Crews fight 2-alarm structure fire in Vallejo

The Vallejo Fire Department asked people to avoid the area near Carolina and Tuolumne streets Sunday as its crews fought a two-alarm fire there.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the department added.

On social media, the department initially described the fire as being in a mobile home but later began referring to it as a mobile camper.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

