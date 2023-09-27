Crews simultaneously battle two Concord fires

Crews are simultaneously fighting two fires in Concord, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District Wednesday afternoon.

Con Fire said on X, formerly Twitter, at 1:13 p.m. that crews were battling a residential fire in the 1800 block of Elkwood Drive. It later posted at 1:34 p.m. that crews were also fighting a two structure fire to the south, in the 700 block of Oak Grove.

Con Fire crews working two structure fire simultaneously. The second fire in the 700 block of Oak Grove in Concord. Standby for additional updates #OakGroveIC — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 27, 2023

No other information was immediately available. Con Fire asked people to stay clear of the area while firefighters work.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.