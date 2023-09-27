Concord

Crews simultaneously battle two Concord fires

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

File image of a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District vehicle.
NBC Bay Area

Crews are simultaneously fighting two fires in Concord, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District Wednesday afternoon.

Con Fire said on X, formerly Twitter, at 1:13 p.m. that crews were battling a residential fire in the 1800 block of Elkwood Drive. It later posted at 1:34 p.m. that crews were also fighting a two structure fire to the south, in the 700 block of Oak Grove.

No other information was immediately available. Con Fire asked people to stay clear of the area while firefighters work.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

This article tagged under:

Concord
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us