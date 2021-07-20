climate in crisis

Climate in Crisis: Moon Wobble Expected to Cause More Flooding

By Kari Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

NASA warns that the so called "moon wobble" will cause coastal flooding in the mid 2030s.

It’s a strange term for a regular change in moons tilt over an 18.6-year cycle. Although the moon wobble is not new and has been a well-documented occurrence since the 1700s, when combined with rising seas due to climate change, flooding may be made worse during the cycle.

The event is still many years away, but if infrastructure and building plans do not account for the moon wobble, they will be underwater several times a year, especially during King Tides.

