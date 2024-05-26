Crews fight 2-alarm structure fire in Vallejo

The Vallejo Fire Department asked people to avoid the area near Carolina and Tuolumne streets Sunday as its crews fought a two-alarm fire there.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the department added.
On social media, the department initially described the fire as being in a mobile home but later began referring to it as a mobile camper.
This is a developing story. Check back for further details.
