated notices of air quality violations connected to flaring at the Richmond refinery.

Officials at 12:29 p.m. said Monday's flaring is no longer occurring.

